Zayn Previews His New Album ‘Nobody Is Listening’ Via A Phone Hotline

Zayn Malik is getting ready to release his highly anticipated new album, Nobody Is Listening, on Friday. As the release date has gotten closer and closer, Malik has been more forthcoming with info about the album. He shared the art and tracklist a few days ago, and now he has offered previews of all the album tracks in an old-school way.

Yesterday, Malik tweeted a phone number, “+1 (323)-991-ZAYN.” When called, fans can hear short previews of every Nobody Is Listening song except for the previously released “Vibez” and “Better.” By pressing the different number buttons between 1 and 9 on the phone, fans can hear samples of “Calamity,” “Outside,” “When Love’s Around” featuring Syd, “Connexion,” “Sweat,” “Unf**kwitable,” “Windowsill” featuring Devlin, “Tightrope,” and “River Road.”

Press materials have indicated that the album is “set to be his most personal project to date” and also note, “With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to.”

Meanwhile, the #HAPPYBIRTHDAYZAYN hashtag is trending on Twitter this morning, as the singer turns 28 years old today. Fans have taken to the platform to share photos of Malik from throughout his life and share messages about how much they love his music and what his art has meant to them.

Happy Birthday Zayn 🎉🎂🎁🥳

You are a legend🎆

We love you so much 🤎

🙏🏼❤#HAPPYBIRTHDAYZAYN @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/n2un9zmzwD — 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐫 (@deadmansbody) January 12, 2021

Nobody Is Listening is out 1/15 via RCA. Pre-order it here.