The Emmy ballot was released yesterday, which means it’s that time of year for Fienberg and I to spend the next week or so moving through a bunch of major categories and analyzing them in two different ways. As always, Dan will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like Charles Dance from “Game of Thrones”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her).
We’re starting off with the candidates for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Dan’s exhaustive analysis is embedded below, and my picks are coming right up.
I love this category.
I hate this category.
Year after year, there are just too many excellent, award-worthy performances, more than in any other category on the ballot. Because there are so many good-to-great ensemble dramas on TV right now, and because the writing for those shows tend to favor the male characters, it’s always an embarrassment of riches. Each year, I go through the ballot to jot down the names of anyone I’d even consider for the category, even ones I suspected didn’t have a chance of making my top 6. This year, I came up with 31 names, and that was leaving off fine actors like Alan Cumming, or performances on shows I just don’t watch, or shows I didn’t watch enough of to feel comfortable (I’m sure John Noble was great as always, but I think I saw three “Fringe” episodes all season).
Consider this potential list of nominees for a second: former winner Peter Dinklage, for bringing his usual humanity and wit and power to playing “Game of Thrones” imp Tyrion Lannister; Walton Goggins for being the enormous bundle of charisma that is “Justified” antagonist Boyd Crowder; Corey Stoll for stealing “House of Cards” out from under Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright with his vulnerability and recklessness; Vincent Kartheiser for continuing to find the empathetic side of Pete Campbell; Noah Emmerich for the complex moral shadings and sneaky physicality of “The Americans” cop-turned-spy Stan Beeman; and Guillermo Diaz for going to town with the great “Scandal” role Shonda Rhimes has given him.
That would be an outstanding collection of nominees. I would feel happy to see each and every one of them on the actual Emmy list.
And not a single one of them made my fictional cut.
That’s how brutal this category is. My actual top 6 doesn’t include them, nor does it include the likes of John Slattery or Steve Zahn or any of a number of great “Boardwalk Empire” supporting players. I cannot say a word against any of them; I just – after spending a long time shuffling my top 12 around – decided I liked my own 6 a tiny fraction more.
No Emmy nomination would make me happier than to see “Southland” co-star Michael Cudlitz make the final list. No acting win would feel more deserving, despite the great work being done all over TV. The work he did throughout the five seasons of “Southland” – and particularly in this last season, as his Officer John Cooper was put through Hell in a way he ultimately couldn’t survive – was astonishing. It was the sort of work a journeyman actor like Cudlitz dreams of getting the chance to do, and he delivered beautifully. Given how few people watched “Southland,” and that the show exists below Emmy’s radar (other than for its stunt work, where it won last year), I’m not optimistic he’ll actually make the cut. But watch his work this year, especially in scenes opposite Gerald McRaney, and try to tell me he doesn’t belong at the front of the line.
I firmly believe Dinklage is the only “Thrones” actor with a shot at being nominated – not only this year but going forward. It’s too much of a show outside the wheelhouse of Emmy voters, and that it’s gotten major nominations at all – and that Dinklage won this in a year when Aaron Paul wasn’t eligible – is remarkable (if deserved). But I think the Emmy voters have and will continue to have their limits with this show, which means that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is an extreme longshot for his work as Jaime Lannister, even though it was one of the show’s very best performances (possibly the best) this season. Obviously, Coster-Waldau had a lot to work with as Jaime was humbled by circumstance and forced to reflect on a reputation he’s never especially wanted. But he made the most of that material, especially in the hot tub confession, but throughout all his scenes opposite Gwendoline Christie’s Brienne of Tarth. Jaime was a character I outright despised throughout the first season; he’s now someone I’m genuinely glad to see whenever Coster-Waldau comes on screen.
Aaron Paul has won this award the last two years he was eligible, and I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see him win again – not just because Emmy voters are complacent, but because the guy is great. The most recent stretch of “Breaking Bad” was Jesse-light at times, but when Paul was given material to play – say, Jesse’s reaction to what went down during the train heist, or when Walt came to his house – he reminded us once again of why the show has kept him around even though Jesse was originally designed as a plot device who’d be killed in the first season. I’m an awards show socialist, and would rather see the wealth in this category be shared, but if Paul wins again, he’ll be completely deserving.
