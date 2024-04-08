Despite Bloodline rules being in effect after WrestleMania 40 Night 1’s result, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

Rhodes and Reigns soaked in the moment to kick off their heavyweight bout before ultimately locking up. Reigns gained the early advantage with a shoulder block as a big “Let’s go Cody” chant broke out. Reigns went for a shoulder block into the corner, but Rhodes moved and he went into the post. Rhodes then grabbed a table and Reigns hit a drive by kick on the apron. Reigns then grabbed the table and tossed it back under the ring.

Rhodes then sent Reigns shoulder first into the stairs. Back in the ring, Reigns slid out the side and grabbed a kendo stick, hitting Rhodes over and again. Rhodes got the stick from Reigns, knocked him down, and locked in a figure four leg lock. Reigns raked his eyes to escape and went back to work. They made their way out into the crowd and Rhodes hit a suplex on a platform in the audience.

Back in the ring, Reigns hit a powerbomb on Rhodes and taunted to the crowd. Reigns toyed with Rhodes until the challenger began to fight back. They exchanged kicks in the middle of the ring and clotheslined each other at the same time. Back on their feet, they tossed big shots at each other as Rhodes developed momentum. He hit a Disaster Kick for two then went for a Cody Cutter, which Reigns reversed into a Cross Rhodes for two.