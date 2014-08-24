Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘The Garveys at Their Best’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as I get a Thug Life tattoo on my neck…
“Sometimes, you have to pretend.” -Kevin
“The Leftovers” has offered some very brief glimpses of the world before the Sudden Departure, and alluded to the characters' histories. It's been focusing on the aftermath of what happened, and hoping that the performances and what little backstory we've been given will be enough to give us a sense of why the Garveys, Nora, Patti, Matt and the others have been acting the way they have three years later. And for the most part, I think the show's been enormously successful at that. Amy Brenneman's face tells me so much about Laurie, for instance, that I was actually relieved she didn't start talking to Patti when they were in the diner in the wake of Gladys' murder.
That said, the past does have lessons to teach us, even on this show. “The Garveys at Their Best” does a nice job of deepening our understanding of the characters and who and what they were before the Departure without having each of them stand up and deliver a monologue about their motivations. We get a better idea of what has driven both Kevin and Laurie on the respective paths they took post-Departure, but perhaps the most important thing the episode does is to make clear that the world – and this family – was already broken even before all the Heroes blinked out of existence.
Even something as relatively straightforward as a flashback episode is delivered in a disorienting fashion. We see Kevin out for his morning jog, and he returns to an unfamiliar, much fancier home, with a blurry brunette woman on the phone in the background(*). It seems entirely possible that we've jumped forward a bit in time, and that Kevin and Nora are now living together. Instead, the woman is revealed to be Laurie Garvey, and the date is October 13, 2011. It's the last day the Garvey family, or anyone else in the world, will feel entirely normal, but it's also a day that illustrates the many ways in which these spouses, their kids and so many of the people around them are crippled by secrets, tragedy, abuse, and existential dread.
(*) It's a measure of how powerful Brenneman's silent performance has been that I had completely forgotten what her voice sounded like – and I've been watching her on television for more than 20 years.
We see that the world is already starting to crack – quite literally in some cases, like the wall of the Garvey home, or the “My Hero” mug Kevin uses at work – and also that people like Patti and the old women who drive by Kevin on the morning of the Departure know that something terrible is coming. Animals are already beginning to act strangely – and we know from previous episodes that the deer killed in the hit and run isn't the only one that starts invading homes and freaking Kevin out. But for many of the Garveys, something terrible has already happened: their lives.
The episode's title proves to be an ironic one, because if this is actually the Garveys at their best, they might as well pack it in as a unit. Tommy's getting drunk and harassing the biological father who wants nothing to do with him. Kevin already isn't sleeping well, is sneaking cigarettes – even though everyone knows he's still smoking, while Laurie claims to not care if he is or isn't – and resenting everything about his marriage(**). Laurie is keeping her pregnancy – another feint, since other parts of the episode (including the fact that she finds herself in a waiting room where Matt is meeting with his oncologist, at what must be a large and varied medical practice) create the impression that she's ill – a secret from her husband, perhaps because she knows the news will make him feel even more trapped than he already does. There are strong bonds between some of them – Tommy and Jill get along very well, Kevin feels genuinely (and violently) protective of Tommy, Jill is very close to her mother (which makes Laurie's exit to join the Guilty Remnant even more painful for Jill in retrospect) – but the only one who seems even vaguely happy is Jill, and even she knows that her parents seem on the verge of splitting.
(**) When Laurie asks why he didn't just tell her he didn't want the dog, he replies, “Because you wanted it,” in a bitter tone suggesting so much of their life together – perhaps up to and including raising Tommy as his own – has been because Laurie wanted it, and Kevin just went along. He loves his kids, and his wife, but they're not enough for him.
The Dursts aren't much better, as we get a dramatization of the speech – about the perfect day at the beach and the awful one with the stomach flu – she gave at the Heroes Day ceremony in the pilot. The first morning with Doug and the kids seems nearly beach-level, with them all cheering on the idea of her getting a job (even if Doug barely remembered it, no doubt because he's distracted with thoughts of the kids' preschool teacher). The second isn't quite at stomach flu-level, but it's a reminder that little kids fight and throw tantrums, that spouses (even non-adulterous ones) pay too much attention to their phones at mealtime, and that adults can throw tantrums of their own. (And the fact that Nora's last interaction with her daughter before the Departure was making her cry over spilled juice had to be among the more prominent things that Holy Wayne hugged away near the end of “Guest.”) While interviewing to run Lucy's mayoral campaign, Nora says that she needs something for herself; in true monkey's paw fashion, she gets a whole life for herself the very next day.
Tommy hasn't been one of the show's more compelling characters, but his presence in this episode – the first time we've seen him physically interact with members of his family – leads to the two most important scenes, both related to his failed attempt to get to know his birth father.
In the first, Tommy – expressing a very Guilty Remnant-esque sentiment – insists that he won't let up on the man, “Because they shouldn't get to pretend like it never happened.” Kevin, trying to protect his son, tries to talk him into doing exactly that and leaving this part of his story in the past.
In the second, Tommy tells Laurie about the incident and suggests he can just try to forget about the whole thing. “I can tell you as a trained professional, it doesn't work,” she retorts.
A horrible, unimaginable thing happens to the world a few hours after Laurie and Tommy have that heart-to-heart. At the moment it happens, Laurie is in the middle of considering an addition to her family, while Kevin is in the middle of betraying that family by having sex with another woman. Yet in the aftermath of the Sudden Departure, it's Kevin who stays and Laurie who goes, precisely because of the philosophies they each try to articulate to Tommy. Kevin believes bad things in the past should be ignored, and he's tried to carry on as if the world were still perfectly normal. Laurie believes that bad things can't be forgotten, and she has joined a group dedicated to reminding the rest of the world of the Departure every single day.
Now, Laurie is perhaps given a second reason for bailing on her family in the episode's closing moments. As the doctor offered her the chance to hear the fetal heartbeat, the violin music from the beginning of the series began, and with the knowledge that the Departure was mere moments away, I wondered if the fetus might simply vanish from Laurie's womb. We then cut away to others – Jill and Tommy, Nora, Kevin – in the Departure's immediate aftermath, before we cut back to the exam room, where Laurie, having heard the screams outside, turns back to look at the monitor again, now with a very curious look on her face. Has it, in fact, disappeared? Or is she merely contemplating whether to keep it, given how perilous things are with Kevin? You can certainly interpret it as the latter – and that, in the wake of discovering exactly what has happened outside that exam room, Laurie decides against bringing a child into this strange and terrifying new world – and I would guess that the show is never going to offer any clarity beyond the expression on Amy Brenneman's face as we cut to black. I read that face as one reacting to the fetus' sudden absence – a circumstance so bizarre and unexpected that it could take her a very long time to truly process it, even more than Kevin in the motel room wondering what happened to his hook-up.