With Giancarlo Esposito no longer eligible to be nominated for “Breaking Bad,” his former henchman Jonathan Banks would fit very comfortably in his place. Banks has always been terrific as the weary, uber-competent Mike Ehrmantraut, but the structure of the show only gave him so much to do so long as Gus was around. This year, as an incredibly reluctant partner of Walt and Jesse’s, Banks got much more to do, and was able to give even more shading to this complicated, pragmatic man who knew he was being an idiot in going back to work with Walter White, but felt he had no better options.
Given the dominance of “Homeland” at last year’s Emmys, perhaps the most surprising snub then was Mandy Patinkin not even being nominated for his work as Saul “The Bear” Berenson. While “Homeland” season 2 as a whole was erratic, Patinkin was its steady, brilliant constant. He got more screen time, more emotional material (particularly in the prison visit and in the finale) and provided a sense of reassurance every time the story cut away from Carrie or Brody to show what Saul was up to. Plus, if he wins, perhaps he might sing a bit in his acceptance speech, which would thrill Fienberg and others to no end.
Of the men listed above, Cudlitz and Paul both have an argument to be submitted in the lead category. Their character’s names, however, aren’t in the title of their shows the way Mads Mikkelsen‘s is with “Hannibal.” There are episodes where he’s played second fiddle to Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham, and then others where he is clearly the star of the show. But I can only work with the names on the list, even if it’s a category cheat, and Mikkelsen is riveting. He’s playing a character who was an Oscar-winning icon, then a self-parody, then so oft-imitated elsewhere that he seemed to lose all cultural currency. And he’s found a way to make Dr. Lecter feel fresh and new and not remotely like a bad imitation of Anthony Hopkins (or Brian Cox). The cool minimalism of the performance is hypnotic, and a big reason why “Hannibal” has become one of the best shows almost no one is watching.
Others considered: Emmerich, Dinklage, Goggins, Stoll, Kartheiser, Diaz, Slattery, Zahn, Max Burkholder, Bobby Cannavale, Charles Esten, Larry Hagman, Freddie Highmore, Ryan Hurst, Jack Huston, Joshua Malina, Dean Norris, Jacob Pitts, Norman Reedus, Michael Shannon, Dax Shepard, John Slattery, Ulrich Thomsen, Sam Waterston, Jeremy Allen White, Michael Kenneth Williams
What does everybody else think? Who would be on your fictional ballot?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Wait, so would you nominate Coster-Waldau or not? He seemed to be picked by you, but he was also in “Others Considered.”
Typo. Like I said, I swapped a whole bunch of people off and on the ballot out of my top 12, and NCW for Emmerich was made late enough that I forgot to swap them on the Others Considered list, as well.
Noah Emmerich is not on my list. That sucks. And yet I can’t think of anyone I’d want to remove.
Gotcha. It’s hard to argue with anyone’s take on this category. I’m partial to Coster-Waldau myself, just because his transformation from hysterical supporting character to “character I am most interested in going forward (which probably just means he’s about to die)” was perfectly executed.
Seems like Emmerich was the last casualty from your list. That does suck indeed. He’d be my choice to win.
I don’t watch GoT, Southland, or Hannibal but out of the shows I *do* watch from your list, I’d drop Aaron Paul. He just didn’t get anywhere near enough to do. Outside of the two scenes you mention in the article, I can’t remember a single thing he did this season. I’d actually nominate Goggins over him as well.
@Cousin Larry…
Don’t forget about the vintage Jesse Pinkman-breakdown when Walt “found” the ricin in DJ Roomba.
Yeah, I’m legitimately surprised to see Paul on Alan’s list. Its not that he wasn’t great. Its just that he barely had anything to do. I hope they remedy that in the final 8.
I’d probably swap him out for Emmerich, Huston, or Stoll.
I wondered why Mads Mikkselsen submitted as supporting for a role that is the show’s title. Of the two, it might be the less “showy” performance. I mean, Hugh Dancy’s acting when Will breaks down in “Roti” was phenomenal, but I guess it’s a lot more obvious than Mikkelsen taking everything in with such minimal body language. And being terrifying for that lack of reaction. (The Dancy-Danes household must be a fascinating place. I hope Hugh and Claire sit around, drink lots of wine, and laugh.)
And I’d still nominate Walton Goggins for everything. I’ve been watching THE SHIELD recently, just started season 5, and I want to give him all the awards. All of them.
