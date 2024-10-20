Just as One Direction fans continue to mourn Liam Payne’s death so are the late singer’s band members. For Zayn Malik the “heartbreaking loss” as left him no choice but to take some time to properly grieve.

Yesterday (October 19), the “Nobody Is Listening” singer announced the postponement of his Stairway To The Sky Tour dates in the US.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The dates are being rescheduled for January, and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all, and thank you for your understanding.”

After Zayn’s touching tribute note, fans believe this decision is for the best considering the tour was scheduled to kick off on October 23. Continue below to view Zayn Malik’s remaining Stairway To The Sky Tour dates across Europe and the UK.