Matty Healy, who? Taylor Swift might have found herself a new boo just in time for cuffing season. The singer’s schedule has been filled to the brim with The Eras Tour dates, but somehow she still manages to make time for the events that matter to her. One of those special occasions was her friend and longtime producer Jack Antonoff’s wedding ceremony held last month in New Jersey. The other is Sunday’s Kansas City Chief home game against the Chicago Bears.

What led to Swift’s surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium? The answer is, supposedly, her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Old clips and social media posts of the team’s tight end gushing about his crush on Swift has people online excited about the potential new romance.

ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider reporter Adam Schefter took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to confirm that Swift was, in fact, in attendance at the game.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Schefter also shared a picture of Swift inside Kelce’s personal VIP box, showing Swif cheering alongside the footballer’s mother. Earlier in the week, Kelce revealed that he had extended an invitation for Swift to see him play. But about whether the pair are indeed a couple, he and his brother Jason have remained tight-lipped.