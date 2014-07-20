Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘B.J. and the A.C.’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as I stop copping you…
“But I think I'm supposed to be broken. Maybe we all are.” -Laurie (via Meg)
Before “The Leftovers” debuted, HBO sent four of the first five episodes out to critics. The only one missing was “B.J. and the A.C.,” which was delayed by the series' production hiatus and the need to reshoot parts of this episode. And because the episode's original director Lesli Linka Glatter had gone back to her regular gig on “Homeland,” Carl Franklin had to step in to finish things up, making this the rare TV episode with a shared director credit.
Now, any or all of the delay, the reshoots or the multiple directors (even if they're two of the best in the business) can be trouble signs, and I wondered if the end product was going to be a mess that HBO had kept hidden from critics as long as possible. But whatever decisions and alterations happened behind the scenes, the finished product is another strong episode of “The Leftovers” – not as intense as last week's (or, for that matter, next week's), but an effective holiday portrait of the shattered Garvey family.
Christmas can be a tough time even under far better circumstances than the four Garveys are enduring here, and even in a world less broken than the one depicted on this show. For Kevin, Laurie, Tommy and Jill, it's an almost impossible time, in which their faith is repeatedly tested, before they're all left with the things they care about most just barely out of their grasp, just like the cigarette lighter Laurie can't quite rescue from the sewer grate where she tosses it.
The closest thing the episode has to a main plot involves Kevin being assigned to find the stolen baby doll that had been playing Jesus in the town's Nativity scene. It's an assignment he doesn't much care for – and not just because he deduces almost instantly that Jill and her friends were the ones who stole it – but Mayor Lucy thinks he needs a public win. The problem is that no one in the town cares much more than he does (note the lukewarm applause when he announces the doll's recovery), other than Matt, who has a spare doll to swap in before Kevin can put the stolen one back in place.
There's a lot of substitution, and substitute parenting, going around. Tommy isn't the one who got Christine pregnant, but he has to be responsible for both her and the unborn baby during their lonely journey around the country. When Meg helps Laurie serve divorce papers to Kevin, we find out that Tommy isn't even Kevin's biological son, while a later encounter between Kevin and Nora Durst confirms what a flashback in the premiere suggested: he was cheating on Laurie when they were still together.
Jill's feeling completely adrift, which is part of why she steals the doll in the first place (though it's the sort of stunt kids pull in our world, too), yet she's ultimately not so lost that she goes through with the Viking funeral for the fake baby Jesus, just like her mother goes back to try to get the lighter, and like Tommy gets renewed belief in Holy Wayne because he gets a robo-call at the moment his faith was wavering the most. The Garveys don't seem able to find each other – not even when 2 or 3 of them are in the same house together – but there are still things they believe in and want to hold onto, even in the face of so many reasons to give up altogether.
While Kevin's searching for the doll, he's also trying to prevent the Remnant from crashing the town's holiday dance, not realizing that Patti is several steps ahead of him, so that while he and his cops are locking up her and some others on trumped-up trespassing charges, Laurie, Meg and other members of the Remnant are breaking into empty houses and stealing photos of the departed. In the age of digital photography, this is more of a symbolic gesture than anything else (Nora Durst surely has hundreds and hundreds of pictures of her husband and kids on her computer, in the cloud, etc.), but it's still a chilling sequence, and a reminder of what kind of people Laurie Garvey has thrown her lot in with. She may not be able to let go of her family entirely, may still watch the house when everyone is sleeping, but she's given her life over to Patti and this nihilistic cause, while her husband drinks and doubts his sanity, her daughter grieves the loss of a mother who lives just across town, and her son travels through parts unknown, avoiding cops, brawling with naked psychics and otherwise endangering himself for the sake of another man's child, just as Kevin once put himself out there for Tommy.
Christmas can be a great time for connecting with your family. Or it can be a depressing time to feel completely isolated. For the leftover, scattered members of the Garvey family, this was the latter kind of holiday. Based on the show “The Leftovers” has revealed itself to be over these first four installments, I don't expect future holidays to be much bubblier.
Some other thoughts:
* While we're largely getting a Mapleton-centric view of the post-Departure world, Tommy's travels give us glimpses of some of the other religions that have popped up (like the hippie-esque Barefoot People, who paint bullseyes on their foreheads so they won't be missed the next time) and also make clear that groups like the Remnant aren't a Mapleton-only phenomenon. I also thought it was a nice touch that one of the Remnant members at the bus stop with Tommy had a bandaged head wound; clearly, Mapleton isn't the only place where people throw rocks at them.
* More signs of the broken world: Kevin's car abruptly goes dead in mid-drive (forcing him to switch to using Michael Gaston's truck), and the recorded voice telling Kevin that Tommy's phone is disconnected just sounds annoyed, rather than faking empathy.
* Tommy's brawl with the half-naked man – and the “It's Not TV, It's HBO” half was the naked half – played almost like a very serious version of the nude brawl from “Borat.” But note again the air of the supernatural, as the guy accurately predicts that Christine will soon be surrounded by bodies wrapped in white – he just doesn't realize that they are the Real Doll-esque Loved Ones that loved ones of the Departed apparently buy to bury.
