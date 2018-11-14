The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 11/13/18: The Luckiest

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: NECKY CROSS showed up, finally, and made our week happier. The Usos became captains of the Smackdown tag team Survivor Series squad, Paige announced the women’s team, and Kofi Kingston caused a distraction by hanging from the top rope and wiggling his crotch.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,004th episode (ARM BAR!) for November 13, 2018.
There were only four wonderful things about Bryan’s heel turn?
HE HAS TILL FIVE!
+1
Supplemental Worst to Rousey’s “promo” on Instagram, unless they’re intentionally making her look like a deluded, unlikable, inconsistent shrew and are properly turning her heel. Otherwise, yikes.
Well, Charlotte’s had the classic beaten down babyface self-questioning story these last two weeks and Becky I’m pretty sure is now a face given how they played up Nia hitting her and that she still turned up despite having a concave face.
her name is Ronnie
She’s got no lips, she’s got no tongue, whatever she says is only spit.
So… Brock’s a face now, right? Attacking Jinder on Raw and now a newly heel opponent suggests so, at a time when the reason we were supposed to boo him (“He wants to go to UFC! He doesn’t care about YOU, the WWE Universe!”) has not only not changed but with him being back in the USADA testing pool and being chased by Cormier is actually stronger.
Unless Charlotte has the perfect makeup and shot at the perfect angle she ends up looking terrible, like she’s 65, Hilary Clinton or all 3.
Undertaker proved the best way to beat Lesnar is to punch him in the balls. Bryan’s just training accordingly
Vince and company saw how everyone was more excited for Takeover than Survivor Series (with the exception of Becky/Ronda) and decided he wanted none of that shit. Just think…this weekend we get WarGames, Dream/Ciampa, 2/3 Falls between Shayna/Kairi, Dark Gargano/Black, and now Bryan/Lesnar and Charlotte/Rousey. What a helluva weekend.
People say it a lot now, but what a time to be alive!
Also, the Bryan thing felt like the endgame all along but they hit the fast forward button a few weeks (months?). They were already doing that Sami Zayn/Bayley thing where Miz was calling him out saying he can’t win the big one because he doesn’t have the killer instinct or whatever, which I assumed would have Bryan lose a bunch, Miz be right (with him either beating Styles or Styles keep winning, possibly by heel shit), and Bryan eventually be the conquering hero or turning heel.
I have no idea why it happened so fast though
Because Nia concussed Becky?
@Baron This isn’t a knock on the women, but if you lose a match in your womens division (that still gets replaced by a pretty good match, at least on paper) and have to reshuffle your entire main event scene for the WWE Championship, that’s not a good look
I truly believe that Becky vs Ronda was going to Main Event this weekend, because what else would? It was easily the hottest feud. When they lost that match, what was going to take it’s place? The 5v5s all look rather standard, and AJ vs Brock happened last year. While I’m sure it would’ve been good, it was something we’ve all already seen. Therefore, in losing that main event they had to do something, and they chose to replace it with a certifiable dream match. I don’t think its a bad look that the women had far and away the hottest feud in the company and losing it caused major ripples, when the feud was legitimately as hot as the sun.
@Heavy D The notion WWE wouldn’t repeat a main event is laugh out loud funny
I hope the explanation for Bryan is a heel turn I’ve always dreamt of for a largely career face character: He’s Walter White.
He’s someone who has been a “good” person most of his WWE career. Though the darkness still crept in here or there. But what if you thought your career was over? What if you were given X amount of years, months, left before your body gave out? What if you came back to all that fanfare to realize you’re spending time against Big Cass, still feuding with the Miz and still propping up Skylar Bella?
You would take shortcuts, right? You would do whatever you could to get what you want because you don’t know how long you’ll get to do this and you don’t care if you go down a hero or a villain. I want Heisenberg Daniel Bryan and I want it now.
They switched Becky and Charlotte just so Ronda’s RAW promo would make sense
ha, i wouldnt doubt it
oh and her name is now and forever will be Ronnie
Based on the WWE’s recent record with heels I look forward to cheering Daniel Bryan with all my heart.
DBry had me feeling some hate with his irrational “don’t say my name.” Styles didn’t even use his name in vain but spoke it with praise & he still went after Styles.
I’m a lifelong Seahawks fan, and Daniel Bryan has been my favorite wrestler for years, but good god do I hate his new Seahawks themed gear. I’m praying that he goes back to the old crimson/white/black, any one of the styles he wore before, with this turn. The new stuff is just cringeworthy.
So,
– Ronda starts breaking Charlotte’s arm; Bayley & Sasha for the save
– Shayna Bazler over the rail to help Ronda
– confrontations on RAW the next night
Road To Wrestlemania?
Now I’m just waiting for the point where someone’s actual finisher is to wreck his opponent’s junk. Mainstream!
Goldust was way ahead of the times
Brandon, you’re going to very disappointed if you think Bryan and Brock are going to have an actual competitive match or match at all on Sunday. 1 of 2 things is going to happen, guaranteed:
1) Bryan gets himself counted out and Brock wins via count out, to further that yes he is a heel and make the fans mad.
2) Bryan tries to do the above, but AJ comes out and throws him into the ring so Brock can hit one F5 and win.
Guaranteed. No way they have an actual match and risk Bryan’s health with Brock and Bryan now being a heel his offensive and the match in general would be awkward and not really make sense. I’m sorry Brandon
yeah I doubt they will have a legit match unless they’re somehow really hungry to turn Brock face by having him survive low blows (so he can face pro-cancer super heel Roman Reigns at Mania)
I was skeptical, but this really seems like we’re heading to a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match after seeing Becky and Charlotte putting aside their differences for the moment last night. Everything seems to be lining up, with Shayna bringing the other two into her posse, Ronnie’s bizarre Instagram post that is pretty clearly saying her and Becky are meeting again soon despite being on different brands, and Sasha and Bayley being increasingly disillusioned on Raw. Yes. Please.
Dan has been wrestling like Minoru Suzuki since he came back, sooner or later he was going to turn heel.
I doubt Becky’s injury had any effect on the main event scene. It’s not like they’re in the business of selling PPVs anymore, and people aren’t buying the network on a month-by-month basis, so why would a main event matter that much?
Besides, they still believe the selling point of SS is Brand Supremacy!