I think Jay R. Ferguson has been excellent on ‘Mad Men’ this season, and would certainly deserve a nomination, while I’d give the Emmy to Coster-Waldau.
Can’t get over Dance not nominating himself. He was BRILLIANT this season on Thrones. So captivating.
Is he in the guest category, or just not at all?
He would be on my list if he submitted himself.
Absolutely yes to Patinkin and Mikkelsen. It was an absolute SIN that Patinkin was overlooked last year. Both of these players bring a quiet, understated, massive presence on screen.
On another note – since you mentioned him, I really wonder what goes through Rob Lowe’s head. I wonder if this is a running joke for him or if he actually, honestly considers himself the lead in his works.
Rory McCann. I’m with the Hound!
You’ve missed out Robert Carlyle, been awesome this past season and he should get a nomination at least..
Last season – yes, I was screaming Carlyle all over the place. But I don’t think he was given AS much to do this season as the first.
Nikolj Coster Waldau
Jonathan Banks
Noah Emmerich
Mandy Patinkin
Dean Norris
Walton Goggins
This is actually the first year where I feel comfortable leaving Aaron Paul out. As good as he is, he just didn’t have a lot to do this year. Most of his big moments were pretty minor, especially in comparison to what he’s been allowed to do the past couple of years. Dean Norris and Jonathan Banks had much stronger years in my opinion. And Norris’s tagging trees/hunting monsters speech will stick with me for a while.
Please join us! [www.facebook.com]
Heh, two out of six of your favorites are Danes. Wow, the Danish media would go wild if this happened…
Danish Tv is great, Borgen, Killing, and great films from Dogma as well.
Sidse Babett from Borgen said in an interview that part of the great acting comes from improvising within that context, she is right.
Swedish film and tv as well, original wallander and Beck and many others all far superior to the cliche American series.
Reason that so many Australian and British actors are great is because they did theatre and different kind of camera acting.
American actors only deliver lines, without their lines there is nothing ( 1 or 2 exceptions).
BTW.
Noble was horrible on Fringe, Overacting and doing his Poor selfpity Walter ,
but Noble is so needy of his Emmy he even did that act on the Good Wife for 5 minutes, and even worse has put himself up for guest acting.
And if you want to know how needy Noble is for his Emmy, look back at his twitter account 2012 sept.
If GoT ever has a shot of breaking out with Emmy voters, it’s now, thanks in no small part to the Red Wedding. I’d really like to see NCW get a nod. My god, he’s been magnificent.
I’d really like to see the show get something for its fantastic directing. The fact that “Blackwater”, which was a high watermark for tv battles (I couldn’t fight the hack in me),received no recognition from Emmy voters last year is an omission that really bothered me.
In fact, the emmy voters always seem to bungle the direction category, as I seem to remember great episodes of “Breaking Bad”, “1 minute” or the season four finale, being ignored.
Can’t believe it’s already that time again for Alan and Dan to make these list. Good luck boys and may you avoid the irrational wrath often brought upon oneself by rankings on the internet.
I agree with you about the Blackwater snub, but One Minute director Michelle McLaren was actually nominated for that episode. One time they did get it right. Unfortunately she lost out to someone for an episode of Dexter (I think).
The season tour finale was nominated las year as well, Face-Off, directed by Vince Gilligan. Ir lost to the Season 2 finale of Boardwalk Empire. And, One Minute lost to the Season 4 finale of Dexter (the Trinity Killer season that everyone seems to love)….
Well thanks for the corrections. I must have been upset that those episodes didn’t win and my memory twisted it into them not receiving nominations. Of course, that episode of Boardwalk was brilliantly shot so I can’t complain about that choice.
Again thanks for the polite corrections. I’d rather not be going around spreading misinformation.
Andra Fuller is nowhere to be seen on the official list, which I guess means he didn’t submit. This is unfortunate and thus means I shall ignore the Emmys yet again. He’d be in my top 6 to be nominated in Lead Actor (or Supporting, since I don’t know how he’d be categorized).
I’m flabbergasted and disappointed that Charles Dance isn’t in the running. I thought he was a shoo-in for at least a nomination.
I’m flabbergasted and disappointed that Charles Dance isn’t in the running. I thought he was a shoo-in for at least a nomination.Write a comment…
“Dan’s exhaustive analysis is embedded below…”
Where? I don’t see it. Is there a link somewhere? Or how and where is it “embedded”?