* That's Scott William Winters (aka brother and one-time “Oz” co-star of Dean “Mayhem” Winters) in the photo with the young Laurie, presumably as Tommy's biological father. There have been a few recognizable faces appearing in photographs (I'm pretty sure Nora Durst's husband is Sebastian Arcelus from “House of Cards”), and presumably there is a plan to use flesh and blood versions of these people in flashbacks, dreams, or in some other way.
* I may be at the point where I now see “Midnight Run” parallels everywhere, but Jill turning up in the background as Kevin is screaming and cursing at Laurie sure felt like Jack's daughter appearing in the middle of his fight with his ex-wife.
* Songs this week include “I'm Not the One” by The Black Keys as we see the Aforda dolls being made in the factory, “I Don't Want No Bloodstains” by Smokey Hogg as Kevin brings the doll back to the Nativity scene, “All These Lights” by The Grouch and Eligh as the twins get pulled over by Kevin and Lin Greenwood's “I Must See Jesus for Myself” over the closing credits.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I get that this show isn’t for everyone, but I’m freaking loving it. Another very good episode. I was worried that, because they hadn’t sent this episode out with the others for the early reviews, that it would be a real stinker. Consider me pleasantly surprised.
Any thoughts on the title of this week’s episode? I can’t figure it out, but it doesn’t help that I keep thinking of the old Greg Evigan show “BJ and the Bear.”
Baby Jesus and the ??????? (I can’t figure out the second part.)
So my guess is Baby Jesus and the Anti Christ. Total guess, though!
Baby Jesus and the Anti Christ???
Could be. So who’s the Antichrist? Christine’s unborn child?
Hey. “Christ”ine. Spooky.
When I saw the title, my first thought was “blow jobs and air conditioning.” o.k., I’ll go wash my mind out now, but I have just been binge-watching season1 of Masters of Sex.
Amazing show.
This is such a good show. I’m glad a quality critic like yourself is behind it. I hope it gets renewed soon
Me too, Mr. Sep. Thanks for championing this show. It’s got an uphill battle, but I think it’s proving its worth each episode.
I can’t recall another new series that has started that has had so many people that disliked it feeling compelled to repeatedly post their ‘dislike’ (actually, closer to vitriol in most cases) over and over again, episode after episode.
Hmm… I wonder if there could be a main factor driving this unusual behavior?
“I can’t recall another new series that has started that has had so many people that disliked it feeling compelled to repeatedly post their ‘dislike’ over and over again, episode after episode.”
Girls beats this show in that regard by a country mile. It’s not even close.
I forgot about Girls – nice catch.
I’m not sure I’d agree with your country mile assessment, but I’d certainly say they were playing in the same league :)
I don’t know if you frequent Entertainment Weekly’s website, but the vitriol for Girls in that show’s comment section is just plain ridiculous. It’s so bad that you’d think that Lena Dunham had murdered their children. I haven’t really seen the same outright hatred for The Leftovers, but we may just frequent different websites.
Possibly. AV Club comment hate for The Leftovers is pretty huge – but it might be the same or worse for Girls – I never checked there.
my friend who likes the show just said to me “yeah, it’s goofy, but entertaining” which, ok, fine, but let’s not pretend it’s all that different from the mindless crap that the walking dead or true blood or whatever is. it’s not half as smart as it thinks it is, or is fooling people into thinking it is.
GREAT JOB FLAMABLANCA. GOOD THING YOURE HERE TO BE THE SMARTEST ONE
ahah. what would the hitfix comment section do without me? or without your caps locks retorts? i don’t even wanna think about it.
“let’s not pretend it’s all that different from the mindless crap that the walking dead or true blood”
We don’t need to pretend; we have logical and well-reasoned arguments (as elucidated by Alan) for KNOWING it’s different than those shows. If you want to believe it’s NOT different, that’s on you.
“it’s not half as smart as it thinks it is…”
You do understand that this kind statement is purely nonsensical, right? Tell me, how smart does the ‘show’ think it is? Is it possible that Lindelof and the rest of the people involved actually felt strongly about Perotta’s book, and wanted to be involved with an adaptation? Or is everyone just secretly smirking while they work?
I mean, seriously, I have nothing against people not enjoying the show, but it would be a breath of fresh air to see some cogent and nonbombastic reasons why. This is not the case here.
I am just happy I have people telling me it isnt as smart as I think it is.
They don’t know that we know they know we know.
>”yeah, it’s goofy, but entertaining”
Jesus Christ, really?
“Goofy” is pretty much the last adjective I would use to describe this show.
BJ and AC = baby Jesus and the anti crist (aka the pregnant girl)
Was I wrong in thinking the GR members Tommy saw at the bus stop were just from Mapleton, as that’s where the bus was headed?
When the guilty remnant started breaking into houses I thought they were going to be very Grinch-like and steal everyone’s presents.
