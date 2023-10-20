We’re officially just one week away from Taylor Swift’s latest rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , which is set for release on October 27. As the project approaches, fans have plenty of questions, including:

What are the “From The Vault” tracks on 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Swift unveiled those in September, after fans solved thousands of puzzles on Google as part of the rollout campaign. The five “From The Vault” songs are “”Slut!”,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?.” In particular, fans got excited about “”Slut!”.”

Check out the full 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracklist below.

1. “Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Style (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “Clean (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “”Slut!”” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

18. “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

19. “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

20. “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

21. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

22. “Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)” (“Tangerine Edition” bonus track)

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.