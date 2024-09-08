Every NFL Team’s Most Famous Fan

The NFL season is finally upon us, and that means fans will spend their Sundays (and Thursday and Monday nights) locked in for the next four months. One of the great things about sports is that fandom is often the same no matter who you are, and you can find some of the biggest stars from the world of music, sports, and entertainment losing their mind right alongside normal folks. Sure, they get some perks like sideline passes and luxury suites, but the rollercoaster of emotions is all the same. With that in mind, we wanted to go through all 32 teams to identify their biggest and most prominent celebrity fan.

Atlanta Falcons: Ludacris With respect to Usher, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, T.I., and the many other Atlanta-based artists that are also Falcons fans, Ludacris gets the nod here by being not just a star in the world of music, but also of film thanks to his incredible work in the Fast & Furious franchise. Also, no one else other than Luda has ever rappelled from the rafters for a pregame performance at a Falcons game. Arizona Cardinals: Blake Shelton Blake Shelton apparently just picked the Cardinals one day in an effort not to be a bandwagon fan of anyone else, and by doing so he became the most famous fan of the team.

Baltimore Ravens: Michael Phelps The most-decorated Olympian is a Maryland native and a big-time Ravens fan, making regular appearances at M&T Bank Stadium for games — including delivering the game ball before last year’s AFC Championship game. Buffalo Bills: Chris Berman NO ONE, circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills, and no one is a more famous Bills supporter than the legendary Chris Berman. Boomer narrated the Bills hype video a year ago and while there are some other celebs and artists that are Bills fans, like Benny the Butcher, Berman gets the nod.

Carolina Panthers: Stephen Curry One of the easiest picks on this list, Curry grew up in Charlotte and is by far the most well-known fan of the Panthers. He famously grew close to Cam Newton during his time as the franchise’s signal caller. Chicago Bears: Barack Obama Do we really need to explain this one? Obama is a well-documented Chicago sports fan, and even hosted the 1985 Chicago Bears at the White House during his time in the Oval Office.

Cincinnati Bengals: George Clooney Despite being born on the other side of the Ohio River in Kentucky, Clooney grew up in and around Ohio, and even got a few tryouts with the Cincinnati Reds. He never tried out for the Bengals from what we can tell, but he loves them nonetheless. Cleveland Browns: LeBron James Some people may quibble with this, as James pretty openly loved the Cowboys earlier in his NBA career. But he’s since denounced Dallas and fully embraced his hometown team.

Dallas Cowboys: Jay-Z Hov is from Brooklyn, but he’s not a fan of the Giants or the Jets. Instead, he’s the son of a big Cowboys fan, and as a result, he was raised to be a Cowboys fan. Denver Broncos: Kate Hudson While Hudson was born in California, she spent her childhood in Colorado, and as a result grew up a huge fan of the Broncos. As she’s explained, she was a big fan of Peyton Manning before he joined the team in 2012, and was awfully excited when he became the team’s signal caller.

Detroit Lions: Eminem Like most Lions fans, Eminem has seen some stuff, and he’s been a fixture at their games for years, even before they built themselves up into a Super Bowl contender. Now, they’re one of the best teams in the NFL, and you can usually bet that he’s at Ford Field when they’re playing. Green Bay Packers: Lil Wayne Weezy’s rooting interests are famously all over the place. In the NFL, that means he supports the Green Bay Packers, to the point that he once did a spin on Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” ahead of the Packers’ matchup with the Pittsbugh Steelers in the Super Bowl. You can probably guess this, but the title of that track: “Green and Yellow.”

Houston Texans: Paul Wall Paul Wall loves all things Houston, which includes being the most prominent supporter of the most recent franchise to join the league — the Texans played their first game on Sept. 8, 2002, and less than 18 months later, The Iceman dropped his debut studio album, “Chick Magnet.” Indianapolis Colts: Rob Lowe No, this is not a Parks and Rec bit, and yes, he has a team and doesn’t just wear that NFL hat everywhere. Lowe loves the Colts, and famously sent some tweets back in 2012 about how he heard Peyton Manning was going to retire. This, of course, did not happen, but Manning got cut by the Colts not long after and freed up a path for him to join the Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Lil Duval There are a handful of celebrities the internet will tell you have ties to the Jaguars (Bill Murray, somehow?) but no one is more vocal or visible about their Jags fandom than the comedian and artist who shares a name with the county they play in — where DUUUUVVVAAAALLLL is the rallying cry. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Swift Do we really have to explain this one? While folks like Rob Riggle and Paul Rudd are well-documented Chiefs fans, Swift has constantly been at their games since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. It’s gone pretty well for the Chiefs, which one the Super Bowl last year.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ice Cube You can say other people on this list are more famous than Ice Cube, but you can’t say that anyone on here is more closely tied with a team than Cube is with the Raiders. He vocally and prominently supported the team during their time in Los Angeles in the 1980s and ’90s, and he’s been the most famous face of Raider Nation ever since. Los Angeles Chargers: Arnold Schwarzenegger “Go Chargers, go.”

Los Angeles Rams: Kendrick Lamar There are a lot of celebrities that make their way to Rams games in L.A., but Lamar’s been around the team for some time and you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger star in the world of music this year after his victory lap around Drake over the summer. Way back in 2016, Lamar and ScHoolboy Q went out to Rams training camp to run some routes and have some fun. Miami Dolphins: DJ Khaled The Miami-based artist and producer loves all of South Florida’s teams, and has some 1-of-1 Dolphins Jordan 11s to show his fandom.

Minnesota Vikings: Josh Duhamel Duhamel is a staple at Vikings games, as the North Dakota native grew up a big fan of the Minnesota club. New England Patriots: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon I honestly don’t know which of them is the more famous one at this point, so I’ll just lump them together. Pats owner Robert Kraft has made friends with many celebrities, but no one has deeper ties to the Patriots than the Boston natives.

New Orleans Saints: Emeril Lagasse With respect to Harry Connick Jr., in this house we stan the original celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse. The New Orleans native makes a mean bowl of gumbo and loves his Saints. New York Giants: Tracy Morgan The Giants have a number of famous fans, as you’d expect for a team representing New York, but no one is a bigger fan of the G Men than comedian Tracy Morgan.

New York Jets: Adam Sandler The Sandman loves his Jets, and to be honest, he’s a perfect avatar for Jets fandom. No one does over-the-top frustration on screen better than Sandler and that’s how every Jets fan feels every season. Philadelphia Eagles: Bradley Cooper There are a number of options here, from Philly rapper Meek Mill (although he loses some points for his friendship with Pats owner Robert Kraft) to Miles Teller, but Bradley Cooper gets the choice here. He’s become a rabid Eagles fan and said he’d rather see the Eagles win a Super Bowl than win an Oscar.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Snoop Dogg It seems like Snoop has the incredible ability to support every team in every sport at all times. But he’s been a Steelers fan since the 1970s, dating back to when he’d watch them battle the Raiders on TV. San Francisco 49ers: Kamala Harris The Niners have a ton of prominent fans — E-40, Julia Roberts, Saweetie, Andy Samberg, etc. — but none of them are currently running for President of the United States. Kamala Harris, however, is, so she gets the nod here.

Seattle Seahawks: Will Ferrell While he is a California native, Ferrell grew close to now-former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during his time at USC. And if there are any questions about his bona fides as a Seattle fan, Ferrell answered them when he made clear that he is still upset they did not give the ball to Marshawn Lynch. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Hulk Hogan The most famous fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Hulk Hogan.