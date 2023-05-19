One of the highlights of the WWE calendar five and a half months into 2023 came when the promotion returned to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 18 years for the premium live event Backlash. While it did not close the night, the co-main event featured Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest, and unsurprisingly, the pair put on quite the show.

We’ve seen Bunny get in the ring before, and while he hasn’t spent decades perfecting the art of professional wrestling, he’s unquestionably one of the best celebrities to ever step into the ring. The match was a blast, and one thing we’ve learned in the aftermath is that he got banged up, as he showed off some pretty gnarly scars on his back.

As it turns out, those back injuries were worse than they appeared. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Bunny explained that he “suffered,” and that he thought he reached the end of the road.

“I suffered,” he said, per Fightful. “Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.”

Here’s hoping his next foray into professional wrestling is a bit more forgiving.