AEW Sold Out Double Or Nothing In Four Damn Minutes

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.13.19 3 Comments

AEW Promotional Image

If you were worried the fledgling All Elite Wrestling couldn’t followup the success of their 29-minute sell-out of the Sears Centre for All In, here’s some good news: their followup show, Double Or Nothing, just sold out in four.

Per Cody Rhodes, the sale included tickets sold to all 50 states including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, nine countries outside the United States — Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Panama, Austria — and is Las Vegas’ first same-day sell-out for pro wrestling ever.

Previously, pre-sale tickets made available for the event sold out in about 25 minutes. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW had close to 43,500 people signing in within the first thirty minutes to try and secure tickets for a show that will max out its occupancy at 14,000.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingCODY RHODESDouble Or Nothing 2019KENNY OMEGATHE YOUNG BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP