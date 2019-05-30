Pro wrestling and MMA fans know that Brock Lesnar sometimes works in mysterious ways. It looked like a UFC fight between Lesnar and Daniel Cormier was inevitable after Lesnar called him out at UFC 226. When Seth Rollins defeated him in the opening match of WrestleMania 35, it looked like Lesnar had been effectively written out of the WWE for a while. However, later the same month Lesnar retired from MMA and a few weeks later showed up unannounced to win the Money In The Bank ladder match, reentering himself into the WWE world title picture.