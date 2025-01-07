The Raiders Fired Antonio Pierce After One Season In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach for the third time in four years. A year after firing Josh McDaniels and promoting Antonio Pierce first to interim head coach and then making him the full time head coach, the Raiders decided to fire Pierce after a 4-13 season, per Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders had disastrous quarterback play all season, with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder all starting games this season, meaning Pierce was behind the 8-ball from the jump given the roster makeup, but the team also struggled defensively, which was where they hung their hat during his run as interim head coach. It is not a complete shock that the Raiders will be back on the coaching market this year, as they join the Jets, Jaguars, Patriots, Bears, and Saints as teams looking to hire a new head coach.

That coach will hope the Raiders figure out a better plan at quarterback for 2025. It seems unlikely to be one of the top QB prospects in the Draft, as Vegas slipped to the No. 6 overall pick after winning two of their last three games to end the season, but they could do some maneuvering to try and jump up for either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. There will be folks that wonder if the Raiders will look to hire hire Deion Sanders as head coach and try to move up in the Draft for Shedeur, but they also figure to bring in all of the other top candidates for interviews, headlined by Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson.