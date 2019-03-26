WWE Network

Daniel Cormier wants his shot at Brock Lesnar one way or another.

While the two polarizing UFC heavyweights have been linked since their in-Octagon face-to-face in July, no real progress has been made public on when — if ever – they’ll actually square up.

Speaking on ESPN, Cormier made it clear, despite previously saying he wouldn’t just wait around for Lesnar, that he’s still got his eyes on the former heavyweight champ. Cormier added he’d go to whatever lengths it takes to get Lesnar back in the UFC, even joking he’d show up at WrestleMania to cost Lesnar the WWE Universal title.