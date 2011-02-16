‘Justified’ – ‘The Life Inside’: John, coal train

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I find a safe way to approach an armed man…
“Just by looking at your closet, one would think you’re a simple man.” -Winona
On the ongoing standalone vs. arc question of “Justified,” “The Life Inside” is a good example of what the show learned from its first season. The episode has an extended standalone case for Raylan and Tim to work, but it takes quite a while for us to get there, first giving us a chance to check in on Mags(*) and her boys, on Boyd, on Arlo and on the state of Raylan and Winona’s quasi-relationship before he even turns up at work for the new assignment. And even the kidnapping story wound up tying back into where Raylan and Winona find themselves, as he finally opens up to her about the horrible things he sees and does at the office.
(*) Not much screentime for Margo Martindale this week, but she sent the requisite chill up my spine with her delivery of, “I’m looking forward to our time together, Loretta.” Oy.
That’s a wise way to approach things. This wasn’t really an arc episode, but it spent enough time on ongoing concerns to give the hour weight whether or not the Case of the Week is interesting.
Fortunately, this was a good one, both for the things it said about Raylan and Tim (who again gets to show off his sniper skills by shooting the bad guy through the “apricot”) but the story it was telling about the pregnant con, the shady ex-EMT, the adulterous guard, etc.
There have been some stories about how FX had to nudge Graham Yost towards the idea of making the show more serialized, and that’s not necessarily a surprise to me. It’s not that Yost isn’t interested in ongoing stories, but that this particular show he viewed entirely through the lens of Elmore Leonard, and the show is always at its most Leonard-y in the standalone stories. Last year’s Alan Ruck episode would have easily worked as a Leonard short story, and many of the self-contained stories from last year, and tonight, have many of the same elements. There’s a group of criminals usually motivated by something more than simple greed, whose agendas overlap and conflict until they turn on each other even before Raylan shows up, etc.(**) Pregnant Jamie even paraphrases the title of the second Raylan novel when she says “I’m sure my baby shouldn’t have to ride my rap.” And Raylan’s reaction to Gary’s big speech – “You thought a lot about this moment, huh? You say everything you meant to say?” – is the sort of thing a Leonard hero (who is always on some level aware of his role as the hero in a story) will often say to a villain or supporting character.
(**) It’s in that way, I think, that the run of standalones was so problematic last season. Not only were most of them not up to the caliber of “Long in the Tooth,” but they tried to apply a formula that Leonard uses once or twice a year in his books to a TV show that was appearing weekly. The stories were too similar, too close together.
So the show feels most Leonard-y when it goes more self-contained – and this week was a good kind of Leonard-y, ala “Long in the Tooth” – yet the audience responds most strongly to the serialized episodes that feel more like a TV show that just happens to have a Leonard hero at the center. It’s an interesting creative conflict, and one I’ll be interested to see as this season moves forward and the Bennetts inevitably get more and more attention.
But as for the personal stories told here, I liked seeing Raylan both challenge Boyd’s alleged conversion to lawfulness (“The more you say it, the less I believe it”) and be challenged by Winona about his standoffishness. Boyd’s a man who insists he’s changing, but no one believes it – even though he’s changed 2 or 3 times already in the short life of the series – where Raylan’s a man extremely reluctant to change, even though he sees in Arlo evidence of how self-destructive that path can be.
All in all, a solid follow-up to last week’s terrific premiere. Any episode that puts Tim Olyphant in scenes with both Walton Goggins and Raymond Barry is almost automatically good, and this one had plenty beyond that.
What did everybody else think?
Holy hell. This was an A+ episode.
The girl who played Jamie looked familiar. I might be but I think she’s the same actress who played Zobelle’s daughter during the second season of Sons of Anarchy.
I think you are right. I spent the whole episode trying to place her and your comment helped it snap into place!
Hmm, I’m not sure she’s the same one who played Polly Zoebelle. It’s not listed on her IMDB page:
[www.imdb.com]
But maybe they haven’t updated the info.
Funny, I thought it was her as well, but when I checked her Wiki / IMDB, there was nothing about it on there. Also, the IMDB page for this episode doesn’t list her character, and so we can’t find out that way either.
Any info on this Alan?
Sarah Jones was listed in the credits, so I’m going with yes.
Nice catch.
I have a habit of remembering fantastic breasts, Otto Man.
Yep, it was Sarah Jones, same actress as played Polly in SoA.
Boy howdy Raylan Givens is sex on a stick!….My favorite male TV character prototype…the charming southern bad boy a la James Ford and Tim Riggins. Sigh!
And Raylan and Boyd are pure magic together! More of this, please!
Raylan is sex on a stick?
I vote Winona.
i second winona.
I don’t know, I kinda like Mags. “You donâ€™t wanna be one of those girls starve themselves to death because she thinks a man wants to cuddle up with some gristle.” Indeed, Mags! She knows what a man wants!
