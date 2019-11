For the past couple of weeks, as I’ve reporting on the ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT, I’ve been openly hoping to have a different story to tell than “Both shows were down, but AEW came out ahead.”

After AEW topped the ratings on their premiere, it was the same story week after week after week. Last week, opposite the final game of the World Series, the numbers were especially low, and I was hopeful they’d finally have to rise this week.