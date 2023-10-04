Will Taylor Swift Ever Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Taylor Swift has sports fans buzzing after her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce led to her showing up at the past two games. Because of this, it has raised speculation if Swift would ever play the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the future.

While she won’t be in 2024, as Usher was announced as the performer for the Vegas event, it doesn’t rule out it happening in the future. Swift is currently on a break between the legs of her massive Eras Tour, which will continue through next year.

A source also spoke with the Daily Mail about what Swift’s mindset is about playing. “Taylor is busy with her current tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show, she will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years,” they shared.

They also noted that Swift “knows she is at her peak in her career and each move from this point on is as important as the next. Working on her current tour and recording her old music and working on new music and living life are taking up the majority of her time.”

Swift won’t be any time soon, but the possibility of it hasn’t been ruled out permanently — and it could be a special, career-spanning thing when it does.