SAG Awards TV nominations favor the familiar over the new

One of the defining traits of The Quality TV Deluge of 2013 has been the arrival of so many impressive new series to add to a landscape that already included the shows of HBO, AMC, FX, et al. The likes of “Orange Is the New Black,” “Masters of Sex,” the different Sundance series, “The Americans,” and more added so much vitality to television – and so many indelible performances, like Tatiana Maslany playing a half dozen roles on “Orphan Black.”
If showbiz awards are designed in part as a historical record of what a particular year was like, then today’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations didn’t do a great job of telling the story of 2013. It featured most of the usual suspects(*) like “Breaking Bad” and “Boardwalk Empire” and “Modern Family” and “Downton Abbey,” and as a result there was virtually no room to recognize newcomers.
(*) One notable omission from that group: “Mad Men,” which didn’t get any nominations at all (though Elisabeth Moss was recognized for her work in “Top of the Lake”) is losing support from all the awards groups at this point.
Kevin Spacey from “House of Cards” was the only acting nominee from a new series, and if that show had starred someone who wasn’t a two-time Oscar winner, it’s easy to wonder if that actor would have been acknowledged. The combined movie star power of Spacey and Robin Wright wasn’t enough to get “Cards” an ensemble nomination, nor did SAG recognize “Orange Is the New Black,” the sort of show with such a wide and deep bench of great performances that you would think the ensemble award was made for it. (You can be sure Netflix will submit the show to the Emmys as a comedy, where it will have an easier path to nominations. UPDATE: Or not. I’m told they will, in fact, submit the show as a drama for Emmy consideration.)
I suppose “Arrested Development” sort of qualifies as a new series, as it’s been off the air for seven years, but it was nominated twice for comedic ensemble back in its FOX days. (It lost both times to “Desperate Housewives.”) The most notable newcomer in the comedy nominations is Mayim Bialik for “Big Bang Theory,” and that’s a show in its seventh season.
As I said when the Emmy nominations came out in the summer, there’s just too much good TV at this point to come close to recognizing it all, and it’s especially hard because SAG doesn’t distinguish between lead and supporting performances. So Peter Dinklage, who is wonderful in “Game of Thrones” but appears very briefly in most episodes, gets considered alongside Kevin Spacey, Bryan Cranston and company, just as Maggie Smith does on the drama actress side, leaving no room for the likes of Maslany, Lizzy Caplan from “Masters of Sex,” Vera Farmiga from “Bates Motel,” Keri Russell from “The Americans,” Emmy Rossum from “Shameless” or even perennial (deserving) nominee Julianna Margulies.
Awards show voters trend towards the familiar, especially when the familiar features so much great work. I assume “Breaking Bad” is going to win everything it’s eligible for in drama, so objections on that side will ultimately be moot. But this is a really predictable list of nominees in what was a marvelously unpredictable year in television.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
They snubbed Homeland in its first season right? They’re just slow on the uptake.
Maybe the various TV Awards should adjust to the new reality of having too much good tv and expand the nominations numbers. Or what about never nominate the year’s before winners?
On the other hand I doubt these people have enough time to watch lot of great tv out there. Its always the usual hyped shows.
Claire Danes is still getting nominated for her work in Season 1. At this point, she merely rolls her eyes, pops her eyes, or cries. She’s now a caricature and her work isn’t close to what Lizzy Kaplan is doing on MoS and I hope that the Emmy voters agree.
Alan, can you explain why “Mad Men” has fallen from critical grace? Seeing Jeff Daniels nominated over Jon Hamm makes me want to break something.
I am baffled by the awards love for Jeff Daniels’ in this role, and he’s not even one of the things I regularly dislike on “The Newsroom.” I had rationalized his Emmy win as a fluke. Now…sigh.
The one thing I kind of appreciate about AMC’s decision to split up the last season of “Mad Men” is that it seems to be positioning Jon Hamm for a better chance to win some awards for that performance. I don’t know whether it will work, but I hope it does.
In the ensemble categories, does a show submit their complete list of eligible actors or are they determined by factors like episode count? For instance, Boardwalk Empire has several of their supporting guest actors nominated (Daughter, Willie, Dunn Purnsley), but not Kelly Macdonald, who was 2nd billed to Steve Buscemi all season despite only appearing in 3(?) episodes.
Ditto Homeland. Brody’s entire family remains series regulars this season, but only Morgan Saylor was nominated, presumably because she simply appeared more.
So in other words, a series regular contract/status seems to not necessarily guarantee an instant SAG ensemble nomination. Anyone know more about this?
Morena Baccarin (Jessica) has only been in 5 episodes this season. Jackson Pace (Chris Brody) has only been in 4 episodes. According to another site, the actors would have to be in half of the season’s 12 episodes.
I think Mad Men S6 was as stellar as any other season and way better than Homeland, which had issues for me. The fact that Jon Hamm is not nominated is a travesty. I guess they had their time in the sun. :-(
I like Downton Abbey but this show is beyond the point of meriting nominations now, even Maggie Smith, who could be justified in a supporting category, but not in a general category like this one.
Also, there is no way that Downton Abbey and Homeland (this season) are better than Mad Men. I am not sure who Weiner pissed off, but the show has never lessened in quality that much.
Who is Frankie on BrBa? One of the Nazis?
I can understand leaving Piazza and MacDonald out of the Boardwalk ensemble as they were very much in the background this year, but Michael Shannon? He knocked it out of the park this season.
Looking over the lists of ensemble casts, I’m now positive it has to do with episode count, regardless of whether an actor is main cast or guest star. It’s weird, but in a way much more diplomatic than SAG’s Film Ensemble rules, where only the actors who have solo billing in their title cards can be nominated. (Example: Argo’s Scoot McNairy and SNL’s Taran Killam play the two men who kidnap Chiwetel Ejiofor in 12 Years a Slave. Killam has the much showier role, but only McNairy was nominated because his is the sole name in the screen during the main titles, while Killam’s is shared with two other actors.)
Long story short, SAG has always been super weird with their eligibility rules.
The Good: Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, and Peter Dinklage along with the rest of the Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones ensembles.
The Bad: Tatiana Maslany and Amy Poehler getting snubbed.
The Ugly: Zero nominations for Orphan Black, Parks and Recreation, Key and Peele, Justified, The Americans, Rectify, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Eastbound and Down.
Conclusion: Did the SAG voters even watch TV this year?
My heart is broken over the Jon Hamm omission.
What. The. Hell.
Same old nominees year after year…do people actually watch the submission episodes for the new shows!? Nope, it’s all about name recognition.
Are there submission episodes for the SAGs? I though that was just for the Emmys.
No Mad Men?
No new noms other than Spacey?
wut.
Rachel Nichols>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Tatiana Maslany.
Continuum>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Rest of the drama series field.
I am not sure of the eligibility period but 4 of Parenthood’s last season aired in 2013 featuring Kristina’s cancer — including a few great scenes the puberty stuff with Max and the wig scenes with Adam.