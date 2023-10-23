Here’s What Time Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Come Out

It’s rare that someone has so much going on that dropping a new album gets lost in the shuffle, but Taylor Swift is the rarest of rare. As soon as Swifties wrapped their heads around the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film enjoying an all-time theatrical release, Swift broke the internet by dancing and making up a handshake with Brittany Mahomes to celebrate Travis Kelce, her all-but-confirmed boyfriend, and his Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 22) — days before the arrival of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift’s fourth re-recorded album will come out at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (October 26), or midnight ET on Friday (October 27). 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will mark her seventh overall album release since 2020, following in the footsteps of Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). In true Swiftian fashion, each of those six albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Go ahead and pencil in 1989 (Taylor’s Version) becoming Swift’s 13th-career No. 1 album.

On August 9, Swift confirmed the October 27 release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the final 2023 US show of The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Simultaneously, Swift’s social accounts posted the announcement, including that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s “most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane.”

Swift will have the opportunity to celebrate 1989 (Taylor’s Version) when her The Eras Tour resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning an international leg that will stretch through next summer before Swift stages a second North American leg next fall.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.