I dunno… I find the tommy character insufferable and his storyline as bland as the actor playing him…
Yeah, I have to agree. There’s a lot to like about this show (there’s a lot to feel uncomfortable about, which is why a lot of people don’t like it, but that’s never been an issue for me); but it really hinges on the actors and how well the writers can build things over time. Tommy’s problematic in two regards: one, the actor playing him is very one-note and just a pretty bad actor in general; and two, he’s our viewpoint into the larger world, and that’s not being developed in a way that’s either believable or compelling. So far, the show is doing much better when it deals with a smaller microcosm. The episode with the priest worked really well and felt remarkable similar to old episodes of lost. And the stuff with Justin Theroux and Amy Brenneman has been pretty effective for me.
Can’t stand the show when the idiot son or the idiot daughter or the idiot wife are on screen.
Can’t stand any of the moronic religious cult people.
Don’t like the parts when the cop star is moping about…
But I do enjoy the show when the cop star is doing his job.
Finally getting into this series, despite not really liking any of the characters.
Getting a bit tired of the obvious metaphors for the departed. First ep was the disappearing bagel. Today – baby Jesus. And laid even more thickly with Garvey choosing not to replace it with another identical doll, as opposed to the leftovers who try and replace their loved ones with wax models….
this show doesn’t do subtle. which i guess is a positive for some people but not me.
The disappearing bagel represented Kevin’s sanity. But thanks for playing.
I saw the “bagel” as more of an example that despite the global vanishing act changing people’s perceptions, a coincidence is still a coincidence and there’s no meaning to it.
Aka, you’re not crazy or seeing signs from above.
In fact this show deals a lot with how we like putting meaning into the meaningless and this ep was another example of it.
We saw exactly how the doll was made and then how someone spruced it up and people gave it meaning, when it had none.
And the one item with meaning behind it, the lighter, was tossed aside. An action later regretted by Laurie.
Also it was amusing to see how disposable “Gods” are.
@Grifter,
I agree, but in a more optimistic way in regards to meaning. I think the idea of “meaning” is returned back to the human realm, instead of being something that is given to us by some godhead. Joseph Campbell would say that on a Walkabout, an aborigine doesn’t literally walk through some mystical dream state, but the fact that all of his ancestors believed in and performed the same ritual imbues it with a sense of importance – even though on the literal level, it’s just a young man going out into the wilderness and risking his life to become a man in the eyes of his tribe.
The same goes with the baby Jesus, or the “loved one” dolls. All of these symbols can mean something, but only if we imbue it with meaning. If we wait for some omnipotence to give us the go ahead, then yes, “meaning” is meaningless.
@Eric,
Thanks!
I also completely agree with you.
My comment could have used a bit more refinement as I was leaning towards the aspect of how “we” put “holy meaning” into the most random, mundane things or objects.
Though, I think that is somewhat different from say a rite of passage or a token/symbol of love and acceptance as the lighter that Jill gave to Laurie, was.
Actually, if you scroll down to a comment (a reply in fact) by Leftover Meatloaf goes far and beyond what I was aiming at.
I’m having trouble figuring out what the GR’s mission is all about. I get that they think we’re alone, life is meaningless, there are no answers, etc. But if that’s true — why bother trying to convince others of that? What purpose does that serve? Aren’t they wasting their breath just as much as anyone else?
Aren’t they also ‘wasting their breath’ doing all that passing of written note messages. I don’t get it. If they don’t want to communicate, fine! But don’t write messages to each other. That defeats whole purpose surely?!
They certainly wasting paper. If they want to be mute why not a dry erase? I agree the writing is silly. If you choose to be silent, be silent. Writing is a cop out.
Or else, they could be using some form of handtalk/sign language (with subtitles). That would be one way to speed the pacing up a bit.
That said, another great episode, and man, those GR assholes are some real motherfuckers. Can’t wait to see where this all leads.
” (I’m pretty sure Nora Durst’s husband is Sebastian Arcelus from “House of Cards”)”
Yes! I thought the same thing. And is it just me, or do he and Christopher Eccleston weirdly kind of look alike?
Aren’t they also ‘wasting their breath’ doing all that passing of written note messages. I don’t get it. If they don’t want to communicate, fine! But don’t write messages to each other. That defeats whole purpose surely?!
yeah, written notes are a silly loophole to their own convoluted rule.
Also, it drives me crazy how they use thick markers and waste paper writing down one line on entire sheet.
This is one of those shows you just have to watch a few episodes to get invested in. I used to hate Tommy and Jill but their story lines are getting better. I feel like this episode in particular made the watchers feel more attached to the Garveys. I know the focal point is their separation and journey either apart or together but it wasn’t until this episode that I cared about the family’s fate.
I laughed at the climax when the GR lady was holding a screwdriver like she was going to stick someone and all they did was flip photos around. This show is bordering on ridiculous. People still work and pay bills and leave 20$ under a magnet on the fridge for pizza so the GR and Barefoot People seem out of place, even bizarre. “It’s not about the MYSTERY!” I know it – but if your characters aren’t sympathetic (throwing away a lighter your daughter gave you in the gutter, rubbing your balls on little Baby Jesus) then I don’t see much reason in watching a bunch of disjointed nonsense. I’ve gone along this far quite simply because there isn’t much quality television on in the summer, but I’m out on this show …
See you back next week! :^)
Interesting episode. Can’t say I loved it, but it’s the first one that’s tweaked my interest since the premiere. I suspected that part of Kevin’s guilt was due to his not being faithful to Laurie pre-rapture so that wasn’t a surprise.
