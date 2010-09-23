‘$#*! My Dad Says’ – ‘Pilot’: If it smells like Wolf Blitzer…

Yesterday, I reviewed CBS’ new “$#*! My Dad Says,” and was not a fan. What about you? Did you find it lived up to the Twitter feed? Did you dig The Shat? Or are you one-and-done?
Thought it was awful. I was actually just about to type “but I’m probably not their demographic”, but I certainly am. I have the original feed in my RSS reader and I’m a 20 something white male. I actually read the newest update from the feed right at 8:30 and decided to turn on my TV. I think I just cringed for a few minutes and did something else.
Atrocious. Just awful.
If I’d been watching on a DVR, it would have been the first time I’d ever skipped over the program to get to the commercials.
LIKE
I couldn’t watch more than 2 minutes. I have a natural aversion to laugh-tracks, and now I have a new aversion to William Shatner’s dead eyes (and bad acting).
Watching this made me realize it could have had some actual potential, but good lord they tried to recreate the $#*!show of the Big Bang Theory.
I liked nothing about this episode, but I stuck it out to the end. I don’t see any reason for me to tune in for episode 2.
It seemed like what “All in the Family” would have been without the discussions of race and politics.
I didn’t laugh very much, but Shatner’s “why can’t anyone do a good impression of me?” was great.
The question I have to answer for myself: is Nicole Sullivan enough to keep me watching on a night when there’s too much to watch as it is?
Almost stopped after the opening scene b/c it was so bad. The laugh track was very annoying. Pretty much every single line from Shatner was meant to be a joke. I’d say they hit on 2-3 of the 70-80 lines. Not a good ratio.
Gave up after 5 min. Brutal.
“Did you find it lived up to the Twitter feed?”
No American shows for me tonight, it’s just gonna be some regular ol’ Dutch tv. *Curls up and weeps.
I also gave up after five minutes.
It would have been okay if Shatner’s character was an amusing curmudgeon… but he’s just a total jerk (with the obligatory half-hearted self-awareness about his jerkiness).
Here’s something I never thought I’d say: William Shatner deserves better.
Yeah, watched it all the way through. I wanted to like it, for Shat’s sake, but no, couldn’t stand it. The laugh track was just out of control — if they have to tell you when to laugh, it’s just not funny. And did the writers ever actually read the Twitter feed? Because the whole show felt like a generic sitcom, not at all what I saw in the feed after watching the show. The show was downright cliched. I wouldn’t have minded the curmudgeon business if it were funny or insightful, but it wasn’t — and the Twitter feed is. I think the only line that made me laugh at all was, as NJMark said, “why can’t anyone do a good impression of me?”
But actually what bothered me even more than Shat’s character was the son character. He’s an obnoxious Millenial stereotype, who has no relationship with his father at all, who KNOWS that his father is Archie Bunker, who comes to his estranged father for money but isn’t willing to ask for it, just expects his father to turn into Alan Alda, hug him and comfort him and hand him a gold star for participation. And worst of all, the father starts to get mushy at the end.
I had never seen the Twitter feed before watching this show, but I went to read it after the show to try to figure out what they were thinking. The feed is actually quite good. What they’re completely missing in the show is that the son in the feed KNOWS his father is a jerk, and he has a sense of humor about it (or at least a sense of perspective). The son on the show whines about the fact that his father doesn’t love him enough. I think I’m going to barf now. In the immortal words of Christopher Titus: Come down off the cross, use the wood to build a bridge and GET OVER IT! The Twitter feed also has moments of Yogi-Berra-style hidden depth. Here’s a quote I need to live my life by: “Donâ€™t focus on the one guy who hates you. You donâ€™t go to the park and set your picnic down next to the only pile of dog shit.” Or perhaps “Don’t kiss an ass if it’s in the process of shitting on you.” Or how about, “Son, no one gives a shit about all the things your cell phone does. You didn’t invent it, you just bought it. Anybody can do that.”
I couldn’t endure the Twitter feed. Don’t know why. Maybe it was a bad week?
I read the book (Baylink bought it) I really liked it.
I don’t mind the Shat doing self-parody. I still think of him as having an ego the size of Mongolia, so self parody works for me.
>Shatner’s “why can’t anyone do a good impression of me?” was great.
It truly was.
Was there really no live audience. How does one tell the difference? Big Bang had to show a pic of the audience in Chuck’s vanity card…
The show will never last, it just wasn’t funny.
My wife and I couldn’t make it through the first ten minutes.