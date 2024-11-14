We’re Picking Winners For Week 11 Of The 2024 NFL Season

Sometimes, you simply want to unplug the season and plug it back in. That is where we are when it comes to NFL handicapping in 2024. After a pair of encouraging weeks, the ugliness returned in Week 10, including a Falcons-Saints game that impossibly stayed under with three missed field goals and other malodies.

We won’t be deterred from the goal of righting the ship but, hey, you could also fade these picks if you’re feeling spicy. Before delivering this week’s five-pack, let’s take a look at the carnage in 2024.

Week 10: 1-4

2024 Season: 18-31-1

Come get these winners.

Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles UNDER 48.5 points – Widely Available

A Thursday night Under? Let’s get back to basics. Washington has been an “over” team to the tune of 7-3 this season, but Philadelphia has been quietly stout on defense in recent weeks. This is, of course, a short week for both teams, and Washington has some injury issues along its offensive line. I tend to think the Commanders defense is a touch undervalued in this spot as well, and this is a favorable price.

Cleveland Browns (+1.5) over New Orleans Saints – FanDuel

The Saints got the bounce last week after firing their coach and, with the help of one of the worst kicking performances of the season for Atlanta, New Orleans won a game it shouldn’t have won. That could benefit us this week, as the Browns are underdogs in a spot where they probably shouldn’t be. Let’s ride the Jameis roller coaster and hope it goes well.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+14) over Detroit Lions – BetMGM

Detroit is a wagon. They seemingly cover every week and, when they don’t like in Week 10, they somehow win the game despite a million turnovers. With that said, getting a full 14 here on Jacksonville is something I can’t pass on. Trust me, I know how ugly it is.

Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) over San Francisco 49ers – Widely Available

Seattle is healthier and coming off a bye, including the projected return of DK Metcalf. I’ve also been a touch low on San Francisco all season, and I simply can’t get this to 6.5 points, even with McCaffrey back for the 49ers.

TEASER: Cincinnati Bengals (+7.5) over Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans (-1.5) over Dallas Cowboys – Widely Available

This teaser happens to involve a pair of prime time games, but I would like it even if it didn’t. Candidly, I love each leg here, with the Bengals more than able to get in the backdoor if things go south at the outset. Houston is on the road, which does scare me a bit, but the situation in Dallas is rather dire, and the Texans may be discounted a bit after a maddening loss to Detroit.