I laughed at the missing baby Jesus subplot. For some reason every year there is a rash of stolen BJ’s in my hometown. At first I found it odd that it would be such a big deal, even in a small town, when it’s as easy as going to the store and picking up another doll. Then I remember everything in this show is a very big deal.
The GR’s are just hypocritical jerks apparently. They don’t want to waste breath by speaking, but wasting it by smoking? No problem. The stealing of the pictures is just mean, not to mention illegal B & E. Pretty convinced they set up the preacher last week.
That said, I think I may stick this season out, just to see where it goes.
I think it dragging along. They need to get it moving,, let us know some of what is going on or I will have to stop watching. Getting boring.
Yet another VERY IMPORTANT EPISODE.
I can’t wait to see what the cliffhanger to end the season is going to be like. I’m really on the edge of my seat trying to figure out if it was the Huggers or the Remnant that caused all those people to go missing. I am guessing that the mayor knows something about it too—she is just a little too hostile to Kevin
And Jill is so hostile to her Dad. Maybe that’s not the real Jill. Maybe she is an imposter. Hope Kevin gets to the bottom of that soon.
And I can’t wait until Nora and Kevin hook up. They had decent chemistry and a lot in common–both had shitty spouses. Least we know that the crazy ass wife had always been a little nuts–no wonder he had an affair. But at least when Nora and Kevin begin their fling, something positive and uplifting will start happening on this show. Even in the end of the world, love happens.
I can’t wait until we find out where all those millions of people are being held. I can’t wait until they get rescued. So many mysteries, not the least of which is Good God, those cultists are some amazing cat burglars and they dress all in white. I’m sure they all had special training and in B&E before they joined their doomsday cult. Really can’t wait until they have a little kool aid suicide party. Just hope Arwen sees the light of day and gets out of there before hand.
LOL.
I can’t wait for the upcoming Leftovers/Game of Thrones crossover show.
Yet another VERY SARCASTIC POST.
I can’t bother to even read to the end of it because it’s yet another example of something already repeated ad nauseum, it doesn’t add to or expand the conversation / critique around the show one iota, and yeah – what Wilde said about sarcasm.
Olivia Wilde said something about sarcasm? God, she was good in Tron. Now that movie had a mystery and some action.
Leftovers could benefit from a good light motorcycle race. That would be cool. Maybe Tommy could sneak Christine around the bad guys chasing them on a light bike.
Anybody else think that the whole Rapture event is a cover up for something more insidious by the government? Lot of mysteries here that need solving–can’t wait to get to the answers behind these very interesting—and meaningful—stories.
Ok… yes, Olivia Wilde – sure, of course – that makes complete sense in the context of the knowledge of culture / critical analysis skills emanating from many of these posts.
THE LEFTOVERS is most certainly an acquired taste, but it is still surprising to me how much hatred it gets from certain factions. All the “leftover” bitterness towards LOST/Lindelof is rearing its ugly head, I suppose.
Tonight’s episode was a very strong hour. Kevin’s encounter with Nora was heartfelt. That part where she asks him why he cheated, and he said, “Is there any good way to answer that?” was beautiful. All the guilt and shame he showed there balanced out the righteous anger during the divorce paper scene, fleshing out his character very nicely.
I was also really invested in Jill’s struggle with the baby Jesus doll. That scene was an excellent move away from the cliched party in the pilot. I’ve read the novel, and the parties are a consistent setting, but Lindelof’s choice to steer the teenage action into other settings is admirable and revealing. Trying to give the baby Jesus a Viking funeral was great symbolism.
The Loved One dolls were juxtaposed against the abandonment of the baby Jesus doll by Kevin, making for one of the series’ creepiest images.
you’re using LOST/Lindelof as an excuse. I like both those things/people! this just sucks!
@Jeremiah – Good points. I also thought the scene with Kevin and Nora was especially potent because of the general sense of heaviness and despair that has pervaded the show. Amid that kind of atmosphere, some moments of genuine adult ‘banter’ felt incredibly refreshing.
@Flamablanca – Jeremiah lists some things that resonated with him in the episode, which illustrate in detail why he felt it was strong.
OTOH, I’m afraid your proclamations in this thread, for example:
“…it’s [not] all that different from the mindless crap that the walking dead… is.”
“it’s not half as smart as it thinks it is”
“this show doesn’t do subtle”
“this just sucks!”
…illustrate absolutely nothing in detail, except that you seem to have some anger directed towards this show.
Good points. I thought that the beginning sequence, showing how the dolls were manufactured from liquid plastic, then adorned, clothed and packaged was there for a reason. When these dolls, these inanimate objects were sold and went to a child, or to the manger scene in Mapleton, they were transformed into something different, such as a religious icon.
We as humans can place great meaning into inanimate objects such as these because they are symbols for the things we think are important. So for me, the way the baby Jesus was treated by the thoughtless teens was disturbing. Even though it was a piece of plastic, and the teens were being jerks, it felt very wrong, and Jill started to see that.