What the episode leading up to that expression does so well is to make clear that even if Laurie did lose the pregnancy in the Departure, that wouldn't be the sole – or even primary – reason for her to join the Guilty Remnant. One of the more interesting decisions Tom Perrotta made when he created these characters and this world for the book was to focus on a family that had emotionally lost each other, even though none of them suffered a physical loss in the Departure. And whether Laurie suffered some sort of metaphysical miscarriage or not, the Remnant members we've gotten to know are ones who didn't lose someone important on October 14. Patti was already kicked out of the house by her abusive husband, Gladys had only her puppies, and Meg's mother died on October 13. (Whereas even before she had her pain hugged away by Holy Wayne, Nora Durst was the most emotionally stable person on the show.)
The Sudden Departure is the inciting incident that has sent all the characters we know on their journeys, whether it's been Kevin Sr's descent into madness, Matt's obsession first with discrediting the “Heroes” and then with saving the Remnants, or Laurie's journey from Patti's therapist to her acolyte to her successor. But for the most part, it's not the cause of their problems. Kevin was as broken on October 13 as on the 14th. There are glimpses of the Patti who would come to run the Remnant, and the Matt who would invest too deeply into his various quests. And the world was damaged, too. The only difference is that the events of October 14th made the damage so big and public and widespread that it became impossible for anyone – except maybe Kevin Garvey Jr. – to ignore it all.
Great episode, and another example of how well the show excels when it deviates from whatever formula it's established for itself within these first 9 hours of television.
Some other thoughts:
* The Patti/Laurie scene not only confirms the patient/therapist relationship they once had, but confirms various fan theories about what she was doing with the doggie bag in “Gladys.”
* Speaking of Gladys, I'm wondering how many of her adorable puppies went berserk after the Departure. I can easily imagine something like that driving her into the arms of Patti and the Remnant.
* Beyond getting to hear Gladys discuss the puppies, this episode is full of actors who had either only appeared in photographs or silent roles, as you begin to understand why they bothered hiring Janel Moloney to play a catatonic woman, and why we've seen Scott William Winters and Sebastian Arcelus in photographs.
* We also get to see some prominent characters dressed and acting quite differently from how we're used to them. Matt has better hair and clothes, and carries himself like a powerful man in the community, for instance, while they try to age down Margaret Qualley by giving Jill very prominent braces and asking her to giggle at least once per scene. And Kevin Sr. seems every bit the respected leader that Kevin struggles to be. (I'm guessing Detective Lou wasn't the only one pre-Departure who treated Lt. Garvey as a beneficiary of nepotism.)
* Speaking of Matt, it turns out Mary was driving the car – and therefore in position to suffer such a terrible fate in the accident that happened in the Departure's immediate aftermath – because Matt wanted to get drunk to celebrate his non-cancer diagnosis. That has to be playing a role in his current mania.
* The couple whose house is trashed by the deer are the same ones interviewed by Nora back in episode 2; their son vanishes not long after the deer invasion.
* The show hasn't exactly tried to hide the relationship between Lucy and Kevin Sr. in past episodes, but the nature of it becomes abundantly clear here.
* The episode doesn't lean too heavily on the 2011 of it all, but Jill does try to get her father to appreciate the joys of Nyan Cat.
* The poem Kevin references in his toast to his father is “A Man Said to the Universe” by Stephen Crane. The song he keeps listening to on his morning run is “The Girl From King Marie” by Jody Reynolds, which doesn't exactly seem like workout fodder, even for a guy Kevin's age.
Remember: “The Leftovers” is taking Labor Day weekend off, so the finale airs on September 7, right after the final season premiere of “Boardwalk Empire.”
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
It seems pretty clear now that if someone was wishing or thinking that someone else disappear/go away that that person actually did disappear. The fetus, Nora’s family, and the crying baby were all people who someone could have been fleetingly wishing would cease to exist at that exact moment. Throw in the woman Matt had sex with too, maybe he was regretting it.
The mystery deepens!
“It seems pretty clear” is way too much of a stretch and obviously a small minded conclusion.
My sentiments exactly.
No one would wish the cast of Perfect Stranger’s away, so theory wrong.
Nope. Doesn’t explain Kevin’s hookup. Try again.
@Darth JAr JAr, you’re obviously lucky you’ve never been having sex with someone and just wanted to get out of there, or for them to get the f out. I can’t say I’m that lucky, been there, done that. Now I’m not saying I buy this theory but it’s not a stretch to say that even in the middle of the action Kevin knows he’s making a mistake and just wishes the woman wasn’t there.
I think this theory might be off the mark. There is some correlation in the people such as Nora who wished for their “problems” to at least temporarily disappear, and then who actually left, but it assumes this was the reason for every disappearance and we don’t know that yet.
I also think the intent of the writers showing this is to make you think about this kind of thought in your own life – haven’t we all, at one time or another had a thought such as “I hate doing all this damn laundry for my family – it was much easier when I was single to keep a clean house” or something to that effect. At some point you hopefully say something to yourself like “if I didn’t have all this laundry to do, it would mean I didn’t have the family that I have”, and you learn to embrace the mundane as something to appreciate.
I can’t think of anyone that could want Shaq gone
Robert, I think Kobe might.
Why does it have to be Kevin wishing his hook up gone? Maybe she was in a hotel screwing Kevin precisely because someone, somewhere was wishing her gone at that moment.
As someone pointed out to me the other day, whenever someone says “clearly” or “it’s clear,” what s/he really means is “this is not at all clear but I want you to accept my conclusion.”
Still, intriguing idea.
That’s an incredibly narcissistic view of this universe though. It puts these main characters into a position of worldy importance and reduces the departed as mere vessels to make the main characters learn something as if they weren’t also full human beings of their own.
It’s interesting that everyone that disappeared was someone who was wanted “gone” in that exact moment. The crying baby was wanted gone by the mother. Nora obviously wanted (even just for that moment) for her husband and kids to be gone. Laurie definitely didn’t want to bring that baby into the world. (I know there’s no concrete evidence, just saying) Kevin was hating that woman at that instant, probably blaming her for his problems.
