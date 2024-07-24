Joe Burrow
Getty Image
Sports

Even Cody Rhodes Thinks Joe Burrow’s New Haircut Makes Him Look Like Cody Rhodes

Joe Burrow and a number of Cincinnati Bengals players showed up for the start of training camp on Tuesday, and while it’s always nice to see familiar faces at the unofficial start of football season, Burrow looked a little different. That’s because the former No. 1 overall pick made his way to camp with a new bleached buzz cut that looks … well, I certainly did a double-take to make sure that was Burrow.

There were a ton of jokes that came in the aftermath. Burrow got compared to Eminem when he had this look back in the day, along with a number of different boy band members. But one really stuck out, as Burrow kept getting compared to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Honestly, you put the two side-by-side and it’s a pretty good comparison. It’s so good that even Rhodes caught wind of it and had someone cook up an edit of Burrow that he could throw onto his Twitter account with the phrase that came to define his pursuit of the promotion’s top title.

If Burrow has nothing going on, perhaps he can link up with Rhodes by making his way from southwest Ohio to northeast Ohio next weekend for SummerSlam in Cleveland.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors