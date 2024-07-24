Joe Burrow and a number of Cincinnati Bengals players showed up for the start of training camp on Tuesday, and while it’s always nice to see familiar faces at the unofficial start of football season, Burrow looked a little different. That’s because the former No. 1 overall pick made his way to camp with a new bleached buzz cut that looks … well, I certainly did a double-take to make sure that was Burrow.

There were a ton of jokes that came in the aftermath. Burrow got compared to Eminem when he had this look back in the day, along with a number of different boy band members. But one really stuck out, as Burrow kept getting compared to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Joe Burrow going with the Cody Rhodes look. Bengals to the Super Bowl confirmed. pic.twitter.com/iUS0yUp7jJ — Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 23, 2024

Cody Rhodes Joe Burrow

🤝

The Real Slim Shady (via: @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/W3vY1yfwgf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 23, 2024

Joe Burrow looks like Cody Rhodes with his new haircut and you can’t tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/aHvJnOupnM — no chill Knick (@Nikki_Lombardzz) July 23, 2024

Joe Burrow trying to WWE look? pic.twitter.com/POaDYVAJ42 — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) July 23, 2024

“I believe in hard work, but I believe in vindication as well. You have a few nightmares, I imagine, before you reach your dream.” – Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/p1l0ST0loE — obscure bengals (@obscure_bengals) July 23, 2024

With this Cody Rhodes style haircut, this season Joe Burrow must finish the story 😤 pic.twitter.com/KhbO9ob5BZ — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) July 23, 2024

"Adrenaline in his soul

Joey Burrow looks like Cody Rhodes

WHOA-OH-OHHHH!"@CodyRhodes https://t.co/2k9yoy1KLy pic.twitter.com/gnferdXSCk — Footballguys Fantasy Football (@Footballguys) July 23, 2024

Honestly, you put the two side-by-side and it’s a pretty good comparison. It’s so good that even Rhodes caught wind of it and had someone cook up an edit of Burrow that he could throw onto his Twitter account with the phrase that came to define his pursuit of the promotion’s top title.

If Burrow has nothing going on, perhaps he can link up with Rhodes by making his way from southwest Ohio to northeast Ohio next weekend for SummerSlam in Cleveland.