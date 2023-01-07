damar hamlin
Damar Hamlin Is ‘Thankful For Every Single Person That Prayed For Me’ In His First IG Post Since Monday’s Bills-Bengals Game

Damar Hamlin has issued his first public statement since Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin posted to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, thanking fans who prayed for him in the aftermath of his hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins that led to him going into cardiac arrest and getting hospitalized in Cincinnati.

Over on his IG account, Hamlin wrote that “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out” before saying that he’s “on a long road” and requesting that people continue to pray.

Hamlin’s post included the words his doctors in Cincinnati said to him after he woke up and asked who won the game, as he did not know the NFL opted to cancel it several days after it was suspended. The doctor told Hamlin that “you’ve won the game of life.”

This is the latest positive development on Hamlin’s road to recovery. After getting CPR on the field, Hamlin was put in an ambulance and brought to a local medical facility. It had been announced that Hamlin was “neurologically intact,” and on Friday, Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he was able to FaceTime into a Bills team meeting.

