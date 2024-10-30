Bronson Reed Is Climbing To The Top Of WWE By Creating Chaos

Every WWE star is looking for their breakout moment. Occasionally that happens when momentum builds with the support of fan involvement, a spoken line in a segment catches fire, or the visual of an instance transcends the moment to become an iconic image. But sometimes, it’s simply serendipity, where suddenly everything connects in ways that even the superstars don’t anticipate.

For Bronson Reed, attacking Seth Rollins wasn’t enough of a statement just two months ago. The 300-pound Aussie dropped Tsunami after Tsunami on The Visionary as the audience roared and social media was set ablaze. Eventually, Reed left Rollins laid out in the middle of the ring after landing six Tsunamis. That moment was a turning point for Reed as he transcends to the main event of Monday Night Raw with hopes of claiming an elusive world title.

“The Austin 3:16 promo is one of those pivotal moments that, unfortunately, not everyone has that one moment in their career where things sort of change,” Reed tells Uproxx Sports. “I feel like the six Tsunamis is that for me. Since then it has been different, and I’m going in the right direction that I want to be. Hopefully I can keep that momentum up and we will look back at the six Tsunamis as that turning point. But now it’s making sure that I deliver in the match (at Crown Jewel). We’ve had all the attacks and everything with Seth and now it’s about actually delivering an in-ring match that’s worthy of a (PLE).”

As Becky Lynch once told me, these moments are when preparation meets opportunity. The pressure has built for Reed over the last two months after his crushing beatdown of Rollins. He’s continued to be a highlight of weekly episodic television with viral moments, whether he’s smashing Braun Strowman on a car or forcing a table to explode five feet into the air.

As Reed prepares for arguably the biggest match of his career on Saturday against Rollins at Crown Jewel, he isn’t getting caught up in the pressure that comes with rising up the card though. He understands the path to the top, and he’s built confidence in his in-ring abilities over the span of about half of his life at this point.

“I think a lot of people, when they have these moments, they want the trajectory just to go straight up,” Reed says. “But in our business, it’s definitely more of a roller coaster. You’re always going to have those highs and lows, but it’s just trying to make sure whenever you have those highs that you deliver. Those things start adding up and it’s not just this one pivotal moment. It’s all these things building up together. So that’s what I’m trying to do is have a body of work where you can go, ‘Oh, look at everything that he did in the year.’”

The journey to Saturday’s showdown has been one with plenty of bumps along the way. After being released from WWE in 2021, Reed spent just a year away before his return. During his time away, Reed says it was one of those moments that reaffirmed his love of wrestling.