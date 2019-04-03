Here’s The Final, Complete, 15-Match Card For WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE Smackdown Live

With this week’s Raw and Smackdown shows in the books, and barring any last minute injury announcements or match changes, the path is as clear as it’s ever gonna be to announce the full, unabridged, and very long 15-match WrestleMania 35 card.

WrestleMania takes place this Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, also known as “New York” to WWE. The Kickoff show, featuring two battles royal, starts at 5PM ET on WWE Network, but will also stream on YouTube and other social media platforms. Hour two of the pre-show airs on USA Network as well, and the WrestleMania 35 show proper begins on The Network at 7.

Here’s the complete rundown. Be sure to be back here on Friday for our analysis and predictions for the show, and be here all weekend for our ongoing Mania weekend coverage.