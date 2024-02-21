Over the course of two-and-a-half years, Fifth Harmony was productive, releasing three albums in that time. Since Normani launched her solo career in 2018, though, she hasn’t been quite as fruitful. She’s had some big singles: 2018’s “Love Lies” with Khalid and 2019’s “Dancing With A Stranger” with Sam Smith were both top-10 hits in the US. As far as albums, though, Normani actually hasn’t released a single one.

Is Normani Releasing A New Album In 2024?

On X (formerly Twitter) today (February 21), Normani shared a quote-tweet of a post of hers from 2018, in which she wrote, “I have my album title y’all.” Her added text was simply a link to wheresthedamnalbum.com. The page, an official RCA website, features pre-save links and a logo flanked by two telling pieces of text. On the left is Dopamine, which is the title of her debut album (as she confirmed elsewhere, more on that in a second). On the right is a date, but the months and days are constantly changing. The year, though, stays the same, so it appears Dopamine is indeed set for a 2024 release, with an exact date to be confirmed later.

Shortly after that, she revealed the cover art, which features her wearing a bikini and riding atop a black rocket. She captioned her post, “cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM.”

So, at long last, Normani’s debut album is finally, officially on the way, it’s called Dopamine, and it’s expected to drop in 2024.

Normani’s Dopamine Album Cover Artwork