This made me think about the kind of power that religious icons have in our lives. Why did some people in this show go to all the trouble to have plastic versions of their loved ones created so they could bury them? Did they need a stand-in symbol, much like the baby Jesus in the manger?
Kevin eventually came around to understanding the importance of “getting a win” and finding the original baby Jesus. But then the townspeople’s tepid reaction at the dance, and Matt’s replacement doll made him see the futility in granting so much power to the one particular baby Jesus staring blankly at him in the truck. That doll was not the baby Jesus. It had no power, and to prove it he promptly pitched it out the window.
The real power of religious icons is the faith that they symbolize of the people that believe in them, not in the actual icon (as Matt correctly shows by replacing the doll). When the faith is gone, all we’re left with is the plastic.
I’m really liking this show it’s definitely underrated…I hope not too underrated to the point it gets departed so to speak…
Awesome episode especially considering the 2 directors and the production problems.
BEAUTIFUL WHITE PEOPLE SAD
I thought it was interesting that the only person to say “Merry Christmas” was Matt.
Good to see he still has the faith after losing his church. He is still somewhat optimistic, which is in short supply in Mapleton.
Honestly I do not understand what you see in it Alan. I’ve read your reviews, and I just can’t see what you’re seeing. For me, this show is as terrible as THE KILLING (US) Season 1: imitation quality television. Looks like quality television, certain pedigrees and whatnot, but really: there’s no style, no dramatic meat, just crudely drawn characters delivering terrible, terrible dialogue. It is a show with no stakes, no apparent dramatic questions (that I can discern), no one to care about – or even anyone to hate. Ep3 made me sit up and take notice because finally there was an hour with drama – a strong protagonist with an engaging want driving the story – but then boom, Ep4 and we’re back to this soupy mess. Even Ep3 was simply exciting to watch, but ultimately, like, “so?”
I think (my) problem is this: I know that they are never going to reveal what happened to the people that disappeared – so there’s zero dramatic tension in that. Which means I have to be engaged by the story of how the disappearance of those people has impacted the characters on screen. But these characters are simply not very interesting. I don’t buy the marriage at the centre of the story, nor that these disparate group of actors were ever a family. Added to this the “Guilty Remnant” is just the most boring group of fanatics ever depicted. I don’t understand what they want or are trying to achieve. Maybe it worked in the novel but there’s nothing to watch here. Ultimately: who cares about any of this?
Also at least Veena Sud had two pretty fantastic leads. This is the most miscast show on TV.
FWIW, I really wanted to like this show, and have a lot of time for Lindelof – I loved LOST (excepting, well you know what – but I wouldn’t ever let that tarnish my ultimate opinion about what an amazing achievement LOST was/remains).
Indeed. I stopped watching a week ago but I find the phenomenon interesting – on one hand you have Alan railing against broken awards shows, and then he’s hyping this emperor’s new clothes dreck just because it’s on HBO.
@Fraac:
And you’re basing this allegation on what? The fact that Alan has done nothing but praise every new HBO show that has aired? Well…um…er… actually, he hasn’t. Which is easy to verify because most of his work is online and accessible.
So, no, you’re wrong – again.
Great post Jess. I think you have described my own frustration with the show. A whole show dedicated to survivors guilt is not inherently dramatic to me. That seems like a component of a larger show.
The advertising seemed like it was going to be a secular take on a Rapture like event–Revelation is a weird book in the Bible that many people take as a literal prophecy —an HBO take on that would be interesting.
This show seems like a lot of bummed out people staring at their navel. And Kevin has got to have the most ungrateful, narcissistic family ever—all three of his folks seem like giant unlikeable dicks, even his crazy Dad Exodor seems unbearable. Hell, I wonder why Kevin gives a shit at this point–he should just get the hell out of town. That family of his deserves to be left behind.
@madmeme: I have no idea why Alan is hyping this disproportionately. I’m trying to find out.
Fraac, Occam’s Razor: I like this show a lot more than you do.
No, I still have to rule out more suspicious reasons before I would accept that. The characters on this aren’t written with human motives, it’s like The Walking Dead without zombies.
@Fraac: I don’t know if you’re intending to come across as a troll, but that’s what’s happening. Alan has written 5 in-depth articles (6, if you count the Lindelof/Perrotta interview) detailing his opinion of the show and his reasoning behind it.
You, OTOH, have commented a few times with unreasoned opinions (or allegations towards Alan) such as, “The characters on this aren’t written with human motives, it’s like The Walking Dead without zombies.”
You don’t supply any supporting logic or substantiating evidence behind your statements; it simply boils down to, “I don’t think Lindelof can write, thus I find the show boring/unrealistic/empty, and anyone that doesn’t is either crazy or on the take.”
Yet there are a large number of people that are enjoying the show just fine and don’t agree with your blanket statements – Alan being just one of us.
“Large” being a relative term.
About 1.3 million people watched the previous episode.
It was the 21st most watched cable show on Sunday night.
About half the number of people who watched the History channel show “mountain Men.”
About one thord of its lead-in show “True Blood.’
