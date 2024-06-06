Chris Fowler has been one of the leading voices in college football for decades, but this July will mark his debut as the voice of video game college football. The lead play-by-play man for ESPN will join his colleague Kirk Herbstreit on the call for the biggest games in EA Sports College Football 25, and as Fowler explains, it’s a moment that’s been a long time coming.

Fowler has been calling college football games for 36 years at ESPN, but when the NCAA Football franchise was around, he was conspicuously missing. His partner, Kirk Herbstreit was in the game, but the play-by-play in those games was former ESPN broadcaster Brad Nessler, who’s currently with CBS. As Fowler detailed in Orlando during a launch event at EA Sports campus, that was because ESPN wouldn’t let him be part of the game.

“It’s so cool for me being involved in this game, because I wasn’t allowed to be involved in the previous version of this college football game by my employer,” Fowler said. “ESPN blocked me from doing it. I was a staff employee, they could do that back then. Kirk and others could be involved, I couldn’t be. The rationale was ESPN was going to get into the football video game business and this would compete with that.”

This time around, ESPN no longer has dreams of getting in the gaming space and instead lent much of their team to EA Sports College Football 25. Fowler couldn’t have been more excited, and saw firsthand how excited people are for the return when he started posting videos of himself recording lines from his home studio.

“Well, I was aware of how it resonates when I wasn’t involved in it. I mean, it bothered me a lot. And I don’t really live with regrets, but I mean, not being able to do that, I thought was really unfair and it just bothered me,” Fowler explained. “And here’s Kirk involved in it, Nessler, and other guys that I knew or [were] friends. So I was aware from the start when they brought this game back that it was going to be really well received and that I wasn’t going to take no for an answer and wanted to be involved in it. But I get it. As it unfolds, and it gets closer and closer and little tidbits are released, and also once I saw the quality of it. Again, I’m not saying I was shocked, but I just had no idea that there was going to be that kind of commitment by everybody. Every single person who played any role in creating this wanted to do their part as well as they could and that comes out on the screen.”

While Fowler is a veteran of voiceover work, lending his voice to a video game was an entirely new experience, and one that forced him to really think about how he calls games. They don’t play clips for you when you’re recording your lines, but you have to figure out how to match your intensity with the moment in the game without seeing what you’re calling at all. That required an adjustment period and, as he explained, he had to learn to visualize the moment and try to imagine himself in an actual broadcast booth in a stadium to try and deliver a call that mirrors what fans would hear on TV.

“It wasn’t instant because it’s so different than most of the voiceover work you do — you know, you do documentary films that it’s very quiet and very slow, and you do commercials and you’re doing what they want and it changes,” Fowler said. “But like I said, it’s not alien to me. You have to imagine yourself in a booth, but if you’ve ever seen anybody in a studio or in a booth, when you listen at home, the energy is here. When you see it live, it’s there. The whole process is filtered by the time it gets through a TV screen or to a gaming console. So you have to be even bigger here to get the level you want there. The routine plays are not that big of a deal, but the touchdown calls are what people remember in a game or a video game, so you want to get that part right. And like I said, it was a process. I felt like I was trying, but I wasn’t doing a good enough job at simulating a first-play or a game-winning touchdown. So you go back and listen to some of those calls, and then you have to try to get to that level.”

Fowler said he requested to re-do some lines once they finally sent him clips, because he felt he didn’t bring the right energy to the call to meet the moment. One example he noted was they sent him a gameplay clip of someone scoring a first-play touchdown in Ohio State-Michigan, and, having literally been in that situation before — he brought up Xavier Worthy’s touchdown to open Red River in 2021 — he realized the excitement and energy level just wasn’t where it needed to be.