The really big picture window that includes the “Launch Gallery” button.
Thanks, Alan. It;s just named a Gallery, so I assumed that’s all it was. In future posts, might I suggest that “Dan Fienberg’s picks and analysis” or something anyway with his name attached be included?
@Berkowit28, I was also at a loss for where to find Dan’s comments. I saw Launch Gallery, but thought it was just a link to pix of the potential nominees.
1. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
2. Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad)
3. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
4. Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
5. Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)
6. Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
So Close: Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Walton Goggins (Justified), Corey Stoll (House of Cards)
This is an absolutely killer category. Too many great actors on too many great shows. I could easily just fill up my own preferred ballot with actors from Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad and be totally happy. Given its increased viewership and how much Game of Thrones is being talked about in the wake of the Red Wedding, I actually think that its actors have more of a chance to break through this year, particularly Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Michelle Fairley. Personalyl, I would argue that Coster-Waldau deserves to win. The journey his character went on this season and the way he sold every moment of it was fantastic. The ‘Kingslayer’ monologue in ‘Kissed by Fire’ was my favorite thing that I’ve seen any actor do this year. As much as I love Peter Dinklage and want to see him nominated again, I would rather see NCW get the nod if there can only be one slot for Game of Thrones. Same story for Jonathan Banks over Aaron Paul – as consistently brilliant as the latter always is, this was Banks’ season, and I hope that he’s recognized.
I didn’t even realize that Mikkelsen was going supporting rather than co-lead, or I would have forgotten to mention him here. And sadly, I didn’t even watch Southland, so I can’t speak to how excellent Michael Cudlitz was, although I’ve heard amazing things. Too many great performances, too few slots.
I really, really hope NCW gets a nod, but it’s important to keep something in mind for the Emmys: actors only get to submit one episode. Which means their season-long “journey” doesn’t come into play at all. I hate that rule because it prevents actors from being able to show transformation over a season. And I think it’s really going to hurt NCW.
Kissed By Fire was practically tailor made for an Emmy submission
please join us [www.facebook.com]
I doubt Aaron Paul will win, he had so little to do this year. I personally wouldn’t nominate him, as much as he was incredible in the past seasons.
I wouldn’t nominate Nikolaj Coster-Waldau either, even though I quite liked him this season. I would prefer to go with an actor who had a more constant presence in his show than with an actor who doesn’t even appear in every episode and when he does, it’s just for five minutes (I understand time shouldn’t be taken this much into account, but the challenge to hold the audience’s interest is much bigger when you don’t get 10 pages of banter or monologue for five minutes and leaves for the rest of the episode).
My list: Banks, Cudlitz, Goggins, Patinkin, Mikkelsen, Noble.
In my opinion, Corey Stoll easily deserves the Emmy. He and Robin Wright simply made the series for me.
With you on Corey Stoll, but Robin Wright…?
Alan, funny you mention Michael Cudlitz, he just won the Critics Choice Television Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Southland. Not that it necessarily translates to an Emmy nomination, but if that win leads to some more exposure, it’s definitely a possibility. Other winners you might be happy about are Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black (who is also a TCA nominee) and Monica Potter for Parenthood (also a TCA nominee). This looks like aún interesting year….
I seriously doubt that either the Critics Choice Awards (which I have nothing to do with) or the TCA Awards (which I do) play much of a role, if any, in who gets a nomination. Not how things work, for good or for ill.
Maybe not, but it’s exposure. The Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Movie Awards theoretically don’t play much of a role in who gets an Oscar nomination, but there’s plenty of correlation there. All I’m saying is, thanks to these awards, maybe Emmy voters will check out these shows and nominate these people (frankly, I can’t see anyone watching Orphan Black and not vote for Tatiana Maslany, especially when they realize all of these fascinating characters are played by the same woman). Also, the Critics Choice was the first place Louis C.K. was nominated for the first season, and Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale were Critics Choice nominees before they were Emmy nominees last year. So were Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield in New Girl and so was Don Cheadle in House of Lies. It could happen….
What about James Purefoy from “The Following” or Will Patton from “Falling Skies.” I like them, also.
Purefoy was good.
I love this series of articles, as well as the disappointment when only 20% (at best) of our choices actually get nominated.
My 5 would be…
– Aaron Paul
– Peter Dinklage
– Noah Emmerich
– Mads Mikkelsen
– Walter Goggins
Add me to the group who can’t believe Charles Dance didn’t nominate himself. He should win the damn thing… forget about just a nomination.
