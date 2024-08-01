Gunther Is Taking Over WWE By Staying True To Himself

As Gunther traveled Austria perfecting his craft in professional wrestling, the only thing he dreamed of was making a living. The definition of a “professional wrestler” in stature, the only thing he was focused on was being the best wrestler he could be.

“I guess that approach took me to all those places I’ve been so far. And that might be one of the reasons I’m in the situation I am right now. Everything that happens right now in my career is just a cherry on top,” Gunther tells Uproxx Sports.

“But now since I’m here, I’m here for everything. I want to make the most out of everything I am presented.”

The next step in his journey falls on Saturday night at the Cleveland Browns Stadium at SummerSlam, when he takes part in a marquee title match against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

An opportunity to reach the top of the mountain doesn’t happen for everyone. But more importantly, Gunther is proud of the way he’s done it. Across his stints across different promotions, he’s made it through the various stages of his career embodying who he wanted to be in the ring.

“And now I’m sitting here going into SummerSlam for a big title match. In my opinion, I’m still the same guy I was on the Indies when it comes to my style and approach for matches,” Gunther continues. “In WWE or over the course of your career, you learn and you get better. But I think at the core, I’m exactly the person I always wanted to be.”

Gunther’s steady rise in WWE is no surprise to fans who have followed his career. Boasting a 6’4” frame, a physical presence in the ring, and chest slaps that bring a viral element to his matches, Gunther’s catalog of great matches is vast. Buzz has followed him throughout his journey, but he feels his match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle was a turning point in his WWE career.

“It was the first time I had the chance to really show my full potential. And I think that was a very important milestone for me in WWE,” Gunther says.