That moment where the dumb Bennett steals the watch was a rather clumsily obvious moment of foreshadowing. Otherwise, I liked the episode quite a bit.
Very good episode, happy to have the show back up and running. I think you hit the nail on the head here, and I’m real glad they’re combining the serialized elements with storyline.
Thought the Ava and Boyd story is pretty interesting too, throws a nice little monkey wrench into the proceedings of Harlan County
I found that to be an interesting development as well. I thought it was an excellent episode.
I want to see more “Mags”! She makes an interesting and compelling villian. She sends shivers down my spine.
As far as intertwining the serialized with a more straight forward approach, I enjoy both in this particular show (down properly).
done not down. A freudian slip as I went to sleep thinking of Raylan.
I was a little confused by two parts of this episode. The first one being was it implied that Ava and Boyd are seeing one another on a regular basis? The second is that the way Raylan touched his ex wife’s stomach does it imply that she is pregnant? Or was that just because of the last case? Also to make this post more guy like, shooting things is cool.
I think the hand on the stomach was more of a “why didn’t we have kids” moment after Raylan dealt with the Cosgrove wife. I dunno what is up with Ava and Boyd. It sure SEEMED like they’re together… I loved Winona’s reaction to Raylan’s “it was your husband” answer. Particularly after bragging about what she can handle over silence.
Ok, I wanna back you on this totally. Soon as the camera lingered a little too long on his hand on her tummy, both my father and I went “Is she pregnant?” Then, he didn’t want to tell her about his day, where the pregnant lady was almost killed. Maybe I’ve watched too much tv, but these two signs alone NOT adding up to Winona being pregnant would be strange.
Now, as for Ava, perhaps she’s letting Boyd stay with her while he gets on his feet. She probably doesn’t consider him a threat anymore, but she obviously does not like him showing up all beat up in the face like that. She didn’t seem all that upset though, so I’m guessing him being there is a regular thing.
What a great episode!!! Love the writing, Raylan is sex on a stick, and the whole thing reminds me so much of where my folks are from it’s not even funny. Actually, it is-his line to Boyd that “I ain’t afraid of heights, snakes, or red-headed women, but I am afraid of THAT.” had me laughing so hard.
I can watch TO walk around this show all day long….
I interpreted the scene as Winona had miscarried while they were married, perhaps even was the catalyst for breaking them apart (or, at least, driving more distance between them). They clearly had gotten pretty far down the road at choosing names for a boy. Olyphant and Zea played that scene with far greater regret than just wistful wishing they had had children. Maybe I read too much into it…
TO and WG have more chemistry than almost any tv or movie couple can even attempt to have. The scenes just crackle.
It may be early to say this, but I think I’m loving the show more this season than I did last. I know some folks don’t care much for the other marshals, but I like having them around more regularly. And even Winona is annoying me less.
Speaking of Winona, are her and her husband “on a break,” or are they getting a divorce? Anyone know? I don’t think they’ve said, but I’m wondering if I just missed something.
Well, at the end of last season, he was staying at the Y (or equivalent) and at the end of this episode, he said he was going to get Winona back, which would imply at least a separation.
And, given reading all the cast’s IMDB credits, I now can’t help but think of the husband as the guy from Herman’s Head.
Alan – Why does everyone consider “Long in the Tooth” a stand-alone? Rollie was the accountant Raylan was chasing in South America when Tommy Bucks grabbed Raylan and the poor local who gets a mouth full of explosives. Raylan kills the mob guy from Miami and the local help, upping Gio’s desire to see Raylan get killed with special handling.
There were more than a few stand alones last year but I never thought “Long in the Tooth” was one.
As for the episode – sadly, I recognized Kai Lennox from “The Unusuals” when the pregnant prisoner was being taken from the jail. When you see a recognizable face in a seemingly small role in crime shows, they probably are involved.
True. And I do not understand why this one is considered a stand-alone? Was it because the main story was introduced and concluded within the 44 minutes? All other aspects of the ep were carry-overs from last season and week (to continue through the season).
I want to go one better:Why does everyone consider “Long in the Tooth” an excellent stand-alone. It’s one of 2 episodes that almost finished me off. Thank God I hung in there
Justified is truly firing on all cylinders right now. It seems to get better with every passing week and almost every character is showing depth while being incredibly entertaining — especially Boyd and Winona. I will try to avoid and fail in remarking how excellent is to get to watch Natalie Zea on screen. Since I remain single currently, it’s okay for me to say that right? Great episode. Mags is flat out terrifying with the dead pan emotionless delivery and the “I look forward to our time together, Loretta” line had a creepy factor to another level. Great episode… Olyphant is killing it right now. By far one of the best characters on television, not quite but close to approaching AMC level with their leads.
This episode was off the charts awesome.
