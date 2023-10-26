We are now less than 24 hours away from one of the year’s most-anticipated albums: Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) . Swifties have long been known to be an enthusiastic bunch who love to engage with Swift and her work in any way possible. With that in mind, there’s an easy way for fans to make their own custom version of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album cover.

How To Make Your Own 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Album Cover

Taylor Nation, an official X (formerly Twitter) account for all things Swift, shared a tool earlier this week that allows users to use their own photos to create a custom 1989 cover artwork. As far as how to use it, the first step is to visit the album pre-order/pre-save link. On the bottom of that page is a “Let’s Go” button to get into the tool. After reading the terms and conditions and filling out some basic information, you then enter your name as you want it to appear on the art, upload a photo of yourself (or of whatever you’d like, really), adjust the zoom and rotation of the photo, hit the “Submit” button, and then you’ll be able to either download your image or start over and create a new one.

A video in the Taylor National post offers a more visual walkthrough of how the process works, so check that out below.