I know we won’t ever get answers to this, just an observation.
At least three of your four examples are pure speculation. We have no idea what Laurie thought of the baby, or Kevin of the woman, etc.
We were only shown the few examples of the circumstances taking place with some of the characters that we have become familiar with. There are many more departures that we know nothing whatsoever about and they may have been from ordinary, non-conflicted, bland circumstances. Any conclusions drawn about the reasons for the departures are purely speculative. Even the book doesn’t presume to explain what happened, only to illustrate the resulting damages.
Oh gosh, if the disappearances were linked to people wanting others gone at the time then more than 2 percent of the population would be gone. First thing is that there would be no politicians or English journalists (especially sport and gossip English journalist) left in the world. There would be the person who takes your space in a car park because they are rude or someone who cuts you up on the road or door to door salesman or every cold caller in call centres world wide. There would be no bankers who caused the global economic meltdown left or lawyers or…..you get my point!
I’ve seen this theory bandied about all over the Internet now and it is one of those LOST style theories fans used to toss around that sounds… sexy, or easy, but doesn’t fit if you think about it beyond the cutesie nature of the theory.
Just like the millions of LOST theories that turned out to be wrong, (and motivated so many people to scream bloody murder when their favorite theory didn’t turn out to be accurate), this “wishing” one is destined to be nothing but fan fiction.
@BigTruck, I dont’ think its a reach to say Laurie was at best very mixed up about her pregnancy. She’s pretty far along, yet hasn’t told her husband. THAT’S a pretty big sign she may not have been planning on keeping it, something the Dr alluded to when she said something about considering options.
Also don’t think it’s a stretch to say Kevin didn’t want to be in that situation. His look and actions in the car outside the motel weren’t exactly clear. And it’s entirely possible in the midst of the action he felt guilty etc and just wanted out of there or for the woman to be gone.
It’s also interesting that the magic deer seems to be a common thread for those that disappeared as well. For example, the deer was at the elementary school of Nora’s daughter (she called it a monster), then it was at the home of the developmentally disabled child (of the other couple) who disappeared, then it was hit by the woman in the car who disappeared, and for good measure it had a deflated “it’s a girl” balloon in its antler, that one could take to refer to Garvey’s unborn daughter.
I don’t really subscribe to this theory, but it’s an example of how a show like this can make you look for patterns, where none may actually exist. I mean, that would have been one busy deer.
I think you also must consider that all those people wanted those people gone at that moment, which leaves them feeling a sense of guilt for the rest of their lives.
That’s an incredibly narcissistic view of this universe though. It puts these main characters into a position of worldy importance and reduces the departed as mere vessels to make the main characters learn something as if they weren’t also full human beings of their own.
Loved this week after hating last week. Wish Nora was in every scene!
As you said, Alan – love when the show deviates from formula. My favorite episodes have been, ironically (or maybe not, since I loved LOST) the ones that felt like they heartened back to that series – Matt and Nora’s episodes, and this flashback.
I didn’t grow up in an affectionate family, and I’ve never seen one as ‘touchy’ as the Garveys – do those actually exist?
Also, keen observations from the first commenters here – all the Departed seem to be ‘unwanted,’ or troublesome – even the crying baby from episode 1.
Re: the deer – trying to parse out what it means. 1) It’s a reminder in episode 1 of Kevin’s affair. 2) The ep 1 deer disproves Kevin’s ‘one deer’ theory. 3) The deer, which apparently is a metaphor for Kevin in this episode, is torn apart by wild dogs; are the animals a metaphor for Kevin’s transformation and descent into madness?
Laurie definitely refers to the deer metaphor for Kevin relating to their marriage when she says something about it being “trapped” and Kevin wants to free it, not kill it.
We get glimpses into how Kevin feels like the deer, trapped. Laurie is the more successful of the two and the reason they can afford the nice house. Kevin gets no respect from the other officers as they likely feel he got to the position through nepotism. He seems to have a contentious relationship with his father. It doesn’t seem like the father believes in his son, and thinks he should just be grateful for what he has – i.e. his telling Kevin the speech he gave was “bullshit”, that he shouldn’t try to find a greater purpose (stop tilting at windmills, stop trying to save the damsel).
As to the deer and the dogs? My belief is that the animal kingdom has been affected by the Departure as well. Dogs and animals in general can have a sixth sense about things. It’s not unlikely to think that some dogs are centering in on more basic animalistic/violent behavior in wake of the departure and that this could mirror what is going on with some of the people in society as well.
I agree with commentators that suspect all those gone were at least frustrated by their loved ones. Could it also be just a glimpse into what lives were like prior to sudden departure? The mundane duties of life? And how it can wear on anyone, even for a minute but they don’t truly want it to happen.
It was chilling to me hear Kevin’s last words to Laurie, Nora’s words to her daughter and Matt and his wife. Patti’s chilling words and Laurie’ s telling her patient to put her ×××× in a bag figuratively but later becoming a reality.
This episode was a stark contrast and went a long way (for my husband) explaining life before and after.
I thought it was well executed.
I’m glad I started this series.
I have the book loaded and ready to read……
I’m almost afraid to read it as I’ll make comparisons.
Post a reply…
Janie– know that the book is *so* different from the series. Only the most rudimentary elements of the characters and situations are included in the series, and Kevin is a completely different person.
I agree with commentators that suspect all those gone were at least frustrated by their loved ones. Could it also be just a glimpse into what lives were like prior to sudden departure? The mundane duties of life? And how it can wear on anyone, even for a minute but they don’t truly want it to happen.
It was chilling to me hear Kevin’s last words to Laurie, Nora’s words to her daughter and Matt and his wife. Patti’s chilling words and Laurie’ s telling her patient to put her ×××× in a bag figuratively but later becoming a reality.
This episode was a stark contrast and went a long way (for my husband) explaining life before and after.
I thought it was well executed.
I’m glad I started this series.
I have the book loaded and ready to read……
I’m almost afraid to read it as I’ll make comparisons.
My episode tonight at 9:10 pm central time switched shows right after it started. Hopefully the 11:45 pm show will stay with the correct show all the way through.
Perhaps it was a radiology and imaging center.
It was an ultrasound lab. As someone who had a cancer-related ultrasound with a pregnant lady in the waiting room, it was totally a realistic situation.
