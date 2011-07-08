Review: HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returns strong for season 8

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is never going to displace “Seinfeld” as the first thing mentioned in Larry David’s obituary many years from now, even though “Curb” gave the world one of the all-time great obituary-related jokes (in the first season episode “Beloved Aunt”). But has the HBO show already done enough to accompany “Seinfeld” in the first line of that obituary?
I think it has.
Look, “Seinfeld” was a masterpiece. It was the most successful, influential comedy of its era, it introduced countless phrases and concepts into the cultural lexicon and produced so many classic episodes that a group of fans could endlessly debate which are the top 5, or 10, and not have any overlap and yet all have a reasonable argument. I take nothing away from the impact and legacy of “Seinfeld” to say that “Curb” – which begins its eighth season on Sunday night at 10 – looms nearly as large on David’s resume, and that “Curb” has by now earned its own place in the all-time comedy pantheon.
If anything, the previous season of “Curb,” in which Larry brought Jerry and the rest of the “Seinfeld” gang back for a mock reunion, only added to the “Seinfeld” legend. Not only did it provide a much funnier, more satisfying ending to the original show than David had 11 years earlier, but that season – and particularly the interactions between Larry and Jerry – made it clear once and for all how much “Curb” is carrying on the various traditions of “Seinfeld,” proving that there’s still life in that structure and sensibility more than 20 years after the “Seinfeld” pilot first aired on NBC.
For all this idiotic talk of a “‘Seinfeld’ Curse” (which would imply that Jason Alexander and company had thrown a man and his pet goat out of Wrigley Field, as opposed to daring to find other work after their show ended), David has essentially been successfully doing his own version of “Seinfeld” for a long time now – one filtered even more through his personality and sensibilities than “Seinfeld” was. “Curb” has the same colliding-catastrophes structure, the same obsession with questioning the unwritten rules (some sensible, some ridiculous) of modern society, with restaurants and sexual etiquette and all the rest. It’s just set in LA, features richer people, raunchier dialogue and is largely improvised, and Larry is playing the Jerry and George roles at once. (I leave it to the rest of you to decide which of the large stable of “Curb” characters is Kramer. My first instinct is to go with Marty Funkhouser, but I can be convinced that it’s Leon or someone else entirely.)
In some ways, that comparison may be even more obvious in this new season than it was in the last, since midway through the year, Larry and many of the other regular characters have to move to New York for several months – in Larry’s case, for reasons that only make sense in the twisted, stubborn mind of Larry David, and to those of us who have spent seven-plus seasons learning to understand that mind.
I’ve only seen one of the New York-set episodes – because Larry David is powerful enough to do whatever he wants (including waiting nearly 2 years between seasons), he asked HBO to send out three non-sequential episodes for review, rather than the usual practice of sending out the season premiere and maybe the next few – but it’s a great episode of “Curb,” while also evoking various “Seinfeld” storylines. Larry befriends former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner (just as Jerry palled around with Buckner’s Mets counterpart from the infamous ’86 World Series, Keith Hernandez), runs afoul of a doctor who’s a bit blabbier about his patients than he should be (a la Elaine confessing too many secrets to the rabbi), makes an enemy of his auto mechanic at the wrong time (see also David Puddy), etc.
And yet even though I’ve seen Larry riff on these scenarios before – and “Seinfeld” repeated itself well before “Curb” came along, just as “Curb” has repeated itself a time or 12 – the elegant structure, and the brilliant, unswerving depiction of the TV version of Larry David, still makes the material shockingly, gut-bustingly funny so many years later. And the earlier LA-based episodes were nearly as great in their own way.
Because HBO needs Larry David far more than he needs HBO, he has one of the sweetest deals in the business. He makes seasons when he wants, can wait as long as he wants in between, has the freedom to walk away anytime, and only comes back when he has an idea he feels is worth spending a few months on. In that way, he gets to run things the way many producers do in the British TV system, where the goal isn’t to keep a show on for as long as it’s profitable, creativity be damned. And yet despite having that freedom to walk away, he keeps coming back, still working in the style we’ve loved so much for so long, still finding new ways to act belligerent, for Susie to curse him out, for Leon to be irrationally confident, and all the rest.
Because of Larry’s arrangement with HBO, and because every season of “Curb” closes with an episode that could easily work as a series finale, I never know when I come to the end of a season whether this will be the last I ever see of these characters and Larry’s brilliant comic voice. “Curb” could have easily gone out on the high note of Larry’s triumphant opening night in “The Producers,” or Larry dying and then being cast out of Heaven, or Larry becoming part of the Black family, or Larry pulling off the “Seinfeld” reunion and getting Cheryl back. I would have found any or all of those endings satisfying, and felt grateful that we got as much of the series as we did. But Larry keeps coming back with new seasons, and if the wait is a while, it is always worth it.
