Series premiere review: ‘Camp’ – ‘Pilot’

I never finished my attempt at an advance review of NBC’s “Camp,” in part because I ran out of synonyms for “pleasant” after a while. I didn’t mind the three episodes that I watched, and even laughed in a spot or two, but nor did any of it stick with me for more than a few seconds after I finished. Though I liked Rachel Griffiths and many of her fellow Aussies-as-Americans, the show seems to be neither fish nor fowl: too much adult nookie to necessarily be a youth-appeal series, and too much sex talk overall for it to be an option for the family to watch together. 10 p.m. seems the right hour for it; I’m just not sure what the target audience is, and I don’t think the show does a great job of explaining how family camp here works, as opposed to it just being an excuse to have grown-ups and kids together every now and then.
For those who tuned in last night, what did you think? Did you find the Australian-ness of it all distracting, or did you not notice? And are you going to watch again?
As a 10year camper/counselor, I enjoyed the nostolgic camp aspects of the show, but from a realism standpoint, it was just not accurate. no camp Ive ever heard of has adults as well as kids, nor would a camp stage itself as a hotel. The aussie thing didnt bother me as much because in my camp experience a number of my counselors (and later co-counselors) were australian (best partiers as well) I can’t believe with all the hollywood talent that went to camp (Darren Aronofsky and one of the original writers of Friends were alumni of my camp)
Yeah, I had a lot of Australian counselors as well. What was amusing, though, is that all of these Aussie actors (other than the d-bag running the obligatory rich camp across the lake) were playing Americans, to extremely varying degrees of success.
Irony wasn’t lost on me either! Remember the aussies working on their american accents, that would be just as funny TV! Also noticed that there were as many campers to counselors which is just not accurate as well (usually 12:1 camper/counselor ratio). I can’t believe no one in hollywood has been able to make a decent camp tv show (wet hot american summer, meatballs, indian summer lone movie exceptions)
“I can’t believe no one in hollywood has been able to make a decent camp tv show ”
As a professional musician, I’d say the same about music (even Treme for me is unwatchable….and I’m a jazz trombonist).
This is always a problem with TV shows and films about realms where you have deep experience. They always come off unbearably fake. On the other hand, the aim’s entertainment (perchance art), not accurate portraiture. Pleasing all the camp counselors or jazz trombonists is obviously not the primary aim.
As a fellow decade+ camper/counselor, I’ve been aching for a good camp movie / tv show. Family camps are a thing though. I’ve never been, but Sandy Island up on Winnipesaukee in NH is a great example of an actual family camp. What was portrayed was not a family camp. Parents don’t drop their kids off at family camp. They go with them. Hence the family…
Regarding Aussie counselors, at least at my camp, they intentionally recruited internationally, so there were new British/Aussie/South African counselors every year. But my camp experience is miles, and I mean MILES closer to Wet Hot, which leads me to believe the person who created this show never went to camp. At least not US YMCA camp.
Well it’s a hell of a lot better than Beaver Falls. Just some escapist fun, very well acted and lush photography. I’ll be back.
Will absolutely watch again. I already have my TIVO set up in case I can’t be home to watch. It’s a cute show and different as seen through the eyes of the counselors.
Ick. I suppose I shuld give it more of a chance, since pilots aren’t a fair test, but I’m not sure I want to. Too much Palladino style patter, and not done well at all. No idea what jobs any of the older teens have except for the one who works in the kitchen–they mostly seem to lie around and drink or smoke pot. The “family camp” concept is a stupid way to shoehorn adults into the story–and what famous author (whose “family” apparently consists of himself) would choose that environment to work on a book? The rich kids camp is a figment of someone’s overactive imagination. There’s plenty of story telling fodder available in a real camp setting. No need to crap it up with all this nonsense. Sex! Pot! Beer! Fights! Divorce! Cancer! Rich kids vs. less rich kids! It’s kind of a Frankenstein monster of a show. Poor Rachel Griffiths is being ill served–particularly by the wardrobe department, which has somehow made her look hippy.
If I understand correctly, the writer isn’t at the camp itself, but in a private cabin on another side of the lake. I guess the lake is big enough to host two competing camps, plus some private lakeside cabins.
You are right about Rachel G’s wardrobe – I found myself too fixated on the way she would tuck just the very front of her shirt into her belt but leave the rest of it loose over her pants. is this supposed to be a quirky character thing? Or does she just think it “accents” her stomach and “hides” her hips?
This thing is like a stew of half-cooked ideas. You can’t throw a rock without hitting a stereotype: the nerdy kid who just wants to get laid! The girl who can’t commit! The douchey arch-rival rich kids! The bitchy mean girls! The heavy-handed gay tolerance lesson (Ryan Murphy, is that you?!)
And yeah, the Australian thing is all over this; the dance scene is like something a foreign writer would think Americans at a camp do and how they do it. The accents are barely disguised on some of these actors; the very first scene with the broody kid and hid dad was particularly obvious.
All that being said, though, it is at times a fun little escape and I might keep watching to see how far they can push the sex and drugs on network TV
I thought the unoriginal plots were an interesting contrast to the high-level pop culture references (for example, one woman describes having a sexual encounter with the late Chrisopher Hitchens). But then they lost me when they referred to a Bill Murray movie and it wasn’t “Meatballs.”
This was better when it was Meatballs.
This shows is really weird to me. First, it has almost half of the regular cast of Dance Academy, but with american accents, most of them pretty bad. Then you have so many cliches, and half-developed ideas, is like someone decided to write a tv show about a camp, but had actually only seen other movies/tv shows about it. Plus, other than Mac, all the characters seem so ridiculously shallow. With all those problems you would think that I would be almost throwing the tv out of the window, but no, it does manage to be pleasant. Just weird.
A show about Aussies with American accents and they don’t hire Anthony LaPaglia? Fail.
I’m surprised that the show isn’t feeding the Deception fandom with freeze frame jokes considering it’s made by the same production team.
” A show about Aussies with American accents and they don’t hire Anthony LaPaglia? Fail.”
Well, they did hire *Jonathan* LaPaglia (who plays Griffiths’ ex).
I wanted to like it, but didn’t. I turned it off and watched Meatballs.
i loved this show. glad to see Rachel Griffiths on TV having some nice moments among the running amok stuff. enjoyable cast.
don’t care about the accent thing, or the aussie thing, or the too much sex thing. very happy to watch and enjoy.
This show is similar to beaver falls in many many ways. Was this one of those coincidences or did they rip it off?
I love this show.
Honestly, would you send your young child to this camp? Where do I start? Drinking, smoking, pot, sex…this show could be pleasant and funny without all of that being accepted by the camp directors. It would e funnier for it to be unacceptable but have story lines of the young adults trying to get the stuff and getting caught. I am not a prude but I worked as a camp nurse for three summers and real camps are not run this way. It’s really unbelievable