“Surprised he hasn’t transferred you with all the trouble you’ve drawn.”
“Oh you think I draw it?”
“Oh you think you don’t.”
Yup, yup. Repartee gold.
I just loved the writing in this one. Crazy minimalist. Not one wasted scene, or wasted bit of dialogue.
I’m a Leonard fan, and keep wanting to like this series, I seriously want to watch the star…but even though I tried to watch every show from last season — I have difficulty both in telling one character from the other, and maintaining interest through an episode.
Okay, I’ll give you the scenes between Raylan and his ex-wife, as well as the pregnant con arc, but everything else in between…meh
I keep forgetting how much humor each episode has. Raylan’s line to Winona in the elevator “You should have taken another shower.” made me laugh a lot. This season is off to a great start.
You’re the one who went for the victory lap.
Classic
The best part was the payoff, Gary’s line to Winona:
“God you smell good!”
I’m liking this show a ton, and I loved the season premiere. My only concern was that it was just a bit over the top, having a pregnant woman tied up spread-eagled just a week after a 14-year old was tied up in a truck by a pedophile. A touch less dramatic damsel-rescuing would be welcome. But that’s a relatively small quibble with a show that really seems like it’s hit its stride. I can’t wait to watch the Mags arc play out.
Outstanding episode. This show really took off during the 2nd half of last season and its upped that level even further to start this season. Loving the new characters, the balance between arc and stand alone is tolerable, and even the stand alone was fascinating this week….It took me a while to warm up to this last season because of the first half but its becoming one of my favorite shows right now
Why are they (almost) never showing Raylans legs when he’s walking? Does Olyphant walks in a funny way or what?
Kinda like how they very rarely showed Cool Lester Smooth walking on The Wire, since Clarke Peters is kind of bow-legged. Though that did lead to The Bunk claiming responsibility for it, which was golden.
terrific – this show has hit the ground running I think.
It’s definitely the fastest hour on tv – I was watching it on tivo last night and could swear I had only been watching 15 minutes or so when I checked the time and it only had 15 minutes left.
Anybody know – have they explained Jeremy Davies gimp yet?
I’m guessing the bear trap thing has something to do with it
I just assumed it was rickets.
I enjoyed this episode, the only part that I felt was off was the wife coming in at the end to ask if she could have the baby. I just finished watching an episode commentary where Yost had said they didn’t go in a certain direction because it felt “too TV”, and I couldn’t help but think that’s what this felt like too. Otherwise, great episode!
I have a theory that might be wrong but when Raylan out his hand on Winona’s stomache, it almost seemed like maybe she was pregnant while they were married and then lost the baby. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why she left him, because they couldnt handle it.
I could be completely wrong though.
I thought that too, since they had lists of names picked out.
Huh. Hadn’t thought of that. Would make perfect sense, or more sense than what we’ve had to work with up until now as to why Winona would leave Raylan to run off with what’s-his-face.
I am really enjoying this season. The stand alone episodes withing the show arc is really working well for me. I love the texture of this show – the music, the lighting, the feel of it. I can see why these men would fight for Winona. Natalie Zea is attractive but Winona is gorgeous. Is it the costumes, the cinematography, the character? I don’t know but Justified gives her that glow that Soderbergh gave J-Lo in Out of Sight. I also enjoyed the couple of nice plot bombs at the end of the episode.
The show just keeps gettin’ better. I could literally watch an entire episode of Boyd and Raylan trading barbs. The little details make all the difference in this show, the reference to their days as teens working in the mine. Pitch perfect adversaries.
I like to think that there was a pretty deep friendship between the two at some point and a large part of their mutual disgust is based out of that past. Boyd looks at Raylan and thinks, “Why the hell did you come back here?” and Raylan wonders “Why didn’t you leave?”
I introduced my wife to this show by having a season one marathon just a couple of days before this season started. This is our must watch show now, and the best thing on TV at the moment.
That being said, I am worried that the writers are going to run out of ways to include Walton Goggins in every single episode, since he was not going to live past the pilot originally. Don’t get me wrong, I love WG, but I just hope the stories don’t suffer because they want to shoehorn in a great actor.
I guess I’m in the minority here, but I wasn’t very impressed by this episode. It just didn’t resonate with me as much as some others.
Make that a minority of two. It seemed like a deja vu version of Season 1’s second episode: The prisoner transport. Raylan getting ambushed, losing his guns, and having to handcuff himself. Raylan trying to talk down the baddie based on Tim’s Ranger/sniper skills, only to see Tim demonstrate said skills. Bright side? The scenes with Raylan and Boyd just *sang*.
