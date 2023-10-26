Taylor Swift is going to release her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at midnight EST tonight. However, fans are committed to a new theory that it might be a double album release. The idea started around when Swift unveiled her “From The Vault” tracks that would be added to her version.

Compared to her past re-recordings, there were no collaborations on this one, which has raised questions of why. The original 1989 era was also known for Swift’s socialness, including how she brought out a ton of surprise guests during the album’s world tour.

Yet, if there were a double album of entirely unreleased tracks, that might be where the collaborations are.

Swift also might have been dropping clues for it earlier than people initially thought. In her music video for “The Man” from her Lover era, her album 1989 is written on the wall of her records twice. (No other album is.) It’s worth noting that one is in light handwriting, the other dark.

Throughout this week, Swift has been channeling the original era by releasing early lyrics from the new songs. She raised eyebrows though for one, where she wrote the lyric, “Aquamarine / Moonlight swimming pool / What if / All I need is you.”

whatever song this is i already know it’s gonna be my favorite pic.twitter.com/KyIT2UUkJs — veronica (@Hkygrl25) October 25, 2023

While these very well could be ones, fans took notice of several things. Each line is written separately, alternating between light blue and dark black, and different fonts. These could also easily double as song titles, given that Swift’s other handwritten lyrics this week were not formatted this way.

Finally, it’s worth noting that her public appearances have followed a similar outfit pattern between the same colors.

Guess Swifties will just have to see if the theory is true, or if it’s simply just clowning again.