Jon Jones Has Been Officially Cleared To Fight At UFC 232

12.11.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is officially on for UFC 232 on December 29 in Las Vegas.

The final hurdle was cleared on Tuesday, when Jones was granted a temporary license by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), per MMA Fighting. Jones had his license revoked by the CSAC in February and his full reinstatement will come after he puts together a community service plan with the athletic commission.

Jones also agreed “in principle” to a proposal of further enrollment in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association’s drug testing, but will not formally agree until exploring details of the program, per the report.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSALEXANDER GUSTAFSSONJON JONESUFCUFC 232

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP