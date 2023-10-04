In a new episode of Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, had a conversation about Taylor Swift’s second public appearance at his games. For those who haven’t heard, Swift has been rumored to be dating Travis.

Specifically, Jason asked if Travis were to take away his feelings for Taylor, whether he thought the NFL was overdoing it when it came to the coverage of her.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis responded. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Jason and Travis Kelce call out the NFL and NBC for going “overboard” on Taylor Swift coverage. pic.twitter.com/fT0xtn3RjB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2023

🎙️| @tkelce discusses the NFL "overdoing it" with coverage on @taylorswift13's and other celebrities' attendance to games on the new episode of @newheightshow: Jason: "Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor, what is your honest… pic.twitter.com/JydQM6QE4Z — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 4, 2023

Jason then went on to say that the NFL probably isn’t used to celebrities coming. “Basketball has it figured out,” he told Travis. “You show them once let them know they’re there, maybe after a touchdown get a little clip of it, but you can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game, right?”

Travis answered with, “Yeah and they’re not there to get thrown on TV.”

Swift, who appeared at the last two Chiefs games, brought some friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and more with her to the recent match at MetLife Stadium. While some have been wondering if the two were dating or was to promote the NFL, it seems the sports organization is just heavily promoting it just because it’s her.