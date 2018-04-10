WWE Raw After WrestleMania Results 4/9/18

04.09.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 9, 2018. The Raw After WrestleMania 34 featured debuts, callups, all the fallout for the Raw brand, and the customary hijacking of the show by all the fans who came from out of town and wanted to do the wave.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Stephanie McMahon coming to the ring with her arm in a sling. She took credit for Ronda Rousey’s great debut, then welcomed Rousey to the ring. She said Rousey, a smart businesswoman, should partner with her and they can do great thing. She then introduced her “friend” Ronda Rousey. Rousey shook her hand, hugged her, and then armbarred her already-injured arm. McMahon was helped to the back afterward.

– WWE announced there will be a Superstar Shake-Up on Raw and Smackdown next week.

– New Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax came to the ring, and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax came out to taunt her. That’s when Jax introduced her teammate, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon.

1. Ember Moon and Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Moon got the pin for her team after hitting Bliss with the Eclipse.

