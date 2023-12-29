Lately, Camila Cabello news has been mostly dating rumors, as she’s been linked to Drake , Playboi Carti , and Rauw Alejandro in recent months. More than tabloid fodder, though, Cabello is one of our brightest pop stars. She’s also due for a new album: She has three albums to her name so far and they were all released about two years apart from each other. Her latest, Familia, came out in April 2022, so if the math maths, a new one might be on the way in the near future.

Is Camila Cabello releasing a new album in 2024?

It sure looks like it.

Cabello wrapped up her 2023 yesterday (December 28) with a series of Instagram Story posts looking back on her year. Some of the pics seemed to hint at what’s to come: One photo is a POV shot of her in a studio, another is a “productivity graph” drawn on a whiteboard, and one is a text to her mother that says “it’s slutty but it’s art” (her take on her new music, perhaps?).

The most telling Story, though, is a selfie with a microphone, which she captioned, “mostly the year of this [zippered mouth emoji] see you next year b*tches.”

It was a relatively quiet year on the music front (in terms of releases) for Cabello, although she did have a voice role in the movie Trolls Band Together.