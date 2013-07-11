Series premiere review: ‘Camp’ – ‘Pilot’

I never finished my attempt at an advance review of NBC’s “Camp,” in part because I ran out of synonyms for “pleasant” after a while. I didn’t mind the three episodes that I watched, and even laughed in a spot or two, but nor did any of it stick with me for more than a few seconds after I finished. Though I liked Rachel Griffiths and many of her fellow Aussies-as-Americans, the show seems to be neither fish nor fowl: too much adult nookie to necessarily be a youth-appeal series, and too much sex talk overall for it to be an option for the family to watch together. 10 p.m. seems the right hour for it; I’m just not sure what the target audience is, and I don’t think the show does a great job of explaining how family camp here works, as opposed to it just being an excuse to have grown-ups and kids together every now and then.

For those who tuned in last night, what did you think? Did you find the Australian-ness of it all distracting, or did you not notice? And are you going to watch again?