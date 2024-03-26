Becky Lynch Continues Trailblazing A New Path For Women In WWE

When Mick Foley published Have A Nice Day in 1999, the Hardcore Legend ushered in a new way of talking about professional wrestling. His memoir was a love story, detailing all the breaks — both literal and figurative — along his path to superstardom. It’s easy, then, to see why Foley became a childhood idol for Rebecca Quin, known to WWE fans as Becky Lynch. At a pivotal time in wrestling, Foley changed the perception of what a WWE star could be, pushing back against the notions and expectations that existed for decades. Twenty-five years later and Lynch has done the same thing while blazing a trail that is distinctly her own, one that readers get to travel down in her new memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Girl. Lynch’s career didn’t follow a linear path from promotion to promotion on her way to the top. Encouraged by her father at a young age, Lynch kept a journal that detailed each of her experiences from wrestling to acting and everything in between, which gave her a chance to reflect when drafting her biography. In the finished product, she details how Foley’s character drew her back into wrestling during the Attitude era, how she navigated the bumps and bruises of learning the ropes starting at 15 years old, and how the art that came with performing helped her find purpose. “I wonder what would’ve happened to me ’cause I was going down a bad path. I was drinking too much, smoking too much, not doing well at school,” Lynch tells Uproxx Sports. “I wonder if something else would have happened that would have put me on the straight and narrow, that would have gotten me more focused. But I don’t know what that thing was because, really, nothing ever spoke to me the way that wrestling did. There is nothing like professional wrestling in its immediacy of feedback, of the stories that we tell, how we do it, the adrenaline, everything that goes into it.” Lynch’s family plays a significant role in her story. Her father was the dreamer with his head in the clouds, her mother pushed her to commit to a path even when it was scary, and her brother opened the door to her first taste of wrestling. Throughout the book, she manages a cool confidence and determination in the face of adversity that would lead her on a path to changing the way women’s wrestling is viewed. Lynch details the struggles of pushing back against some of the antiquated parts of women’s wrestling. She vowed to never participate in the bra and panties matches or mud wrestling bouts of the 90’s, but the book does bring up moments she’s not especially proud of — for example, she believes she tried “to conform to that” by getting into bodybuilding, an experience which Lynch says “absolutely destroyed me.” “I think it was a lot of things,” Lynch says when asked what made her determined to change women’s wrestling. “It was being told by my aunt that there’s far too many blonde beauties for anybody to be looking at you. Which brought up insecurity, but also rebellion in equal measures. It shouldn’t matter how I look as a woman, it should matter what I do, it should matter what I think, I’m a human being. That kind of mentality of no, they only want women that look like this, that have matches like this, I could never accept that.”

In order for Lynch to find her footing in the squared circle, she had to experience everything that came with stardom and needed to see what life outside of wrestling looked like. Taking time away from wrestling, which she used to attend college and get a degree in acting, was pivotal for her. And when she returned, her dreams were waiting for her with an opportunity to get started in WWE NXT. Even still, when she got to NXT, Lynch saw the uphill climb ahead of her. She lays out how women weren’t allowed to throw punches and were encouraged to slap and pull hair in 2013. She touches on some of the complexities that came with working under former NXT trainer Bill DeMott — including dangerous invitations for talent to “roll around” on off days that led to injuries — while praising Triple H for helping to lead the charge in changing women’s wrestling. From a popular member of the NXT roster to a top performer on the main roster, Lynch became one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling in 2018. The making of “The Man” came from years of dedication, a commitment to fulfilling her dreams, and a little bit of the stars aligning. “Luck is a bit of preparation meeting opportunity. It’s all the work you put in behind it, then there’s something magical. If you look at ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, he only said ‘Austin 3:16 is gonna whoop you’ one time. And it’s the best selling shirt in wrestling history. Sometimes there’s just something that hits,” Lynch says. “That was the same thing that happened with (Nia Jax hitting) my face. You couldn’t have planned it, but it just takes off. And I think the more people are looking for authenticity in wrestling, they’re looking for something that’s real.” Lynch acknowledges WWE’s history of “overplaying it” and emphasizes how allowing momentum to build organically served her and Austin well. “We’re kind of constantly fighting against that and forcing things down people’s throat. We’re getting away from that a little bit now, but I think that’s one of those things where when something becomes magic, we can sometimes have a tendency to overdo it,” she notes. Lynch tends to recognize when it’s time to switch things up with her character. The timing of her pregnancy aligned perfectly with her title run, which she believed was getting a bit stale. It also served as a turning point for her in life alongside fellow WWE star, Seth Rollins. “There’s several things that were unexpected to me becoming a parent. One was that it’s hard, but it’s so fun. It’s just been incredibly, incredibly rewarding and fun, because you get to watch her in every stage. You have to be so present to that, but also you need your time,” Lynch says. “When you have a kid, your whole world changes, your priorities change, but you need that something that reminds you of the person that you used to be. And for me, that’s wrestling, so you get more of an appreciation for that. And then you get to come home and you get to see your kid and you get to play with them. And we do it on the road together as a family.”