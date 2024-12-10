When Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this coming February, it certainly seemed as though the NFL was taking a side in the year’s biggest rap beef between Lamar and Drake.

The truth is, the NFL is agnostic when it comes to believing in anything other than making the most money possible, but it did make for a lot of funny jokes on social media when the Kendrick announcement dropped. We got further confirmation of that fact on Tuesday, when Drake’s October’s Very Own label announced it’s latest upcoming merchandise collaboration with the NFL, teasing a pair of Starter-esque jackets on Instagram with a release date of December 13.

It’s not the first time the NFL has partnered with OVO, as they’ve done a handful of collaborations in the past, but the timing on this one certainly will generate plenty of buzz given the upcoming Kendrick Lamar performance. That said, it’s probably safe to assume this has been in the works for quite some time, likely before Lamar’s announcement as the Super Bowl halftime act. In any case, the NFL always seems to find a way to come out on top, no matter what side of most any issue people find themselves on. I will say the funniest outcome to all of this would be for Kendrick to wear one of these jackets at his Super Bowl halftime performance.