When you’ve run out of story to tell…run out the clock with a flashback.
When you’ve got nothing better to do…watch a show you hate and comment on the internet.
Honestly, though, that’s all you got out of this one? You didn’t think anything else was going on here?
I see this episode was written by Kath Lingenfelter, a producer on Caprica, the show The Leftovers most reminds me of.
What I got out of this episode: Almost all the characters in The Leftovers were self-absorbed assholes even before the rapture.
Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Is that a reference to people who watch Damon Lindelof shows?
Only those that hate-watch. What a waste of time. Its hard enough for me to find time to watch the things I like, let alone set aside time to watch stuff I hate. Even if I had that kind of time, I’d probably do something else with it, like read a book, or find a new hobby. That’s an hour a week you could spend learning how to knit, or crochet, man.
Like Alan, I kinda liked this episode.
But it reinforced my belief that the writers don’t have much of a story to tell.
@Ponce – Tease, tease, tease, tease, tease, tease, ratings, ratings, ratings, ratings.
There. I’ve just saved us both a bunch of time.
:)
Why was it SO light out in new york at 5:58 am in October? Error, or something else? That time of year it is very, very dark
Is that really your most important takeaway from this episode? Maybe the Garveys are the kind of people who like to pretend they get up early and brag to all their friends about it when in fact they are sleeping late? Sounds about as important as the sun’s position in last night’s pretty powerful episode.
Not a stupid question Leeving. Why be so nasty?
He said he would go for run. Maybe he pissed, had coffee, ate, took shit and then we caught him near end run. Don’t you know what editing is
Actually we’ve been getting a lot of warm stretches in the fall and winter months. “Indian summers” would be the term. In 2011, at the beginning of October, it actually was quite fair. (I have a good memory of my back-to-school wardrobe.)
And I imagine if there’s any sort of preternatural forewarning of a Rapture-like event, an Indian summer would be it.
WOW !!! This show is so unique I can’t put into words how much it blows me away in many different ways every single episode, getting a look at these characters the day before the departure, right up to and seconds after does give you a much much deeper understanding of everyone in a way I never thought possible …storytelling at it’s best is “The Leftovers” right now, I expect it’ll get better….
This episode made me so happy yet broke my heart at the same time, it rivals the Pastor and Nora central episodes as best yet
I missed something. What did the episode confirm about the doggy bag?
Since you asked 3 times, Laurie suggested to Patti that she had absorbed her husband’s cruel statements & that was why she felt that she deserved to be thrown out of her house (Patti saying that he bought the house so it belonged to him). Patti replied that maybe she should just shit it back out and Laurie suggested that maybe she should, and then put it in a paper bag, label it with his name (Neil) and drop it lightly on his doorstep.
That was my assessment of the contents in the Baggie Surprise a few weeks ago.
I missed something. What did the episode confirm about the doggy bag?
I missed something. What did the episode confirm about the doggy bag?
Great ref to Monkey’s Paw, Alan, which puts the exclamation point on the “be careful what you wish for” theme to this episode (and, btw, effectively jettisons any notion that Laurie consciously aborted her baby…hard to believe anyone would be thinking about abortion after the Departure anyway…) . But Laurie gives contradictory advice to Patti about the past by telling her to put all her crap in a bag and drop it on her husband’s door. Contradictory advice from a therapist? I don’t know as I ever heard if such a thing!
Yeah, the Monkey’s Paw ref was a great catch, and pretty thematic in Perotta’s writing, looking at Little Children, this, Election. Everybody maligns the choices they’ve made and is looking for greener grass. When they get it, they realize life wasn’t all that bad before. And now they have to respond to what’s become. It’s crushing to watch.
Funny line about contradictory advice from a therapist. There’s a reason they gravitate to that field. And full disclosure, they’re my people. “we” would’ve been more accurate.
Cheers.
Who was cast as Michael, Tommy’s biological father?
That looked like Peter Berg, who (with shorter hair) was seen early on as a guard at Holy Wayne’s.
That wasn’t Peter Berg. There was a resemblance of sorts but it was someone else.
It was Scott William Winters. He played Cyril O’Reily on Oz, and the “how do you like them apples” guy in Good Will Hunting.
@ TYLER – Good catch, given that I couldn’t find the character credited anywhere. The actor was listed as a “name only” credit. You’re absolutely correct. Thanks.
Who was cast as Michael, Tommy’s biological father?
I’m very interested to see how they wrap everything up especially with Lindelof’s prior reputation. some minor questions like what happened to lori’s baby aren’t that important to me but things like holy wayne and tommy and all the babies or whatever that sub plot is. It’s going to be interesting to see if everything comes together and if any questions are answered. the way this show is I could see it ending with several plot holes and unanswered questions but I guess they have an hour to prove me wrong
That baby is gone for sure. Laurie needed more heartache to explain why she went to the GR and that did it for me.
I think that the show WANTS us to think that Laurie’s baby disappeared, but on an ultrasound, you can’t see the baby unless the person holding the ultrasound thingy is actually putting it on the woman’s belly. She left to see what the screaming was about, so at that moment there was nobody in the room with Laurie.
Or am I mistaken about the ultrasound thingy?
We didn’t see the ultrasound technician leave; she merely turned her head away (as did Laurie) momentarily. Then we saw Laurie turn back to the screen but the shot was a closeup of Laurie’s face and we saw nothing else. The technician could have still been sitting there with the scanner in hand and on belly.
We saw a closeup of Laurie’s face LOOKING VERY SURPRISED AND ASTONISHED. What is so hard to understand about the fact that the baby has disappeared also? It’s obvious, stop looking for riddles inside clues wrapped in enigmas.
Except that we didn’t actually see that the baby was no longer there, it’s not a fact but a conjecture.
The viewer is given the strong suggestion that the fetus has been poofed away, borne out by the astonished/horrified/dumbfounded look on Laurie’s face, as a means of showing how a successful, scientific-minded medical professional such as Laurie could respond to having the existential rug jerked out from under her and embrace such a bizarre concept as the GR represents. In Normal Life, she would’ve dismissed the GR as the sociopaths that they are. Here, she was the perfect victim for cult assimilation.
@mgrabois, okay then, give me another plausible explanation for the completely shocked look on Laurie’s face? Do you think the ultrasound is now showing triplets or something? I know, I know, all the millions of people who disappeared are now embryos INSIDE Laurie’s uterus, that’s what she is so shocked to see!!!! Stop overthinking it, sometimes a duck is just a duck.
