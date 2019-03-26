The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/25/19: Thoughts And Prayers

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey murdered Dana Brooke in front of everyone on live television, Kurt Angle had a very slow and concerning dream match with Chad Gable, and No Way Jose disguised himself as Pentagon Jr.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. WrestleMania is so close now!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 25, 2019.