Aaron Paul is still one of the best and most powerful supporting actors, even in a lesser role. Dinklage is the biggest lock for a nomination IMO. Emmerich really deserves one for his excellent work on The Americans. Mads Mikkelsen’s job is probably harder that any of these actors because of the shadow of Anthony Hopkins’ Lector. But Mikkelsen has really made the character his own. We know Lector won’t kill Jack or Will, but he still keeps the viewer on edge. I wish the voters would just say, “Fuck you Charles Dance… you’ll take this nomination and like it”, but that won’t happen. So I’d give the final place on my ballot to Walter Goggins. Like Mikkelsen, the line between lead and supporting actor for Goggins often feels blurred based on the episode.
Oops… there are 6 nominees and I left out Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He got more on his plate this season and knocked it out of the park.
If Cudlitz submitted “Chaos”, which was my favorite episode of anything this year and one of the most harrowing episodes of anything I’ve ever seen – he’s got a shot.
I’m rooting for him.
Actors only submit episodes once they’re nominated (and that would require Emmy voters to know Southland even exhists in the first place).
Thank you so much for recognising Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal. The lack of noticeable critical buzz has been driving me crazy all season. The man surely has one of the toughest jobs on tv this year – just taking that character on and managing to be both mesmerising and completely unique earns him a nomination in my book. The fact that so few people are watching that it almost got cancelled is just depressing. (I was having Terriers flashbacks waiting for renewal news from NBC!)
Anyway, thanks for putting Mads on your list. Hopefully voters will take note :)
I’d probably also put Walton Goggins on my list… mainly because I think he should win an award every year just because :)
It’s hard to complain about a single one of your choices, and I find myself torn between Mikkelson, NCW, Patinkin and Banks as to who I think should win. It’s just such a brutal category. I guess since (SPOILER) Banks won’t get another shot with this character I’ll give it to him.
I was a little surprised not to see Jim Beaver or Ray Stevenson in the category, then realized they must have submitted as Guest Actor. But then when I went looking for that category I couldn’t find it. The flu messing me up, or was it just not included at that link for some reason?
The Guest Actor ballot is separate, and elsewhere on the Emmy site.
Thanks! I see that both men are there, alongside Wynn Duffy himself, Jere Burns. Here’s hoping all three make the cut so my chances of being happy with the outcome are increased. (I hate to go against Mr. Beaver, what with his excellent comments on this blog, but Ray Stevenson gave the most exciting performance I saw on TV last year.)
Too true. Stevenson should win Guest Actor, and if he submitted here he’d have a spot on my imaginary ballot, even with this being such an unbelievably loaded field.
Agreed, re Cudlitz. What some may not know is Mike got his start on 90210 (Tony Miller) and when he wasn’t acting on the show, he was constructing the sets! Hardest working guy I know, totally deserving of the recognition as John Cooper. An example for all actors out there…
I swear no one is considering David Morrissey as The Governor. He’s probably a longer shot than I think but he was genuinely fantastic, especially in Made To Suffer.
I really think Goggins deserves a nod. Even though Justified is defined by Raylan, the show absolutely lights in fire every time Boyd and Raylan are together. Goggins is definitely the ying to Olyphants yang.
I really think Goggins deserves a nod. Even though Justified is defined by Raylan, the show absolutely lights in fire every time Boyd and Raylan are together. Goggins is definitely the ying to Olyphants yang.
Jonathan Banks, hands down for me. Brought a sense of world-weariness that I have rarely seen on television. Mike will be remembered as much as Gus once everything is said and done.
What did Dan mean when he said Sam Waterston was allegedly a winner for “Lost Civilizations” in 1996?
GRubi – You could ask… me, you know?
It’s just a TV project that I have only limited memory of and I’m often skeptical when it comes to IMDB lists of individual Emmy winners for things that won Outstanding Informational Series nearly two decades ago. So he probably DOES have an Emmy for that, but it’s unlikely that that Emmy win has much impact on anything regarding his other Emmy hopes.
-Daniel
Thanks. I’m not sure why I didn’t direct the question at you. I guess I just assumed someone else would answer me.
It’s not just Schumer. Jeselnek, Key & Peele are all listed as “supporting” in shows named after them. I haven’t followed “Bates Motel”, but it’s very strange that Highmore’s Norman Bates is considered “supporting” like Mikkelsen’s Hannibal.