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a gift – a vulgar, misanthropic, hilarious gift. And somehow, it keeps on giving.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I think the idea of a Seinfeld “Curse” is just a lazy way of saying that a perfect storm came together for all these people to create an iconic show. Not only did the show hit a nerve and strike just the right cord with people, but the casting (including Jerry himself) fit just perfectly with their own personalities, that people gave them credit for being more talented actors than they really are. And this isn’t really a knock on Jerry, Jason, Julia, and Michael. I look at Hollywood and think most of the most revered “actors” are really just charismatic people who play themselves but people enjoy watching (Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt). Take most actors out of their comfort zones and the drop-off in ability is usually pretty significant. I think Curb just shows that maybe, of all the Seinfeld people, Larry David was the most talented? The most versatile? The best at connecting with the audience and delivering something quality that people would want to watch?
While CYE won’t supercede Seinfeld on his obit, I do think it has helped solidify the important contributions Larry David made to the show. As the “man behind the scenes” I think originally people gave Jerry and Jason most of the credit for the show’s success. Curb has definitely given people a new perspective on Larry and Seinfeld (as much as Bee and the Marriage Ref have taken some of the luster off of Jerry).
The “Kramer” character on Curb is Leon, not Marty. Marty is too antagonistic to Larry, something that Kramer never really was. Leon fits the role of “wacky assistant”, which is how I mostly think of Kramer.
Hmm… so would Funkhouser be Newman? Banya?
I think the closest match is actually the role that Mickey plays to Kramer. Mickey is friendly to Kramer, but also not afraid to rip into him if things start to go awry. Mickey is also a pretty realistic and balanced as a character, at least in the Seinfeld universe, which I think also describes Marty in the Curb universe.
I agree that Leon is Kramer. Susie is Newman.
I haven’t watched Curb in a few years, so I can’t really comment as to which character is like Kramer. But I think you’re missing the boat on who Kramer is. If you treat Larry as a Jerry and George synthesis, then Kramer becomes whatever character Larry looks up to as existing outside these predetermined rules of society. I think George and Jerry had very different views of who Kramer was. Jerry saw Kramer’s behavior and viewed it as ridiculous (and occasionally detestable), while I think a large part of George admired the life Kramer carved out for himself (never working, taking home a variety of woman, doing what he wanted etc.). Larry is probably closer to George, but has some Jerry in him.
Don’t know if there’s a character in the Curb universe who fits that description, but I think that’s where you’d find your Kramer.
Patricks theory–which sounds about right to me–would certainly be a good case for Leo as the Kramer of Curb.
Leon as the Kramer figure was very apparent in the pilot. When he said the dodger tickets were “great for us,” it was exactly like something Kramer would say.
I don’t think there’s any consistent correlation between “Curb” characters and “Seinfeld” characters. Seinfeld always struck me as a dramatization of the Freudian theory of personality. Jerry represents the ego. (After all, itâ€™s his name on the show.) He is the central figure mediating between Kramerâ€™s impulses and Georgeâ€™s self-centered righteousness. Kramer, the id, lives across the hall from ego-Jerry and throughout the series bursts through Jerryâ€™s door unannounced at random intervals to raid Jerryâ€™s fridge and/or talk him into some half-baked scheme. Kramer lives for pleasure, is untroubled by guilt or conscience, and never passes judgment on others. George, on the other hand, is pure superego. His dominant character trait is a fussy, enraged preoccupation with social mores and â€˜rules.â€™
In “Curb” it’s all Larry. His impulses drive the show, his preoccupation with social mores complicate things, his ego suffers.
I know I say this every time a Curb season premieres, but I couldn’t be happier than to have Larry back in my life.
I’m with you. Nothing (ironically) lifts my spirits more than a good new episode of curb. Sadly, no HBO so I’ll have to wait until the DVD’s come out! But that will just mean I’ll be even closer, hopefully, to another season down the road!
When does the new season start?
I’m always stunned by my acquaintances who were Seinfeld fans back in the day and now either hate Curb or simply don’t watch it. I don’t remember an episode of TV I’ve laughed at harder in recent memory than The Table Read during the Seinfeld not-a-reunion. At this point does anybody doubt that Larry was the real creative force behind Seinfeld? My evidence: Bee Movie and The Marriage Ref.
I can understand that viewpoint, as I was actually something of a Curb non-believer in its first couple of seasons. I felt like Jason Alexander had softened his version of the character just enough to make him watchable in spite of being such a terrible person, where Larry’s version of himself just made me uncomfortable. (And also didn’t have a separate Jerry to put him down.) But I got used to Larry-as-Larry, and the rest of the show was so brilliant that I fell for it hard during the season 3 restaurant storyline.
