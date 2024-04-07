Sami Zayn pinned Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!! WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

THAT'S HOW WINNING IS DONE!!! ❤️@SamiZayn pulls off the miracle in Philadelphia and it's a celebration at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/DrZlw7OnDe — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

After defeating Chad Gable to earn the title shot, the story of Zayn struggling to find his confidence unfolded. He lost to Bronson Reed in a match on Monday Night Raw and shortly after began working with Gable to gain his confidence back in a Rocky-style vignette.

Zayn defeated Reed the next week and headed into WrestleMania believing he could end the longest Intercontinental championship reign in WWE history. Before the match, Zayn was shown backstage with his wife, his kids, Gable, and eventually his best friend, Kevin Owens.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1776784123417293243A

Once the match kicked off, every time Zayn looked to have some amount of momentum, Gunther stopped him in his tracks. Eventually, it looked like the match was reaching its conclusion. Gunther hit a powerbomb for a two count, and then, he hit two powerbombs that once again ended in a two count. Gunther went to the top rope for a splash, did the same, then stepped out onto the apron and laughed as Zayn’s wife cheered him to get up.

Zayn began fighting to get up and as Gunther climbed to the top rope, he hit a Helluva Kick. He climbed to the top rope and landed a brainbuster, then Zayn hit another Helluva Kick for the pinfall and three count.