“About 1.3 million people watched the previous episode….”
Even though your post has nothing do with what we’re talking about, those initial rating numbers you’re quoting are next to meaningless for premium cable channels.
I suggest you read the following article:
[www.slate.com]
For example:
“Although the first Sunday night screenings pulled in an average of just 2.5 million viewers during the first season of Game of Thrones, it’s average gross audience was 9.3 million viewers per episode. ”
Seriously though, what does this have to do with the quality of the show? If you make your decisions about what to watch based on how many other people are/have watched it, you will miss out on 90% of the best television ever made.
@madmeme: I’m like House, probing with sharp sticks until I get to the truth. Take Mad Men for instance – I watched four episodes and gave up because I couldn’t stand the pacing. That’s my issue. Mad Men can still be an amazing piece of art that I don’t get along with – I accept that it is. Trying to find what’s going on with this show that Alan writes so much about. I will not be leaving the mystery unprobed as some sort of experiment in post-modern ambient drama.
Mad,
I agree HBO ratings don’t mean the same thing as network ratings…but:
I don’t see “The Leftovers” drawing new subscribers to HBO, and I’ll be amazed if it’s nominated for any awards unless they start handing them out for pretension…
@Fraac: “I’m like House, probing with sharp sticks until I get to the truth.”
Sorry, but that doesn’t hold water. This is the second time in three weeks that you’ve publicly (and anonymously) accused Alan/Hitfix of taking money or doing something that wasn’t above board – even after he’s directly assured you (and his several articles make it abundantly clear) that he likes the show a lot.
Get over it: he likes something you don’t like. Either don’t read his reviews – or dispute the points he actually makes in them – but that other thing you’ve been doing really is NOT cool.
No, it’s what I said. And I’m clearly not anonymous.
Alan already told you directly why he’s writing about it – and the fact that other well-known critics are writing about The Leftovers as well doesn’t make him unique in this regard.
And unless you’ve posted your name and where you live, you’re anonymous.
I’m really loving the character work being done on this show. The relationship of the family if being built layer by layer. I’m reminded of the family from Poltergeist actually. And to people who say this show has no humor – I call B.S. “Your dreams of getting high in college will be in serious jeopardy…” “That’s because you’re much older than I am…” Lindelof and company have such a great ear for dialogue, especially when it comes from two people interacting from extremely different worlds. A father/man laying down the law to his daughter’s friendboys. The same man disastrously trying to flirt with the beautiful town grief celebrity.
Again this episode, I love the continued work being done (very likely as a response to LOST), with “signs,” “omens,” “dreams.” If the writers are to really take their characters and world seriously, they have to accept the idea that some people are just going to have gushing proclamations of faith. “How did you get like this?” Tommy is very much a junkie with this stuff, and sobering up, desperate for another hit of MEANING. And of course he’s disparaging to other people who have found their own meaning and want to share.
The world building is exactly what I want from The Walking Dead and True Blood, except its being painted by much more capable, serious artists, (or at least artists who are firing on all cylinders). The soldier on the bus was a veteran of The War in Yemen, I think. And he’s got this lovely nihilistic sense about him, as if Rust Cohle found a world he belonged in. “Be careful, Tommy, some idiot paid a lot of money to bury that thing.”
Forgot to add, “MEANING,” in this show as opposed to LOST, being very much a subjective thing. Tommy’s call is a sign and it isn’t. Christine could have let slip everything the naked psycho prophet needed to know to make his prophecy. “MEANING” will be treated exactly like it would be in our secular world if something like the Sudden Departure actually happened.
I’m officially Left-over it! The last episode sealed the deal. I get it that the holidays are rough when you have loss but c’mon… Hardly anyone clapped when Garvey retuned the BJ? The townsfolk are nearly as numb as the GRs three years after only 2% of the citizens poofed? Not seeing anything that resembles a thoughtful treatment of how humans deal with tragedy… It’s a rare HBO swing and miss for me!
Gotta love the “only 2%” comments. Earth’s population: 7 billion (approximately. 2% of that: 140 million. Estimates for World War 2 deaths: 40-85 million. Estimates for deaths during European colonization of the Americas: up to 100 million. Deaths during the Great Chinese Famine: 15-55 million. All of these, including other more recent traumatic events, including 9/11, the Japanese tsunami, Middle East conflicts, genocides in Rwanda, Nigeria, and Cambodia have a much smaller death toll than the event in the Leftovers. If this happened in real life, we would surely be dealing with it a mere three years later.
It’s a rare HBO swing and miss for me!
Wow, finnaly someone who doesn’t view kids stealing a nativity scene baby as something outlandish, over dramatic, and not something real teenagers do.
The kids’ behavior isn’t that out there and unbelieveable to me. Seems to be a constant complaint by others.
Humans deal with loss ALL OF THE TIME. Every single day, people suffer horrible deaths, illnesses, etc., and have done so throughout our existence. And, yes, the entire globe has suffered sudden, catastrophic losses (see the 1918 flu pandemic which killed over 5% of the world’s population in the span of 24 weeks – far more catastrophic than a mere 2% rapture).
