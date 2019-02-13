AEW Sold Out Double Or Nothing In Four Damn Minutes

AEW Promotional Image

If you were worried the fledgling All Elite Wrestling couldn’t followup the success of their 29-minute sell-out of the Sears Centre for All In, here’s some good news: their followup show, Double Or Nothing, just sold out in four.

4 minutes — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 13, 2019

Per Cody Rhodes, the sale included tickets sold to all 50 states including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, nine countries outside the United States — Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Panama, Austria — and is Las Vegas’ first same-day sell-out for pro wrestling ever.

Previously, pre-sale tickets made available for the event sold out in about 25 minutes. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW had close to 43,500 people signing in within the first thirty minutes to try and secure tickets for a show that will max out its occupancy at 14,000.