Don’t get me wrong, my first thought was that the baby had poofed too, but I couldn’t figure out how she was seeing that – I assumed the tech had left, and so I was just wondering how she could see the screen if there was no tech there. *We* didn’t see what was on the screen, we were left to infer what was there by the look on her face.
I don’t, however, think Laurie is pregnant by a duck. Or that there’s a duck fetus inside her.
Why would you think the Doctor (not technician) left? She’s holding the wand on her belly, they start to listen to heartbeat, they hear a scream. All you see is the Doctor’s (not technician) head turn towards the sound of the scream. They cut to a few other people who have disappeared so maybe in your mind time has passed, but it really hasn’t, so when we come back to Laurie she’s in the same position and just turns her attention back to the monitor where she sees something, or doesn’t see somethign any more (ding, ding, ding). The Doctor’s (not technician) hand and wand never moved.
I’ll ask you again, what would she see on the screen that was shocking? There’s only one possibility, stop overthinking.
The show seems like an approximation of a prestige cable show – everything it tries comes off as paint by numbers, even (especially) a penultimate flashback episode. It comes off like Lindelof and Perotta are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. The storytelling seems motivated by what seems cool and compelling in the writers’ room and not by what feels organic to the situations. The book had the same problem – at the end it seemed like it was driving the characters towards inorganic ends for the sake of compelling story. Lindelof took that and ratcheted up the tension and stakes past the breaking point of story logic and cast people who were way too beautiful to be believable for the roles (although the actors are doing great work). Basically he did a network TV edit in HBO sheep’s clothing. But he didn’t fix the underlying lack empathy with the central characters and inorganic plot contrivances. The book and show bely an (I think) unintended pessimism in human nature.
I’m giving it to the end of the season so I can see the arc through, but I doubt I’ll come back unless the finale comes up with some reason why this story needs to be told other than being a cool idea stretched too thin.
I’ve found much of The Leftovers to be pretentious twaddle, too, but plenty of TV writers employ a “fake it ’til you make it” strategy for their first season.
If Wayne and the annoying son get killed off in the finale and the annoying daughter takes a vow of silence it would clear the decks for what could be a pretty decent second season.
Ponce strikes me as the type of guy who would complain about a free blow job.
I don’t love this show, but I do find it entertaining as hell to watch. Turn off your brain, enjoy and stop with the bloated critique. This is a good lesson for life too.
To the OP, you summed up everything that is the problem with this series. It isn’t organically written, as you say, and that is the disconnect I find in particular most distressing. The actors’ performances are really good, but the material they are given doesn’t do justice to their ability.
I think the workout music for Kevin was akin to Desmond from “Lost” getting up every morning to “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliott.
Reply to comment…
The difference, though, is that Desmond had only the limited selection of records in the hatch, while Kevin has access to his own music player.
The people vanished because, for whatever reasons, the people around them WANTED them to be gone at-that-exact-moment.
I think its interesting people are so against this truth, while its so obvious – The show is probably not going to come out and plainly state that’s what happened, so, you can of course always claim this is just a “theory” of what happened.
Its also interesting that all of the Garvey family members were “feeling” human contact at that exact moment, and they DIDN’T vanish – Jill and Tommy making a ‘circuit’ with others, Laurie seeing the baby in her, Kevin inside the other woman (Maybe. They might had finished already – But, I doubt that considering the quick flashback we saw of them having doggystyle sex when Kevin was asked what he was doing when the vanishing happened in the first episode).
Did you forget about the kid that was taking part in the circuit at the Science Fair? He was engaged in the same human contact as everyone else there who didn’t vanish. When he disappeared, the light bulb went out. Tommy & Jill were also in that circuit chain and the kid was standing across from them in plain view. There is no logical explanation and there isn’t supposed to be.
I think it’s more likely that the people disappeared for no reason whatsoever. And the people who had wished them gone at the time ended up with a ton of guilt because they believed it was their fault. That’s why Nora needed Rev Wayne and why Laurie joined the cult. They felt that they were in some way responsible for this senseless event and had a hard time getting over it.
“I think its interesting people are so against this truth.”
I think it’s interesting the way some people define ‘truth’.
I think you are spot-on. I am listening to rotten tomatoes podcast on this right now and they seem to agree, too.
I don’t get why so many people are hate-watching this show, and have seemingly done so since the beginning. There are plenty of better things to do on a Sunday night. This show is tough enough to slog through if you’re enjoying it. I can’t imagine what it would be like if you weren’t.
Most of the complaints are valid, but I think some of the ones that are repetitive and come weekly are those that come from Lost fans pissed with Lindleoff.
I think those fans will follow Damib around to whatever he does and shit on his show because they cannot let it go.
Great Soundtrack to tonight’s episode
From Jill listening to The Naked and the Famous’ “Young Blood” to her questioning Steely Dans “Only a Fool Would Say that”
I didn’t understand what Alan seemed to infer about the car full of old women. What or who were they looking for and why was it related to the Departure?
The nature of the characters lost certainly suggests those viewed as burden – but only from the perspective of The Leftovers
The car full of older women seemed to be looking for other people who sensed or knew something was about to happen; more kindred souls. I also thought it was significant that they stopped for Kevin, thinking he was one of them, while he was smoking and wearing white (well, a white shirt, at least). When they realized he wasn’t one of them, they excused themselves and drove off. The first members of the Guilty Remnant?
Was wondering if anybody was going to pick up on Kevin’s white shirt/smoking imagery.
No, you were the only one. Congrats.
“Whereas even before she had her pain hugged away by Holy Wayne, Nora Durst was the most emotionally stable person on the show.”
Which is saying a lot, considering she used to spend her pre-Wayne evenings hiring prostitutes to shoot her in the chest, set to the soothing sounds of death metal!
You realize the loud music was to muffle the sound of the gunshots, right?
@LEEVING – Yes, yes I do. But still, it adds to the atmosphere of that scene.
And for the extreme right-wingers, serves up that timeless classic, the Satanic trio of Sex, Violence and Rock & Roll.
Oh, wait. They’re probably not watching this program. Har.
1) It still seems possible that the departed have inhabited the souls of the feral dogs (and other animals.)
2) Despite reliving October 13-14 last night, Mr. Lost and Co still appear committed to not making the Why as the most important part of the show.