The conceit of the show is that until the “rapture”-like event, nobody has ever faced such losses before, and therefore, everything basically falls apart: weird cults predominate, everyone is depressed and just can’t go on any longer, religious beliefs are shattered, etc. Really???? I don’t get it – people lose loved ones every single day – and those losses aren’t based on whether the deceased was just or un-just – we all die. And, we all know it. And, we all deal with it: without a significant number of us joining cults, spending years brooding, or going crazy.
So, the only added element is religion, but, to the extent that the author/writers address it at all, they get it completely wrong.
They don’t seem to be aware that most Christians (including all the major denominations – Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans) don’t believe, as a matter of doctrine, the premise of “rapture” that is assumed by everyone on the show: i.e. Jesus comes back (in a kind of a prequel to the Second Coming) to take a small number of the “just” with him, before ushering in a millennium of tribulations, before the actual Second Coming occurs. Hence, the whole story-line about “just” vs. “unjust” being taken is something that the vast majority of the globe simply wouldn’t be interested in – because, they’ve never believed it in the first place.
Therefore, the Reverend, spreading his pamphlet trying to convince everyone that those taken were randomly selected, makes no sense – as nearly everyone in the town would already agree with the Reverend. There would be no conflict, and nobody he had to convince.
It’s different when it’s a global event experienced at the same time by every being on the planet and is left completely and utterly unexplained.
People die every day, yes…and yes it can be senseless but there’s always a “name” for it. The show depicts something unprecendented that I’m guessing in one way or another (and lets use the six degrees of Kevin Bacon) has affected every one else left on the globe. All at once.
How is that not different from someone randomly dying from cancer on country A or B?
People die every day, yes…but when there’s not even a body to mourn over, when people don’t even know if they’re dead how isn’t it different?
I’ve seen parents with missing kids never being able to truly go on with their lives because they do not know what happened. They can’t let go. They need to know what was their fate.
It IS massively different.
Mike – you seem to be writing off the event as a “s##t happens” type of thing and expect a population would get over it. I would imagine the world being more crippled that it appears in the show…wouldn’t everyone live in fear that another disappearance would happen soon?
Great comment. Allow me to provide another perspective, one more in line with the show’s way of thinking.
First of all, to your point of national/global catastrophe(s), specifically the 1918 flu pandemic. Our connectedness to one another through media–social and traditional alike–make things we experience today on a global scale MUCH different from the way we experienced them, interacted with them, and thought about them 100 years ago. We are able to know almost instantly what is occurring on the other side of the world, whereas it might take weeks or months to hear that what you were experiencing in Kansas City was also happening in New York. Our scope was smaller, hence the reaction to events. It’s actually one of my favorite things this show does, highlighting how “connected” we are while showing how disconnected people living under the same roof are. The world is different now than in 1918, and we deal differently as a result.
In the wake of a biblical-like event, I think it’s reasonable people would look to writings describing what they’ve just been through. It looks like something they’ve probably heard something about here and there, and needing an explanation grid, sure, why not. So there’s–again–a redefinition of ideas and beliefs in the wake of recent events. As the church attendance shows, people in the Leftover world are clearly experiencing a “what’s the point?” attitude as it relates to religion, but I can see them attaching to some idea of biblical rapture as a means of explanation.
Just a thought. Thanks again for chiming in to discuss.
Timm S: good counterpoint. And, it’s true that we were far less connected in 1918: in fact, most nations at that time actively suppressed information about the pandemic (it was during WWI) as they didn’t want their people to know. It was known as the “Spanish Flu” for a reason – because Spain wasn’t in the war, and didn’t suppress the information, so most reports of the devastating impact of the flu came out of Spain and most people elsewhere in the world assumed the flu was Spanish in origin.
Yeah, I think it’s reasonable that people will look for answers, but, I don’t think it reasonable that someone like the Reverend would feel the need to try to convince people of what most of them would already have believed (that the “rapture” was random, and not a “just” vs. “un-just” selection). And, I think it more likely that the churches would be packed, not empty.
“And, I think it more likely that the churches would be packed, not empty.”
Good point – although perhaps they were for the first year or two after the event, and then, after no explanation (or recurrence) surfaced, they started drifting away.
Another ep I really enjoyed. I was a little that anything following last week would feel stale and rote and mild, but it was a solid hour.
At some point they’re gonna need to give me a reason for why the daughter is such a dick to her dad, but for now, the Baby Jesus being taken as a Departure…victim(?)…was clever. Kudos, Angry Teenage Daughter trope!
There’s a lot of soul in Amy Brenneman’s portrayal of Laurie. I like how they’re playing her, mourning what she’s lost, but needing something that matters to her. It’s a pretty good metaphor for people and religion, the need/desire for a middle ground somewhere between unbelief and true believer. It resonates with me.
And Justin Theroux is killing it. So tortured, so awkward, just wanting to get through the day.
Love the show. Thanks for reviewing it, Alan.
Yes, my main complaint with the show is with Jill, the teenage daughter – but I suppose it’s something explicitly from the book.
Everyone understands (and many of us have experienced firsthand one/both side(s) of this coin) the sullen behavior of teenagers. The series seems to be postulating that, in the Garvey household – that same moody behavior is there as usual – but now deepened by nihilism.
