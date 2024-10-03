Kesha has been through it in the music industry. Her nuanced and troubling lawsuit against Dr. Luke was very public for nearly a decade until its conclusion in June 2023. In March 2024, Kesha posted, “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years.” And on July 4, Kesha dropped “Joyride” as her first independently released song.

Kesha is finally free in “maybe the most beautiful time in my entire life,” as she told Paper, but she also wants to do what she can to prevent young pop girlies’ from struggling like she did.

Kesha discussed it all with Suzy Exposito for Elle. In the exceptional profile, Exposito shared that Kesha and Reneé Rapp met Chappell Roan at 2024 Lollapalooza in early August after Roan “played to reportedly the biggest daytime crowd that the festival has ever seen.”

“Kesha was so lovely to me after my Lollapalooza set,” Roan told Exposito. “Because with that huge of a crowd, maybe only five other people there understood what that’s like. Kesha came to talk to me after, and it felt like a big sister was helping me through it. Me and Reneé were crying because we felt like we were seen in a way we never had been before.”

Roan added, “Kesha has always stood up for women and what she believes in, and that’s very inspiring.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Exposito revealed that Kesha “has offered Rapp a space space to process music industry woes and seek advice” over private Instagram DMs.

“I do have a sense of feeling protective of young women in music,” Kesha said. “I really hope my joy can stand for others to know that it’s available to them and to not give up. I enjoy feeling my power, which hasn’t been available to me for a really long time, and I’d love to give that gift to others if I can.”

