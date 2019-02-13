AEW Sold Out Double Or Nothing In Four Damn Minutes

If you were worried the fledgling All Elite Wrestling couldn’t followup the success of their 29-minute sell-out of the Sears Centre for All In, here’s some good news: their followup show, Double Or Nothing, just sold out in four.
Per Cody Rhodes, the sale included tickets sold to all 50 states including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, nine countries outside the United States — Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Panama, Austria — and is Las Vegas’ first same-day sell-out for pro wrestling ever.
Previously, pre-sale tickets made available for the event sold out in about 25 minutes. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW had close to 43,500 people signing in within the first thirty minutes to try and secure tickets for a show that will max out its occupancy at 14,000.
I hope they can keep this momentum going. The conditions are ripe for a true competitor to The E to emerge.
It’ll be interesting to see how many of those tickets end up on scalping websites. Regardless of that though, 4mins is damn impressive.
That said, the big test will be week-on-week shows selling well over a prolonged period.
Reportedly, a weekly show won’t be coming until October. They’ll be doing one show a month, starting with Double Or Nothing, leading up to the weekly show.