Taylor Swift The Eras Tour East Rutherford NJ 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce’s Game In Kansas City, Further Fueling The Rumors That The Two Have Begun Dating

Matty Healy, who? Taylor Swift might have found herself a new boo just in time for cuffing season. The singer’s schedule has been filled to the brim with The Eras Tour dates, but somehow she still manages to make time for the events that matter to her. One of those special occasions was her friend and longtime producer Jack Antonoff’s wedding ceremony held last month in New Jersey. The other is Sunday’s Kansas City Chief home game against the Chicago Bears.

What led to Swift’s surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium? The answer is, supposedly, her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Old clips and social media posts of the team’s tight end gushing about his crush on Swift has people online excited about the potential new romance.

ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider reporter Adam Schefter took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to confirm that Swift was, in fact, in attendance at the game.

Schefter also shared a picture of Swift inside Kelce’s personal VIP box, showing Swif cheering alongside the footballer’s mother. Earlier in the week, Kelce revealed that he had extended an invitation for Swift to see him play. But about whether the pair are indeed a couple, he and his brother Jason have remained tight-lipped.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×