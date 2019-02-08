WWE Officials Are Reportedly Looking Into The Possibility Of NXT Japan

WWE

WWE‘s plan for the “global localization” of their sports entertainment product has picked up steam over the past few months. NXT UK contracts that once allowed performers to work for many independent promotions on the side became more exclusive, and the UK Performance Center opened up for business. Triple H spoke definitively about future PCs in India and the Middle East and brought up the option of one somewhere in Latin America. According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are also looking at the possibility of an NXT Japan brand, with some traveling to Japan earlier this week in order to build relationships with some of the country’s existing wrestling promotions.

This comes at a time when several Japanese wrestling promotions are already making moves for themselves. New Japan Pro Wrestling, currently the country’s industry leader, is working to expand both within Japan and internationally, with the opening of their LA Dojo in 2018, more live shows overseas scheduled for 2019, and a plan to run the Tokyo Dome for two consecutive nights at the beginning of 2020. Tokyo Sports reports that All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and Wrestle-1 may be forming a coalition partly in response to NJPW’s financial success. Dragon Gate proper is not directly tied with All Elite Wrestling, but their Chinese branch, Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, is. Stardom and DDT (with stars from their Tokyo Joshi Pro sister brand as well) are both running their first shows in the U.S. during this year’s WrestleMania weekend.