That’s interesting — I hadn’t thought about the parallels between this episode and “Riverbrook,” but you’re right, it really was deja vu. I think this episode was better than “Riverbrook,” what with the Raylan and Boyd scene — but even then, in “Riverbrook” we had a scene between the two of them at the prison hospital — and the scene with Arlo and the scenes between Raylan and Winona. I especially liked the scenes between Raylan and Winona because they did such a nice job of providing insight into both their past relationship and their present. But still, a lot of deja vu.
The only thing better in “Riverbrook” than in this episode, though? “Riverbrook” possessed a real character-defining moment for Tim. In this episode he had the opportunity to show off his sniper skills, but it’s not as if we got the indelible create-a-story-about-your-target story. Whereas “Riverbrook” defined the character, this episode just repeated what we already knew about him. Which isn’t to say that every episode needs to develop Tim’s character, but it would have been nice.
I still can’t help but love this show, though.
“Last year’s Alan Ruck episode would have easily worked as a Leonard short story”
That would be because it was an adaption of a Leonard NOVEL, specifically “Pronto”, the first Raylan Givens novel. Some of the details were changed and streamlined for TV production (for instance, in the novel Raylan follows the Alan Ruck character to Italy instead of LA) and they couldn’t use the climax of the book as they’d already adapted it as the opening scene of the pilot, but it’s clearly a (loose) adaptation.
Actually, of the first four episodes all but the second episode were based on existing Raylan Given stories by Leonard: the pilot obviously on “Fire in the Hole”, the third episode on “Riding the Rap” and the fourth episode on “Pronto” (and even the second episode took its teaser from the beginning of “Riding the Rap”.
Interesting! No wonder I liked the first 4 or 5 episodes of season 1 the best of the series so far. I had no idea.
I’ve greatly enjoyed one aspect of this season so far, all the stuff involving Raylan, Art and others he works with. But the two cases so far lend this season in these first two episodes a feel of Criminal Minds: Kentucky. Just too much wallowing in the victimization of women and children for my taste. While the actress who plays the 14 year old is good, I hope she is off the show as soon as possible for that reason.
As to the other stuff going on, I’m not feeling it on Mags, she seems too predictable drawn a character and boring. Jeremie Davies’ Dickie is good though.
Still, a solid B. Just not as yet up to the A I’d give season 1.
I loved last night’s episode! I loved season 1 to death and it looks like season 2 may blow it out of the water. I am a HUGE fan of Walton Goggins, & Timothy Olyphant. I like all the actors/characters on the show. Not to thrilled with Ava & Boyd being together in any sense of the word. She was married to his brother & killed him. She slept with Raylan. And she probably slept with the entire town of Harlan. She just gets under my nerves…can you tell? Hoping that Boyd goes “crazy” mad again. I love his scenes with Raylan. PS: The girl who plays Loretta is wonderful! She is right up there with the entire amazing cast!!
Hubby and I missed Justified Ep. 2 last night. We’re crushed. Looked everywhere online, on demand… all I can think is someone very corporate and very evil has conspired to keep us out of the club! Can anyone help?
Amazon video on demand and itunes both have it. You have to pay but it’s not much.
Friday night into Saturday most weeks they rerun the episode. This week it is Friday into Saturday at 12M, just after “Big Momma’s House 2”.
American Movie Classics airs “Big Momma’s House 2”? Oh, the irony.
I for one, happen to prefer the more standalone-ish episodes. Watching Raylan and the crew work through something new is interesting to me.
I appreciate the serialized storylines, and what they do for the show overall, but I just wanted to state my affinity for the standalone stories.
Everyone’s already said what I might say. Great stuff, great one-liners. I didn’t think I cared about or cared for the other agents, but I really liked Tim this time around. Just the threat of him adds a lot, and letting Raylan’s partner be the gun, like last week, adds another level of cool to the show.
Gary is an idiot.
Is that Abe from Primer as Jess? Very awesome.
“Last year’s Alan Ruck episode would have easily worked as a Leonard short story, and many of the self-contained stories from last year…”
Fun fact: a lot of that episode, ranging from Ruck’s background as a fugitive who got away from Raylan to the shootout in the street were both transferred from “Pronto,” the first of the Raylan Givens novels. The later episode with the loan shark was taken from “Riding the Rap.”
Hope that the writers eventually address Tim’s rising body count (I think we’ve seen him kill 3-4 people over the course of the show) in comparison to Raylan’s body count, which seems to draw all the attention.
Another great episode and if this is how the stand alone episodes are going to be this season then that makes me even happier!
The sequence before the opening credits with Mags and 14 year old Loretta WAS very chilling but I do wonder how much of Mags’ story she really believes? Was her daddy really that high up to be “whisked away under cover of night”. And obviously the watch will give away what happened later in the season.
Timothy Olyphant and Walt Goggins play off each other so well.
I would like to get my wife to watch this show but if this amount of violence continues each week she won’t. Her loss.
I didn’t watch the “on the next episode” trailer but I assume they’ll focus on the arc story next week. Can’t wait!