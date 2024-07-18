The Best Player On Every Team In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

The most anticipated sports game release of the last decade finally arrives, officially, on Friday, but fans who bought the Deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 25 have had their hands on the game since Monday.

That means a lot of hours already have been spent on Dynasty building and Road To Glory. The game isn’t just a place to turn your favorite team (or a completely random one) into a {layoff contender, as it also offers a nice way to get to know the college football landscape before the season. With the actual players in the game this year, EA isn’t just approximating the talent on the field, they’re trying to get as realistic as possible with guys skills. That’s quite the undertaking with 13,000+ players, but they’re leaning on PFF and others to dial in ratings in order to try and deliver that.

The expectation is that they’ll be a bit more dialed on bigger schools, but their stated purpose is to make all 134 teams feel like the real thing. Getting to know all of those teams is difficult, but the game can help you know what every team’s stars are. We went down the list from A to Z (well, W because there’s no Y or Z teams in FBS) and found the best player (or players) for every roster according to EA Sports.

Air Force: Payton Zdroik (DT) 86 OVR

Akron: Darrian Lewis (CB) 82 OVR

Alabama: Parker Brailsford (C) and Malachi Moore (FS) 92 OVR

Appalachian State: Thomas Shrader (LG) 86 OVR

Arizona: Tetairoa McMillan (WR) 94 OVR

Arizona State: Cam Skattebo (RB) 85 OVR

Arkansas: Landon Jackson (LE) 91 OVR

Arkansas State: Jacob Bayer (C) 89 OVR

Army: Tyrell Robinson (RB) 82 OVR

Auburn: Jarquez Hunter (RB) 90 OVR

Ball State: Jon Mucciolo (LG) 83 OVR

Baylor: Caden Jenkins (CB) 84

Boise State: Ashton Jeanty (RB) 91 OVR

Boston College: Donovan Ezeiruaku (RE), Ozzy Trpilo (RT), and Cam Horsley (DT) 85 OVR

Bowling Green: Harold Fannin Jr. (TE) 89 OVR

Buffalo: Shaun Dolac (MLB) 82 OVR

BYU: Tyler Batty (LE) 84 OVR

Cal: Jaydn Ott (RB) 93 OVR

Central Michigan: Donte Kent (CB) 87 OVR

Charlotte: Colin Weber (TE) 84 OVR

Cincinnati: Luke Kandra (RG) and Dontay Corleone (DT) 91 OVR

Clemson: Barrett Carter (ROLB) 94 OVR

Coastal Carolina: Matthew McDoom (CB) 88 OVR

Colorado: Travis Hunter (WR/CB) 95 OVR

Colorado State: Tory Horton (WR) 91 OVR

Duke: Jordan Moore (WR) 86 OVR

ECU: Shavon Revel (CB) 88 OVR

Eastern Michigan: Quentavius Scandrett (SS) 79 OVR

Florida: Jason Marshall Jr (CB) 89 OVR

FAU: DaeDae Hill (CB) 86 OVR

FIU: Hezekiah Masses (CB) 84 OVR

FSU: Patrick Payton (LE) 90 OVR

Fresno State: Malik Sherrod (RB) 89 OVR

Georgia: Malaki Starks (FS) 95 OVR

Georgia Southern: Jalen White (HB) 86 OVR

Georgia State: Kevin Swint (LOLB) 83 OVR

Georgia Tech: Romello Height (LE), Jamal Haynes (RB), and Eric Singleton Jr (WR) 85 OVR

Hawai’i: Steven McBride (WR) 85 OVR

Houston: Tank Jenkins (RG) and Donovan Smith (QB) 83 OVR

Illinois: J.C. Davis (LT), Tyler Strain (CB), Terrance Brooks (CB) 84 OVR

Indiana: D’Angelo Ponds (CB) 87 OVR

Iowa: Jay Higgins (MLB) 94 OVR

Iowa State: Jayden Higgins (WR) 88 OVR

Jacksonville State: Clay Webb (LG) 92 OVR

James Madison: Ayo Adeyi (RB) 87 OVR

Kansas: Devin Neal (RB) 92 OVR

Kansas State: DJ Giddens (RB) 88 OVR

Kennesaw State: Donovan Westmoreland (LE) and Donelius Johnson (MLB) 79 OVR

Kent State: Chrishon McCray (WR) and Stephen Daley (LE) 82 OVR

Kentucky: Deone Walker (RE) 93 OVR