WWE Network

If you haven’t watched WWE Stomping Grounds yet, go do that now. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Feel free to peruse the WWE Stomping Grounds tag page if we missed anything.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Stomping Grounds for June 24, 2019.