3) I usually dislike “surprise pregnancy for older couple” storylines, but this episode used it very effectively.
4) We still haven’t learned why Kevin Sr. lost his mind. I assume this will be addressed in future episodes.
5) I was holding out hope that Kevin Jr. was a complicated but decent husband- we didn’t have definitive proof yet he cheated on Laurie- but the cheating and “F You, Laurie” sealed his rotten husband status. Let’s see if they at least allow him to remain a decent person.
I said the last few weeks, this is an incredibly difficult show to pull off. If The Leftovers was on network tv or TNT, viewers would immediately want to know why it happened and where they went. But that’s not the case.
And on another note, let’s all celebrate that HBO will never again waste a weekly hour on Sunday nights on True Blood. Despite high ratings and soap opera fandom, HBO should be ashamed that they allowed that crap to air for so long. Alan Ball owes everyone.
I like that this is a show for people who just want to watch it with a dark mood and at times have a good cathartic cry (yes I cried during the end of “guest”). If that is what Damon an Co are offering and all they are offering then that is cool. I do not need answers or resolution.
Alex, Kevin told Nora when they first met in the hallway at the school that he had cheated on his wife. She asked why, and he answered, “Is there ever a good answer to that question?” So it was out there he’s not such a great guy.
I’m completely over learning the Why of the departure. My imagination is sufficient. In the context of the program, it’s not nearly as important as examining how people go on. The same reason I’m not hung up on how the rest of the world is reacting. This is about the aftereffects on the people of Mapleton, NY. My only problem is I don’t care too much about these people, except for Rev. Matt and Nora (both of whom had solo episodes — coincidence?).
Placing this episode at No. 9 in the series was a fascinating storytelling choice–and a big risk. But it paid off beautifully: Imagine how much less impact so many things in this episode would have had without all the context provided by the preceding eight episodes.
What stuck with me most was the car that stopped when Kevin Jr. was sitting by the side of the road, smoking, and the passenger asked, “Are you ready?” It fit with Patti’s premonition that something very bad was about to happen, and made me wonder who the people in the car were.
I’m just sorry that we have to wait two weeks for the season finale!
They obviously weren’t fashion models. Evidently only really hideous people got the premonition.
@ LEEVING – Your valid comments are being overwhelmed by your snark. How about “leeve” those off? TIA :o).
Wasn’t trying to be snarky here, that was a car full of creatures. Patty would have fit right in, figuratively of course. They would have had to stuff her in the trunk literally speaking.
Enough. Please. I despised Patti as much as the next guy, but now you’re just being rude.
— and by replying to you, I hope that Alan doesn’t think that I broke his rule. :o(
Please explain how I’m being rude? Was that or was that not basically a car of gypsies? Where do you think they would fall on a beauty scale of 1-10, 1.5 or 2?
And do you think Patty is an attractive woman? They’ve done everything to make her look as unattractive as possible. When she is sitting in Laurie’s waiting room she basically looks catatonic. And not even her mother would call her small, so I don’t think I’m being rude when I say there was no room for her in the back seat with the other women.
Save the “Enough” for your kids, you’re certainly not my mother so please don’t start bossing me around.
In terms of story, it matters not one iota what the people in that car looked like. The takeaway point is that a car full of total strangers pulled up to someone they didn’t know and asked a pointedly strange question.
Your initial statement of putting Patti in the trunk obviously had nothing to do with how much room was in the car’s back seat; now you’re just backpedaling. It doesn’t matter how attractive Patti was – or anyone else is. The story’s the thing. Try to remember that.
I’m pretty sure that the people in the car were some of the first Guilty Remnant members, or at least somehow aligned with them before the GR started thriving after Oct. 14. Kevin was wearing all white and was smoking, and they would have assumed he was a member.
@Lelisa, Actually my first comment was entirely about Patty being a fat pig and not being able to fit in the back seat so she’d have to go in the trunk. I wasn’t backpedaling, I was trying to be nice and not have to spell it out for you. Alas…
–Really liked this episode. I’m a sucker for secret origin stories. But—-it really shows the Lost Formula DNA. It depicts things described previously. It flips current relationship (I had thought that Kevin had been the stable one fed up with Laurie’s wishiwashiness–turns it was the opposite). A character presented as unstable in the current narrative turns out to be very wise in the flashback (or vice versa). And the casual appearance of the minor supporting cast in other situations in the flashback.
Lost gets a bad rap oftentimes because ultimately it was incoherent; but its storytelling technique was masterful (most seasons). Least the Leftovers advertises itself as incoherent at the get go, so we can appreciate this episode’s technique without any presumptions that they mean anything.
–In my never ending assessment THAT THE BOOK DID IT BETTER, Laurie’s descent into a suicide cult is going to be quite different. I thought her selfishness was the least sympathetic in the book because she had no real impetus to reject her life for this nihilistic silliness. She was a vaguely dissatisfied woman who has trouble processing the largescale tragedy. The television show now show that – yes, the Garvey family did lose someone. That loss and Kevin’s ambivalence makes Laurie slightly more sympathetic.
Laurie looks so much more animated and lovely in this flashback episode. Her face in her modern episodes just makes me want to bash it in with a rock while she’s tied to a tree.
–I don’t understand the Jill story. Her being a witness in the book makes much more sense than this human circuit with her brother. And was he just tacked on to her story cause they couldn’t think of anything compelling for him to do? Least now we know that it isn’t the actress’s fault. She was lovely and appealing in this episode.
–Patty was just like you’d thought she be prior to the departure. Her premonition that something bad was going to happen finally justified giving her a apostolic like view of herself that at some point was even able to seduce her psychiatrist. Never mind that she had had the same premonition twenty times before that was unrealized. She will be able to use her passive aggressive nature to much greater effect in the post Departure world with her acolytes. Still no real reason for them to be all phenomenal cat burglars though.
Patty’s suicide seems a little uninspired creatively last week. I surprised so many supporters of the show thought it was daring—wasn’t it essentially a clichéd scene? “You aren’t man enough to kill me, so I will do it for you myself.” Seems like I’ve seen that many times before-I’m reminded that this past week’s ubiquitous Frank Miller stories used the same scenario in his Batman-Joker epic thirty years ago.
