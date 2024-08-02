One of the coolest stories at the Paris Olympics revolves around the United States’ women’s water polo team and their No. 1 fan, Flavor Flav. The long and the short of it is that Flavor Flav offered to be the team’s sponsor after learning about how the players have to work to support themselves as they chase their dream via a tweet from the team’s captain, Maggie Steffens. As a result, he’s gone to all of their games in Paris and enthusiastically cheers them on.

The team is quite good, too, as they came in second in their group and earned a spot in the knockout stage. And as it turns out, Flavor Flav isn’t the only celebrity who made it a point to show the team some love, as he was joined by none other than Guy Fieri on Friday.

Best hype man in the WORLD!! @FlavorFlav pic.twitter.com/QSCmxNefOx — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 2, 2024

This is, quite possibly, the most wholesome thing that I have seen in my entire life, although as Rodger Sherman pointed out, it is shocking that Guy didn’t make a Flavortown pun anywhere in here. And fortunately, the pair got to sit there and watch as the Americans picked up a win. The team blew out France, 17-5, in their final game in Group B.