The problem is, from the point of view of the audience, it just reads as more sulky teenage behavior we’ve seen a million times before – and it’s one of the more stupid and less-interesting behaviors to either engage-in or watch.
@MADMEME- yeah, I read the book, and it’s there, just not so hostile. The distance described in the novel is played here as almost enmity. But I like your explanation as good as any, I suppose. Teenage angst+natural separating from parents+nihilism+dad who doesn’t know how to engage a teenage daughter on his own=Jill, I guess. It’s not bad, like Dana Brody bad, but there needs to be movement. PLease note I had three positives in my comment with this one thing. Not trying to slam this thing. I really like it.
Thanks for the comment. Cheers.
“I was a little (worried)…”. Not that the context wouldn’t have conveyed meaning, but still.
What about the Baby Jesus and the Adopted Child?
I was ready to ignore this show based on the early commercials for it. But Alan’s preview really got me interested and he was right. Its been great so far. Thank you Alan.
One thing I will say about this show is that the sight of these GR people arouses a visceral sort of hostility in me.
Had I lost a loved one in some odd event and if these people were stalking me with an attempt to suck me into their cult….. well violence would almost certainly ensue. I see these people on screen getting targeted for hate crimes and think “good.”
So that seems to be indicia of something. As opposed to some weak show that I don’t care about. Or even where I root for a clearly despicable character because the ostensible protagonists are so limp (i.e. the evil dictator brother on Tyrant over the weak-ass westernized guy and his family.)
But that said, I am kind of wondering if “entire show about survivor’s guilt” really could work as an ongoing concept. And for me it is getting less interesting by the week, as it becomes clearer that muddle-headed religious/anti-religious allegories will apparently be the be-all/end-all of the series.
People make “Walking Dead” comparisons – but that show is what it is. It doesn’t really have a goal or endgame other than “avoid plague of zombies.” Well fuck, at least the world has been destroyed and there are zombies, right? Kind of interesting.
Here? OH I’M SO DEAD INSIDE. LIFE IS MEANINGLESS. MOPE MOPE MOPE. Not so compelling I think.
Nice use of “indicia.”
Never heard that word before, it’s a good one.
Totally agree on the hostility toward GR.
The opening scene of the doll being made reminded me so much – too much – of Breaking Bad. I am very admiring of what this show is doing, but that is not a comparison that will work to its advantage.
Grim. Very difficult to find a character in this show who isn’t depressed or terminally cynical. I can see where steady diet of this show could lead to serious mental illness in the predisposed. I may decide that turning this off after another episode like this one is the better part of wisdom.
One thing I’d love to see, though: a bunch of steely-eyed, realistic nuns who work in the slums showing up to counter the GR every time in every place that the Remnant appears, handing the GR people copies of the gospel of John and coupons for the soup kitchen in town and telling them that “wallowing in misery is a choice — doing compassionate works is the better approach.” Or a group of Buddhists presenting the same kind of challenge. It might not persuade any of the GR, but it might make for some really interesting confrontations. The GR are expecting conventional criticism; they’re *not* expecting to be told that doing good works even in the face of terrible disaster is ultimately better for everyone — and it would be fascinating to see them challenged by people who walk the walk instead of standing around and staring at everyone else.
I really don’t know why people like this show…I find it pretentious and meandering.
The unknown (or unknowable) aspects of the already vague plot are not even interesting enough to care about.
It’s like a way too serious version of “The Dome”.
Geez Alan you have swallowed this hook, line and sinker. It’s craptacular in it’s annoyance factor. Chief among them are the members of the cult. As I noted in an earlier post what happens when there is no payoff. No supernatural cause. When all of these people’s suffering and trying to find meaning in random actions have been for naught and they have no explanation or reason for the rapture like event?
I got the impression from last week’s episode that Kevin and Matt had known each other/been friends for years, maybe even since they were kids. Maybe I misread that, but if not I find it hard to believe that Kevin and Nora had never met before. Hell, just the fact that she’s the one who lost her whole family and he’s the chief of police makes me wonder how they never met.
Matt told the story last episode of his sister being born when he was 10, so that part doesn’t seem all that far-fetched to me. Although your second point it a good one!
Yeah I think I’m just about done… I don’t see this going any where that interests me. The show is well written and acted so I’m trying to ride it out in hope I find something to grab onto.. 1 more maybe.
i so badly want this to be LOST. is that wrong of me? I know its HBO, and i know this show can be great. But all i really want is Ben back, and the Others. and Jack and Sawyer. Am i alone?
I so badly want this show to be LOST. I know it’s HBO and i know the show can be great. I just want to see characters as great as Ben and The Others and Jack and Sawyer etc. I wonder if i’m alone. i love this show, but why do I miss LOST and the character episodes so much. The last episode of the leftovers got me right back into it as I felt the episode with the Priest was pushing this show in that direction.
Why are the teenagers on this show so horrible? They’re not just ordinary obnoxious, sarcastic kids: they are nihilistic and sometimes evil. The show seems to be going out of its way to make a point about them, but I have no idea what it is.