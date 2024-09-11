Drake doesn’t seem too pleased about Kendrick Lamar being selected to perform during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Wonder why!

The “First Person Shooter” rapper showed his support for Lil Wayne by sharing five photos of his mentor to an Instagram Story on Tuesday night, a likely reference to the controversy over the Louisiana native not being selected for the New Orleans-set game. (Nicki Minaj has a lot of thoughts.) Instead, the honor went to Lamar, who will likely perform Drake diss track “Not Like Us” for an audience of 125 million people and countless owls.

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne expressed his desire to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. “I will not lie to you, I have not got a call,” he said on YG’s 4HUNNID podcast. “But we all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’m going to make sure this next album and everything I do is killer, so I’m going make it very hard for them to… I want to just make it hard for them not to highlight the boy.”

Considering how well the New Orleans Saints played during a week 1 win against Carolina, maybe the Derek Carr-led team will make it to the Super Bowl and invite Lil Wayne to perform the National Anthem. Dream big!

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025.