–I found this season entertaining if not quite as profound as some its supporters. I have a feeling that I’m going to be let down by the finale. The show loves the Remnant so much and I get the feeling that they are going to perform one of their unrealistic perfect little theater pieces that will upset the town.
Next season I am very interested if they are going to go there with the Meg and Laurie relationship. I hope so.
“I get the feeling that they are going to perform one of their unrealistic perfect little theater pieces that will upset the town.”
Really? You get this feeling? How? It’s not because the previous episode layed it all out for all of us, is it? Nah. Only you have figured it out, congrats.
Ouch!
Although it remains to be seen how successful they will be.
Oy, LEEVING, enough with the snark. Are you that unpleasant in real life too?
I’m sorry John, I happen to like popping bubbles blown by people with their own hot air. So, no, I’m not planning on stopping, and yes, if I run across a pompous ass in real life who makes grand pronouncements about obvious things I let them have it too. Is that okay with you or do I need your permission ahead of time?
Where’s that “Ignore” button?
I thought we were all having fun talking about a tv show we like or don’t like….didn’t realize that Leeving has a grand purpose to his participation on an internet comments section? Deflate all the pompous people, huh? Good luck with that mission, I’m sure it won’t be ironic at all.
If the show would have stuck with the original premise, this whole study in human behavior would be fascinating.
A random event happens with no logical explanation and makes everyone look for meaning in actions that may have no meaning.
Was Patti really physic or is just some crazy lady always predicting disaster?
Did nora really wish her whole family away or is she really unlucky? Should she feel guilt or anger?
Is the guilty remnant a crazy cult or do they actually know something?
Is Kevin’s dad crazy or there really people talking to him? Is Holy Wayne just a con artist?
After such a strange event, how can you call anyone crazy? Who is considered normal? How is the science community coping? What are the experts saying? Who are the experts? Nothing is certain anymore.
Terrific review, Alan.
I totally didn’t catch that the family with the Down Syndrome son was the same one Nora interviews later. Also, great analysis on Laurie and Kevin’s perspectives informing their choices about what happens after the Departure.
This show rips my guts out every week, and I love it.
I liked the call back to the overwhelmed mom who loses her infant in the pilot. She pulls up next to Laurie at an intersection (or was Laurie just pulled over) talking loudly on her phone.
Also, I think this episode was well placed in the season as it makes the viewer want to re-watch the earlier episodes for greater understanding. And they give us two weeks to re-absorb it before the finale.
And HBO is rerunning all episodes next Sunday (Labor Day weekend – U.S.) in order to facilitate that, beginning at Noon (EDT).
I didn’t think I’d enjoy a new show in 2014 more than True Detective. After watching 9 episodes of the Leftovers I changed my mind. This show is great.
What a fucking good fucking episode. There were so many fucking good things about it, and fuck, I gotta say it was very fucking “LOST”-like with all the fucking flashback shit, and the fucking deer running around like a fucking polar bear in a warm climate. Fuck, I’m a fucking believer. Oh, but again–WHY THE FUCK ALL THE FUCKING FUCKS????!!!!
I wish we’d get the backstory for Mayor McFuck. She’s just plain damn annoying otherwise. I suppose we’ll get a Garver Sr. and mayor McFuck backstory in season 2.
Maybe her “worthy opponent” poofed and she got the job by default?
One of the weakest performances of 2014; absolutely horrible.
The illustration that Kevin got of the Deer’s antlers said “It’s a Girl”, which is interesting, and could be a prophecy to Christine having labor in the bathtub, saying “It’s a Girl”. Or it could refer to Laurie’s unborn child being a girl. Either way, it was shot in such a way as to remind us of something. I think it’s connected to Christine though, but I can’t think of any answers yet.
I was very grateful for this episode because it explained an awful lot about backstory and the dysfunction that most of these people were experiencing well before the Departure happened.
I would have preferred seeing this episode earlier in the season because I would have been able to emotionally invest in the characters a lot more quickly or at least have a more sympathetic feeling towards them. Glad that this gave us a mother-lode of crucial information instead of the more formulaic, atmospheric drip-drip of cryptic pieces to a complex puzzle that we have been getting. That approach had actually become tedious for me. I can’t imagine what the season finale will be like but at least I have a much better handle on who these people are by knowing their respective situations before the Departure.
I totally agree Ellen. I am still on the fence with this show, but this episode was a breath of fresh air. My only complaint was the contrived nature of the pregnancy/lost fetus plot. The 2% included the unborn? How much of an age gap between children? I just don’t know.
Regarding the dogs, Alan… I don’t think the dogs just went crazy, as you seem to suggest. And I don’t think there’s any reason to assume that some percentage of Gladys’ litter goes automatically and immediately feral. It seems the dogs that have gone wild and “are not our dogs” are that way because a) they witnessed their owners disappearing in front of them and flipped out, which we know didn’t happen with Gladys, and more importantly b) they were simply left on their own and abandoned after their owners disappeared, and eventually escaped and ran away and had to become feral to survive like any animal that goes back into nature. My take is simply that they’ve gone wild because of that… not because of some “supernatural” dog-psyche switch being flipped.
Nerdy 14 year old me wouldve had a massive crush on Jill Garvey
Great review. Upon realizing that the entire episode was going to be about the time prior to The Event (whatever you want to call it), I was able to settle back and truly enjoy it.
One thing kept crossing my mind, about Kevin Sr and Jr. It’s about the bald guy who keeps crossing Junior’s path time and again, first by shooting dogs and then later by trying to help him murder one of the GRs.
I think he’s real, but I don’t think anyone but Junior sees him. Either Kevin is suffering from MPD, or that guy is a true demon, trying to corrupt him (as if he wasn’t corrupt enough already). The fact that senior is suffering a similar manifestation with someone who is just as real to him, makes me think it’s not MPD at all.
Something to think about.
I’m leaning toward baldy, or Dean, as he’s called being a rogue/vigilante ATFEC type of guy. He’s apparently able to stay off the grid, as Patti referenced in calling him a ghost. I don’t think he is drugging Kevin. I think Kevin is a split personality, and he runs into Dean at night (at a local bar?) when he goes out in his “bad Kevin” mode.
I also think Dean, Garvey Sr. and Garvey Jr. are showing the effects of being involved in the dark side of humanity. The battle for good versus evil that we all have to face. Some of do a better job than others, but these three, for whatever reasons (mental illness?) are caught in the vortex of it. Has this been accelerated due to the departure? Was Garvey Sr. going to go crazy all along no matter what? Perhaps.
