Jon Jones Has Been Officially Cleared To Fight At UFC 232

Getty Image

The fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is officially on for UFC 232 on December 29 in Las Vegas.

The final hurdle was cleared on Tuesday, when Jones was granted a temporary license by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), per MMA Fighting. Jones had his license revoked by the CSAC in February and his full reinstatement will come after he puts together a community service plan with the athletic commission.

Jones also agreed “in principle” to a proposal of further enrollment in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association’s drug testing, but will not formally agree until exploring details of the program, per the report.