John Cena Commented On Goldberg Vs. Undertaker, Says He’s Considering Retirement

WWE

What does retirement mean in wrestling? Unless you’ve been badly injured, it often means that you take a break for a while, until somebody offers you an opportunity to come back and make some money for another match. John Cena, though, seems like a guy who takes things more seriously than most. Even though he’s barely around WWE anymore, spends most of his time making movies and hosting non-wrestling TV shows, and only made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania this year, Cena hasn’t officially retired from the ring.