I just don’t buy in to the theory that there is an alien/spiritual advisor giving directions to Dean and Garvey Sr. If they are listening to voices, and the 1972 Nat Geo is really, really important, if the shirts nailed to trees is part of some shamanic ritual, this isn’t the show I thought it was supposed to be. That show would be interesting (on the SciFi channel maybe), but I don’t think this is really that show.
To me this is a show about humanity losing its bearings in the wake of an unexplainable event, an exploration of how we seek our purpose in life, how we overcome tragedy, how we stay on the good side and away from our evil inclinations.
@wolfshades, Actually lots of people have seen the mysterious guy, he actually spoke at the town hearing in front of the mayor etc. So it’s not just Kevin that can see him.
I think Kevin gets blackout drunk, which is why he doesn’t remember some of the things he does. Doesn’t have to be multiple personality disorder.
To Housekeeping: Something has gone haywire in this forum today, resulting in an unprecedented number of duplicate posts. Could someone please clean those up and see what’s causing the hiccups? TIA, of course.
Yes – that was odd – it happened to one of my earlier posts for some reason. I’d delete it if I could., but this is such a clunky comments section.
To Housekeeping: Something has gone haywire in this forum today, resulting in an unprecedented number of duplicate posts. Could someone please clean those up and see what’s causing the hiccups? TIA, of course.
@ TIMM S — Why did you quote my post again? If serving to mock my request about the duplicate threads/posts by duplicating mine… not funny. The problem is real and annoying and has been getting worse.
Would love to hear from Amy Brennerman about how she actually had to learn lines and hit the hair and make up trailer for this one! I love the way this show mixes up the narrative. I seem to remember hearing the hook never reveals the reasons for the disappeared’s disappearance, and while I also wonderd about the ‘wanting them gone’ idea, in many ways the reasons are irrelevant, this show is about those left behind. Lost disappointed people because it promised answers that were never going to be satisfying. Hopefully The Leftovers won’t even try.
Disappointed that Kevin’s story was so banal – another cheating husband unable to cope with a more successful, not simply doting wife. That house was ridiculously amazing! Modern day Kevin coping with the aftermath if all this is much more interesting.
You have to wonder if Laurier told anyone her unborn child disappeared. In the wake of people,losing their loved ones it might have seemed insignificant. However. It also makes sense that something like that shocking loss would drive her into the arms of the guilty remnant.
I think the ambition and complexity of the storylines and characters of this series have made it one of the best new series on TV.
Write a comment…Would love to hear from Amy Brennerman about how she actually had to learn lines and hit the hair and make up trailer for this one! I love the way this show mixes up the narrative. I seem to remember hearing the hook never reveals the reasons for the disappeared’s disappearance, and while I also wonderd about the ‘wanting them gone’ idea, in many ways the reasons are irrelevant, this show is about those left behind. Lost disappointed people because it promised answers that were never going to be satisfying. Hopefully The Leftovers won’t even try.
Disappointed that Kevin’s story was so banal – another cheating husband unable to cope with a more successful, not simply doting wife. That house was ridiculously amazing! Modern day Kevin coping with the aftermath if all this is much more interesting.
You have to wonder if Laurier told anyone her unborn child disappeared. In the wake of people,losing their loved ones it might have seemed insignificant. However. It also makes sense that something like that shocking loss would drive her into the arms of the guilty remnant.
I think the ambition and complexity of the storylines and characters of this series have made it one of the best new series on TV.
It appears as though the deer interacted with the people that were about to disappear. We don’t see all of them but the animal was at the preschool that Durst’s kids go to and the class room was that of the teacher that’s having an affair with her husband. Then the animal ends up at the house of the family with the mentally handicapped adult who also is about to depart and finally the animal is then stopped by the person Kevin has an affair with who subsequently departs herself.
I was curious, so I found “The Girl from King Marie” on Spotify. A cursory googling yielded no results for lyrics, but the lyrics are easy to transcribe. I’m not sure this reveals anything we don’t already know, but it’s a savvy song choice nonetheless:
Early in the morning
When the sun is shining
I would take a walk to King Marie
There’s a little meadow
‘Neath the mountain shadow
Where I would meet
The girl from King Marie
How I love to hear her voice
Whispering that I’m her choice
How I love the girl from King Marie
She’s as pretty as can be
She belongs to only me
How I love the girl from King Marie
Once upon a lonely
The sky was black and stormy
I was on my way to King Marie
This day of disaster
My heart was beating faster
I ran all the way to King Marie
There was a solitary tree
Standing in the meadow green
Where we would sit
And pass the time away
Lightning flashed across the sky
And when i opened up my eye
She was gone the girl from king marie
See the eagle flyin’
Hear the wind a-sighin
It’s time to walk to King Marie
Two-and-twenty seasons
Tell me what’s the reason
That I still go down to King Marie
That I still go down to King Marie
How I miss the girl from King Marie
At this point in the story line I really do not care what happened 3 years in the future. I really want to know what happened the day after everyone disappeared and the days and/or weeks thereafter. For the first time after this last episode I was really engaged in the show.
@Timmy: If everyone who disappeared did so because someone on the planet wished them gone, then every single person on the planet would have disappeared.
I love this show. It has been really interesting from the start. Thanks for the great commentary.
I really, really hope this show isn’t one long guilt-trip for people who have, do, or will wish their loved ones – even their not-so-loved ones – would disappear, because I don’t believe there’s anyone on earth who hasn’t wished that, and society is already guilt-ridden enough to keep the Laurie’s of this world in big glass houses.
On another tack, I suppose it would be too much to ask for a scene with ISIS assholes going through the “Disappearance,” maybe with both a beheader and a beheadee going at the same time?
The thing I like most about this show is (what I feel as) it’s lack of concern with “why/how” the Sudden Departure happened, and does certainly focus on the “what do we do now?” of it all. There are fissures everywhere in the lives of these people, so the breaks aren’t hard to see coming. All the event did, whatever that event was, was accelerate the breaks. I really appreciate you, Alan, pointing all the different cracks out so clearly. They seem almost self-evident, but it’s good to call them out.
I love this show.
One small Lost Easter egg that I noticed was an allusion to the polar bear. When they are at the party at Garvey Sr. is telling a story, there is a Polar Bear sign behind him. Don’t think it’s anything but an Easter egg.