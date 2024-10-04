The University of California doesn’t have a football program many would consider a powerhouse, and there wasn’t much fanfare when they (and Stanford) joined the ACC this season.

However, after a 3-0 start that included a stunning win at Auburn, the college football world was introduced to Cal Twitter, a delightfully insane group that has been posting increasingly unhinged memes each week. The Calgorithm, as they call themselves, was not deterred by a narrow loss at Florida State, and continue to roll along in full force coming into their biggest game from a national perspective in some time, with No. 8 Miami coming to Berkeley this Saturday. Not only are the Canes coming to town, but so is ESPN’s College Gameday, with Cal legend Marshawn Lynch as the celebrity guest picker.

Much of the Calgorithm’s work this season has been AI-generated memes of things like bears in Cal shirts passing out books of Critical Race Theory at Auburn or dubbing FSU’s stadium “Woke-Campbell Stadium”. However, they’ve truly outdone themselves with a Chappell Roan “Hot To Go” parody song, “Ott To Go”, that a group of Cal fans wrote about star running back Jadyn Ott.

This has no business being as good and catchy as it is, but if we’ve learned anything this football season, it’s to never underestimate the abilities of Cal — both in football and in creating catchy parody songs.