Although several of these actors (especially Paul, Coster-Waldau, Goggins and Mikkelsen) were terrific this year, I think John Noble would be the most deserving of the lot. There is nothing that can beat Noble’s performance in the last minute of the Fringe season opener – probably the finest acting moment of the whole TV season.
Too bad we all know this is never ever going to happen.
I went through the ballot and listed out everyone who I would consider and ended up starting with a list of 28. It was difficult enough to get that down to 16, then 12. Getting to 6 just seemed unfair.
I ended up with: Walton Goggins, Michael Cudlitz, Matt Czuchry, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Mads Mikklesen and Jonathan Banks.
Of all of those I’m sure that Czuchry causes the most offense, but I really enjoyed how he played Cary this season, giving the character a great sense of drive and agency when he was possibly given less to work with than in seasons past.
Leaving Aaron Paul off was tough. He was as solid as ever, but I felt he fell deeper into the fans’ idea of Pinkman than he did the character that was being written for him. This season was the first time I saw the acting in the performance just a bit.
Dax Shepard and Noah Emmerich were numbers 7 & 8 that just missed the cut.
please join us! [www.facebook.com]
Walt Goggins should be nominated and awarded the Emmy for his work on Justified. He’s just chilling and amazing in every scene.
I don’t watch all of these shows because I don’t get paid for it, but my list is…
Jonathan Banks in Breaking Bad
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
Vincent Kartheiser in Mad Men
Dean Norris in Breaking Bad
Mandy Patinkin in Homeland
Corey Stoll in House of Cards
I’m glad people are at least discussing Stoll.
Also interested to see if any Arrested Development actors end up on Alan’s list. Bateman and Shawkat maybe. And did Ron Howard submit his name for acting anywhere?
Probably something like:
Aaron Paul
Vincent Kartheiser
Walton Goggins
Jonathan Banks
Jeremy Allen White
Jack Huston
I think that there’s a lot of recency bias here. Nothing for Huston? Really? I think he killed it dead this year. White may be a fairly idiosyncratic choice but, damnit, I think there should be a spot for someone who is playing a fairly regular person dealing with a fairly regular life and he was terrific this season. It can’t all be fantasy dwarfs and meth enforcers.
Toughest omissions for me are probably Dean Norris, Steve Zahn and…is the assumption that Clarke Peters/Wendell Pierce submitted as leading actors? Because either guy would be a phenomenal choice even though a David Simon show nomination is about as likely right now as a Beatles reunion.
Peters and Pierce both submitted in supporting.
Strike that. Reading the wrong spot. They did both submit in lead.
Oh I guess Patinkin, Banks, Mikkelson (only one Dane per category sorry NCW), Dinklage, Paul, Stoll. But what I really wanted to say is that Dan’s gallery reminded me there is only one truncated season of Treme left and that made me sad.
After reading the list of eligible actors, I’m amazed that I completely forgot that Shawn Ashmore (Mike Weston on “The Following”) and Aaron Ashmore (Steve Jinks on “Warehouse 13”) are different people. I kept mentally thinking they were the same person and marveling at how “Jinksy” got to play Weston during the “Warehouse 13” mid-season hiatus.
It’s nice to see a recognition for Mads Mikkelsen. He succeeded in taking the Hannibal character over from Anthony Hopkins and making it his own. It’s just too bad about the low rating and how little buzz the show gets.
Alan, why is Bunheads not in any ballot?
Hells Yeah Hannibal! I’m most glad to see Mikkelson on your list, as well as Coster-Walder and Cudlitz, because I feel like there’s no way any of the three would get a nom nod. (Whereas Patinkin could, since he was arguably one of the better parts of Homeland, and the emmy people seem to like the show, and the Breaking Bad guys would have a decent shot of getting nomed as well).
But these three? I would love to see them grab a nom.
Yeah, and Kartheiser too. I would really, really, really love to see him get a nomination.
Thank god Vincent Kartheiser is getting love. Such an underrated performance and he’s snubbed every year. I thought last year his work in Signal 30 would be enough to secure him a spot but nope. Hopefully, with Slattery pretty much out of the running, this can be his year.
