Despite Bloodline rules being in effect after WrestleMania 40 Night 1’s result, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2.
TEN YEARS IN THE MAKING.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/z6gwSwMNXH
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
FINISHED. THE. STORY. ❤️#CodyRhodes earned that #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/U5IAnBimgv
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Rhodes and Reigns soaked in the moment to kick off their heavyweight bout before ultimately locking up. Reigns gained the early advantage with a shoulder block as a big “Let’s go Cody” chant broke out. Reigns went for a shoulder block into the corner, but Rhodes moved and he went into the post. Rhodes then grabbed a table and Reigns hit a drive by kick on the apron. Reigns then grabbed the table and tossed it back under the ring.
Can #CodyRhodes finish the story TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL? pic.twitter.com/wVIZyhVyVS
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Goosebumps.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WHxHToOiLm
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Rhodes then sent Reigns shoulder first into the stairs. Back in the ring, Reigns slid out the side and grabbed a kendo stick, hitting Rhodes over and again. Rhodes got the stick from Reigns, knocked him down, and locked in a figure four leg lock. Reigns raked his eyes to escape and went back to work. They made their way out into the crowd and Rhodes hit a suplex on a platform in the audience.
Back in the ring, Reigns hit a powerbomb on Rhodes and taunted to the crowd. Reigns toyed with Rhodes until the challenger began to fight back. They exchanged kicks in the middle of the ring and clotheslined each other at the same time. Back on their feet, they tossed big shots at each other as Rhodes developed momentum. He hit a Disaster Kick for two then went for a Cody Cutter, which Reigns reversed into a Cross Rhodes for two.
Reigns set up for the Superman Punch, which Rhodes reversed into a Dusty Rhodes punching combo. With Reigns laid out, he took apart the announce table and reigns put him through it. Reigns hit the Superman Punch for two back in the ring and then set up for the spear. Rhodes reversed into the Cody Cutter for two. Rhodes set up for the Cross Rhodes, but Reigns fought out and Rhodes hit a spear for two. Rhodes picked up Reigns and hit the Cross Rhodes before Jimmy Uso jumped in the ring and super kicked him. Jimmy Uso then tossed Rhodes into Reigns for a Superman Punch when Jey Uso’s music hit.
It's BLOODLINE RULES at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7a427h3xsI
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Jey Uso then tackled Jimmy Uso off the side of the ramp, Rhodes rolled Reigns up, he kicked out, then hit Rhodes with a spear. Reigns and Rhodes then fought to the outside and Rhodes tackled Reigns through the barricade. Rhodes tossed Reigns into the ring and landed two consecutive Cross Rhodes before Solo Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike out of nowhere. He pulled Reigns on top of Rhodes for the two count. Reigns and Sikoa hit a joint Samoan Spike and Spear for two before Cena made the save, hitting the AA on Reigns, then putting Sikoa through a table.
THE CHAMP IS HERE!!!
It's payback time at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/qWwkHtFp0Q
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
The Rock then made his way to the ring and faced off against Cena. Rock and Cena did the Hogan/Rock side to side look, then hit a Rock Bottom on Cena.
ROCK. CENA.
WRESTLEMANIA. pic.twitter.com/3OHIA3wRWS
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Rock pulled his belt off, the Shield’s music hit, and Seth Rollins climbed into the ring with a chair before Reing hit a Superman Punch.
SIERRA
HOTEL
INDIA
ECHO
LIMA
DELTA
WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/1lFRUqKbFA
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Then the Undertaker’s music hit, he appeared up behind Rock and chokeslammed him.
UNDERTAKER!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zUlo3bItZu
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Reigns then hit Rollins in the back with a chair, then went for a spear on Rhodes. Rhodes reversed into three Cross Rhodes for the pinfall and his championship moment.
Rhodes’ path to the top has been well documented, from struggling to find his footing in WWE, leaving for the independent scene, helping launch AEW, and eventually returning to a main event spot in WWE. After Rhodes’ return back to WWE two years ago at WrestleMania 38, the “American Nightmare” has continued to cross new barriers in his superstardom. He tore his pectoral muscle, he recovered in time for the Royal Rumble, and appeared on track to ending Reigns’ historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at WrestleMania 39 before ultimately losing.