But I can absolutely see why someone would like Seinfeld and hate Curb (though Fienberg’s opposite opinion still puzzles me, even after he’s explained it 57 times).
If you mean you doesn’t understand how someone could love Curb but hate Seinfeld, I know plenty of people that think that already. They think Seinfeld is too “smart” for them or something or that the situational comedy is just nice to watch as a coincidence but don’t necessarily find it funny.
Curb, on the other hand, people get a kick out of watching Larry get into trouble and thinking he’s stubborn, to which I constantly have to remind them that it’s not Larry â€” it’s the rest of society that’s wrong!
I’m just glad that Curb will be gracing my TV set this Sunday. (Also that restaurant season’s ending really sold me on the series, too.)
Yeah, I met more people who like Curb but didn’t think much of Seinfield (i.e. Mr. Fienberg) than vice versa.
Wouldn’t the fact that the average new Seinfeld episode was watched by 10 times as many people as the average new Curb episode make it impossible for there to be more Curb fans than Seinfeld fans? I think it’s more that Seinfeld is mainstream and Curb isn’t, so people think they’re clever if they say they like Curb and not Seinfeld. I agree with Alan though—the comic sensibilites are so similar that I don’t see why you’d like one but not the other.
I’m just glad Larry David created a show for those of us who have respect for wood.
…and hate the Stop-and-Chat. Man, I can’t stand the Stop-and-Chat.
Other comedies may be better in other ways, but Curb has always made me laugh the hardest.
What? Puddy had a first name? I sincerely never knew that.
Leon is easily Kramer, except Leon is funnier.
Elaine: David, I’m going to hell! The worst place in the world! With devils and those caves and the ragged clothing! And the heat! My god, the heat! I
mean, what do you think about all that?
Puddy: Gonna be rough.
Elaine: Uh, you should be trying to save me!
Puddy: Don’t boss me! This is why you’re going to hell.
Elaine: I am not going to hell and if you think I’m going to hell, you should care that I’m going to hell even though I am not.
Puddy: You stole my Jesus fish, didn’t you?
Elaine: Yeah, that’s right!
This is bogus man!
CYE should’ve called it quits after last season. It was perfect. Thems the facts.
I think it’s kind of lazy to try to shoehorn characters from one show to another (i.e. Marty or Leon is “Kramer”). First of all, there isn’t a Kramer. If I HAD to pick someone, I guess I’d go with Leon because he’s the most out there, but no. Kramer was a unique character. There’s never been anyone like him before or since. He was the funniest character (I know you can make a case for George, but I always thought Kramer was just a little bit funnier, and I didn’t think it was an accident that Michael Richards won all the Emmys over Jason Alexander) on the best comedy of all time. Nobody did physical comedy better. Nobody had better rants. Nobody had crazier (yet also somewhat genius) ideas. It’s almost as insulting as trying to compare LeBron or Kobe to Jordan. Just stop.
First of all, the thought has never occurred to me that Curb had their own versions of Kramer, Newman etc. I don’t think this is the case and any similarities are just coincidences. Larry is George because George was based on him. But other than that I don’t see any other Seinfeld based characters.
I first saw Curb when I was down in the US for a job interview. I loved it from the first episode and have been promoting the show ever since. It is Seinfeld-esqe for sure but it is definitely its own show with its own voice. I am amazed at how good LD is. He is truly a remarkable talent with many facets.
I have a theory that LD wanted to end Curb for good last season. It would have been the perfect send off to end with a Seinfeld episode and essentially coming full circle.
But I think (and this is just a theory) that last season may have come off as a bit of a letdown given how hyped it was regarding the Seinfeld reunion. I know I was disappointed with some of the earlier episodes because they weren’t dealing with the Seinfeld arc. It was only the last few where that became the main story. I don’t know if there were bad reviews or if viewership went down but this is just my theory.
Having said that – I did enjoy last season very much and after a second viewing of the season I enjoyed it even more. I think it is up there with the best seasons. I especially loved all the behind the scenes stuff like the table reading. The table read is one of the highlights of the entire series.
So long live Larry David. I hope he never gets bored with the show and continues it for many more seasons.
I dunno… I was a big Curb fan early on, but I didn’t think the last season was all that strong, overall, and I’m really not looking forward to its’ return. We’ve been watching him tell the same stories, in the same way, for about 20 years now. I think Larry David’s idea of what’s funny is so defined, so rigid, that I’m worn out by it. Still, I’ll at least tune in for the first episode. And I’m curious to see what he and Ricky Gervais do together.