Kevin Chapman is always great on POI
Wish List:
1. Michael Cudlitz (deserves to win)
2. John Noble
3. Jonathan Banks
4. Someone, anyone from Treme
5. NCW
6. Walton Goggins
Expected to get nominated:
1. Aaron Paul
2. Bobby Cannavale
3. John Slattery
4. Peter Dinklage
5. Larry Hagman
6. Someone from Downton Abby
I’d love to see John Noble nominated but to be honest his better work was in previous seasons of Fringe and he was snubbed sadly.
I think our best hope is that he submitted for Guest on The Good Wife (too lazy to search the pdf). While Michael J Fox gets the praise, Noble blew him and others out during his episode.
Long live Walter Bishop.
Anyone that watched Cudlitz this season (especially when kidnapped) and doesn’t think he’s the most deserving isn’t all there in the head.
It’s got to go to Aaron Paul right? I mean, if he can knock of Giancarlo Esposito after the season he had on Breaking Bad then he should easily walk away with the award this year as well.
My list (of favorites) would be:
Paul
Patinkin
Banks
Dinklage
Goggins
Mikkelson
Very hard to leave Emmeridh, Coster-Waldo, and Slattery off the list.
I completely agree about Patinkin and Paul. That Danes and Lewis have been given all the awards glory for that show is insane, and as you say, Patinkin was the standout from a rather silly season 2 of Homeland.
But Slattery is a major omission, I feel. Chances are he will never an award for that role, because he makes it look easy. The guy is a bloody genius; in the hands of anyone else Sterling would be a caricature. But he’s not, and the proof is that we care about Roger in a way that we do not care about, say, Pete Campbell.
I agree about spreading the love around when there are so many worthy contenders. Which is why I want to see a few people win in this and other categories who haven’t won before (I really, really want this to be Hamm’s year for lead actor). You’re absolutely right about this being one of the toughest categories at the Emmys. The last few years this category’s been packed with people who are all superb at what they do.
BTW, Rob Lowe has a real chip on his shoulder about Emmys, you get that very easily from his autobiography. He also always submits himself for lead actor over supporting because he’s an egomaniac who can’t ever see himself as being anything other than a leader, not a supporting player. Which is why I don’t think much of him, frankly. One of the reasons Slattery and Paul and Patinkin are so amazing is because they act with others, they’re not just in it for themselves. I know Lowe thought very highly of John Spencer, who was a consummate example of the team player. And who, of course, was nominated several times and won once in this category some years ago.
Jeff Perry?
So many incredible actors for this category, I would hate not to see Jonathan Banks not go to the podium and get this award.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Jonathan Banks
– Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
– Michael Cudlitz
– Vincent Kartheiser
– Mads Mikkelsen
– Corey Stoll
The strange thing about this certain category this year is all of these men are nominated for their first time in this categor. 4 of the men (Banks, Coster-Waldau, Cudlitz & Kartheiser) have been on their shows for 3+ years and have never done work I have seen worthy of the nomination but this year these men all are nominated for their great work and of these four men 2 died, one lost a hand and the other is “Just fine Bob”. The other two men come from first season shows of of these two men one died and the other brings his own take on such an iconic character that most believed could never have been played again. Supporting Actor in a Drama Series is always the most competitive category with so many other names could be added to the list who also had incredible years. Cudlitz would be my personal winner for his work all season especially in the final five episodes where he had to deal with new partners, his potential future, his mentally abusive father and also being kidnapped in the second last episode of the show ever. His performance works for being so quiet and has so much drama to it that I’m glad he was reconized with a critics award win.
Wow this one is hard
Vincent Kartheiser
Mads Mikkelsen
Walton Goggins
Jonathan Banks
Noah Emmerich
Aaron Paul
And a special section for Dinklage, Dance & Waldua
Oh and Patinkin and Norris and Stoll and …
Have not seen the last season of Southland yet but Cudlitz probably deserves a spot as well.
Kartheiser was a revelation this year as his performance changed into sth truly wondrous.And Mikkelsen is giving a performance that is much more than I think anyone realizes at this point.
Oh and Slattery and…
Oh and how could I forget Jack Huston!!
If the Emmy Academy had any sense, they’d just hand over the award that they’ve been denying John Noble for years.
My selections…
OUSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
+ Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)
+ Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
+ Mads Mikkelson (Hannibal)
+ Walton Goggins (Justified)
+ Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
+ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
WINNER: Aaron Paul
Best 2nd: Mads Mikkelson