Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is headed home. According to a statement released by the team on Wednesday, Hamlin, who was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday after spending the previous week hospitalized in Cincinnati, was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and will continue his rehabilitation with the team and at home.

The Bills announced the news on their official Twitter account, saying that Hamlin underwent a series of tests that make his doctors “confident that Damar can be safely discharged.”

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin has been hospitalized since last Monday when Buffalo traveled to Cincinnati to play the Bengals. During the game’s first quarter, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up before collapsing and needing CPR on the field, as he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be taken away from the stadium via an ambulance. In the ensuing days, doctors were able to determine that Hamlin was “neurologically intact,” and he was eventually able to have a breathing tube removed, which let him communicate with his teammates and coaches.

The Bills will kick off their postseason on Sunday when the team plays host to the Miami Dolphins. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.